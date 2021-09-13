Saranac Lake opens season with defeat of Ticonderoga

SARANAC LAKE — With more than 30 players dressed on Saturday, Saranac Lake already appeared to have a big-time advantage heading into its season opening football game against visiting Ticonderoga, which had only 16 Sentinels in pads for the matchup.
It didn’t take long to see that depth weighed heavily in the the Red Storm’s favor. With a slew of players getting touches on the ball and a swarming defense on the other side of the line, Saranac Lake rolled to a 49-0 victory over the Sentinels at Wilson Raymond Field.
In a game that saw 10 players carry the football for the hosts, Saranac Lake rushed for six scores and tacked on a passing touchdown and a field goal on the way to starting its Champlain Valley Athletic Conference schedule with an overwhelming victory.
Junior Carter Hewitt led Saranac Lake’s ground attack with 135 yards and one touchdown on eight carries. Jon Kratts also picked up a pair of scores on short runs, and Raymond Santiago, Logan Hathaway and Kaden Darrah each ran for one touchdown. The Red Storm finished with 292 rushing yards on 28 attempts.
Meanwhile, the Sentinels’ offense found little room to move and finished with just 31 rushing yards and six passing yards.
“We have a lot of kids who are hungry to run the ball, and we kind of went with it,” Red Storm head coach Eric Bennett said. “What I really liked is whether it was our wide receivers blocking for our backs or 11 kids all running toward the ball on defense, everybody was doing their job. We’ve got a great group of kids, they’re hungry, they’re doing everything right. It’s awesome.”
Saranac Lake put points on the board on its first five possessions of the game to surge out to a 31-0 lead at halftime and then added three more touchdowns in the third quarter to wrap up the scoring.
After forcing the Sentinels to go three-and-out on the opening possession of the game, Saranac Lake’s offense got right to work and it came in the form of Hewitt. Starting at their own 35, and on five straight running plays by Hewitt, Saranac Lake was in the end zone with a 17-yard ramble capping off the drive.
Saranac Lake increased the lead to 10-0 on a 28-yard field goal by Landon Faubert, and then pushed the edge to 17-0 on a seven-yard run by Kratts with 59 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
The Red Storm notched two more touchdowns in the second quarter on a 21-yard run by Santiago and Kratt’s second score of the game, which came on a one-yard plunge.
Saranac Lake opened the second half with the game’s longest scoring play of the day when junior quarterback Brady Roberts rifled a pass behind the line of scrimmage to wideout Nick Munn, who then raced along the Red Storm’s sideline for a 66-yard touchdown. The hosts added two more touchdowns in the third quarter on a 2-yard dive by Darrah and a 43-yard run by Hathaway to round out the scoring.
Dating back to the two games played this past spring in the 2020 Fall II season, Saranac Lake has beaten its last three opponents by a combined score of 131-36.
“It’s kind of cool picking up right where we left off,” Bennett said. “About 80 percent of this team was there for the Fall II season. A lot of them were sophomores who are now back as seniors, and it gave them a nice opportunity to get a taste of high school football at the varsity level.
“The question is are we going to be a good team or a very good team,” Bennett continued. “We have a very tough game coming up against Saranac. They have some big kids and some quality athletes. We just have to keep working hard.”
Saranac Lake next travels to face Saranac Central on Saturday starting at 1:30 p.m. Ticonderoga is next scheduled to play Friday at Moriah with the opening kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m.
—
Saranac Lake 49, Ticonderoga 0
SL 17 14 18 0 — 4
Ti 0 0 0 0 — 0
Scoring
First Quarter
SL- Hewitt 17 run (Faubert kick), 2:50
SL- Faubert 28 Field goal, 8:08
SL- Kratts 7 run (Faubert kick), 11:01
Second Quarter
SL- Santiago 22 run (Faubert kick), 1:09
SL- Kratts 1 run (Snyder kick), 5:45
Third Quarter
SL- Ni. Munn 66 pass from Roberts (Kick failed), 1:50
SL- Darrah 2 run (Kick blocked), 7:30
SL- Hathaway 43 run (Run failed), 11:25
Individual Statistics
RUSHING
SL- Hewitt 8-135 TD, Kratts 2-8 2TDs, Roberts 1-1, Santiago 2-49 TD, Cope 1-18, Hathaway 4-53 TD, Willette 4-21, No. Munn 1-4, Darrah 2-3 TD, Barry 3-0. Totals: 28-292 6TDs.
Ti- Hunt 1-5, Vigliotti 3 - (-9), Yaw 8-12, Stonitsch 6-20, Smith 2-3. Totals: 20-31.
PASSING
SL- Roberts 2-4-0-72 TD.
Ti- Vigliotti 5-11-0-6. Yaw 0-1-1-0. Totals: 5-12-1-6.
RECEIVING
SL- Kratts 1-6. Ni. Munn 1-66 TD.
Ti- Olden 1-0, Drinkwine 2-4, Stonitsch 1-4, Hunt 1-(-2).
INTERCEPTIONS
SL- Faubert.
