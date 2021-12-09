Saranac Lake Placid girls drop non-league tilt to Massena, 6-0

SARANAC LAKE — The Saranac Lake Placid girls were still in it going into the third-period, but a four-goal period from Massena put the game firmly out of reach, with the SLP squad losing the non-league game 6-0, Thursday.
"Our effort was great, we just wore down in the third period," SLP coach Butch Martin said. "We lost two starting defensemen, so that put us at a disadvantage."
Ella Matejcik got things going for the Red Raiders, scoring the opening goal 8:52 into the game before adding her second goal 4:48 into the second period.
Gula Johnson gave a two-goal performance of her own for Massena, tallying two of the team's four goals in the third stanza. Brynn Deshaies and Brooke Terry notched the other tallies.
Freshman goalie Kelsey McKillip stopped 22 of 28 shots in the loss, in another performance that impressed her coach.
"(She) once again kept things close and gave us a chance to stay in the game," Martin said. "Our young girls all had a great game and are starting to figure out hockey at this level."
SLP will play one more non-league game this upcoming Sunday before its league schedule opens against Franklin Academy on Dec. 22.
—
Massena 6, Saranac Lake Placid 0
MAS 1 1 4 — 6
SLP 0 0 0 — 0
First period- 1, MAS, Matejcik (Jabault), 8:52.
Second period- 2, MAS, Matejcik, 4:48.
Third period- 3, MAS, Johnson, 3:34. 4, MAS, Terry, 9:02. 5, MAS, Deshaies (Lashomb), 13:19. 6, MAS, Johnson, 13:34.
Shots- Massena, 28-17.
Shots/Saves- White, MAS, 17-17. McKillip, SLP, 28-22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.