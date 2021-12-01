Saranac Lake Placid girls fall to Potsdam in non-league action

SARANAC LAKE — The Saranac Lake Placid girls hockey squad didn't get the result they were looking for, but coach Butch Martin said that there were things to take away from the 6-1 loss.
"I appreciate the effort our team put forth, I think we learned a lot tonight," Martin said. "Half our team has never played at the high school level."
Potsdam opened the scoring with the first period's lone marker, 10:58 into the frame, when Rylie Bicknell converted a Lauryn Bigwarf pass into a goal.
The Sandstoners kept up the work in the second period, scoring the middle frame's first two goals, before Mia Nichols got the SLP squad on the board 6:25 into the second period.
But the comeback would not materialize, as Potsdam scored another goal before the end of the second before adding two more in the third.
Kelsey McKillip stopped 16 of 22 shots in net for SLP.
"She played a good game in goal for us in her first outing as a varsity player," Martin said. "We will get back to work and be ready for our next game against Canton HS on Dec. 6."
—
Potsdam 6, Saranac Lake Placid 1
PDM 1 3 2 — 6
SLP 0 1 0 — 1
First period- 1, PDM, Bicknell (Bidwarf), 10:58.
Second period- 2, PDM, McGaheeran (Lauzon), 2:14. 3, PDM, Lantry (Emerson, Weaver), 4:28. 4, SLP, Nichols (Dann), 6:25. 5, PDM, Lauzon, 9:56.
Third period- 6, PDM, McGaheeran, 0:51. 7, PDM, Nelson (Lantry, Weaver), 12:24.
Shots- Potsdam, 22-18.
Shots/Saves- Johnson, PDM, 18-17; McKillip, SLP, 22-16.
