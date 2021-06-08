Saranac Lake finishes track season with bang

SARANAC LAKE — Saranac Lake had a dominant performance from its boys and a close win from its girls in a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference track and field meet, Tuesday.
The boys finished the season 9-0, and broke the school’s 3200-meter relay record with an 8:08.5 time in the 92-36 victory.
The performance was led by Mitchell Ellsworth, Colter Cheney-Seymour, Micah McCulley, Peter Fogarty, Andrew Fogarty, James Catania and Gabe Wilson, who all had multiple event wins for the Red Storm boys in the victory.
Adam Elshafay won the triple jump and a team of Tanner Estes, Owen Mulligan, Michael Phillips and Jaylen Gonzalez won the 400-meter relay for the Hornets' only wins.
On the girl’s side, Gwendalyn Mader, Grace Glascock, Mia Sanford and Claire Fletcher each secured two event wins for Saranac Lake in the tight, 67-63 victory.
Madeline Boule won three events, and Nora Graves won two for the Plattsburgh team in the loss.
Boys
Saranac Lake 92, Plattsburgh 36
3200 relay- 1, SLCS (A. Fogarty, P. Fogarty, McCulley, Catania), 8:08.5.
110 hurdles- 1, Sinclair, SLCS, 19.5.
100- 1, Cheney-Seymour, SLCS, 11.4.
1600- 1, P. Fogarty, SLCS, 4:46.
400 relay- 1, PHS (Estes, Mulligan, Phillips, Gonzalez), 47.
400- 1, Wilson, SLCS, 55.1.
400 hurdles- 1, A. Fogarty, SLCS, 1:04.7.
800- 1, Ash, SLCS, 2:19.1.
200- 1, Cheney-Seymour, SLCS, 23.6.
3200- 1, Martin, SLCS, 12:45.8.
1600 relay- 1, SLCS (Catania, Wilson, McCulley, P. Fogarty)
High jump- 1, Wilson, SLCS, 5-4.
Long jump- 1, Wilson, SLCS, 19-2.
Triple jump- 1, Elshafay, PHS, 37-4.
Shot put- 1, Ellsworth, SLCS, 43-9.5.
Discus- 1, Ellsworth, SLCS, 118-10.5.
Girls
Saranac Lake 67, Plattsburgh 63
3200 relay- 1, SLCS (Mader, Wilson, Trabakoulos, Fletcher), 11:31.
100 hurdles- 1, Glasscock, SLCS, 20.5.
100- 1, Snide, PHS, 13.8.
1500- 1, Graves, PHS, 5:58.8.
400 relay- 1, SLCS (Leeret, Kujabi, Glascock, Clark), 57.5.
400- 1, Boule, PHS, 1:07.
400 hurdles- 1, Fletcher, SLCS, 1:21.7.
800- 1, Mader, SLCS, 2:50.8.
200- 1, Boule, PHS, 29.1.
3000- 1, Shumway, SLCS, 15:13.8.
1600 relay- 1, SLCS (Claremont, Boule, Graves, LaValley) 4:47.6.
High jump- 1, Cecunjanin, SLCS, 4-6.
Long jump- 1, King, PHS, 14-3.
Triple jump- 1, LaValley, PHS, 30-3.
Shot put- 1, Sanford, SLCS, 28-10.
Discus- 1, Sanford, SLCS, 86-9.
BEEKMANTOWN 71, LAKE PLACID 43
BEEKMANTOWN 79, LAKE PLACID 30
LAKE PLACID — The Blue Bombers kept the meet competitive, but the Eagles were able to come out on top in both sides of their matchup.
The Beekmantown boys had two multiple event winners on the day, with Izaiah Jock and Dade Cox both hitting the first place mark several times in the meet.
Jock swept the jumping events while Cox won the 100- and 200-meter events and ran in the 400-meter relay.
Max Flanigan had two wins in the meet for Lake Placid, winning the 1600-meter and running in the victorious 1600-meter relay team.
For the Eagle girls, Angelina Lyons and Morgan Dumas led the way.
Lyons won the 100-meter event as well as the long and triple jumps while Dumas won the throws.
Annie Rose-McCandlish paced the Blue Bomber squad, winning the 800-meter event and running on the victorious 1600- and 3200-meter relay teams.
Boys
Beekmantown 71, Lake Placid 43
3200 relay- 1, BCS (Sand, Nelson, John S., Magiera), 10:20.
110 hurdles- 1, A. Jock, BCS, 18.6.
100- 1, Cox, BCS, 11.3.
1600- 1, Flanigan, LP, 4:58.
400 relay- 1, BCS (A. Jock, Burke, Parent, Cox).
400- 1, VanAlpen, BCS, 57.5.
400 hurdles- Not contested.
800- 1, Hollander, LP, 2:27.
200- 1, Cox, BCS, 24.7.
3200- 1, Scanio, LP, 11:57
1600 relay- 1, LP (Gavin, Flanigan, Lawrence, Marshall), 4:35.
High jump- 1, I. Jock, BCS, 5.
Long jump- 1, I. Jock, BCS, 19-9.5.
Triple jump- 1, I. Jock, BCS, 37-8.
Shot put- 1, Jacob M., BCS, 32-4.5.
Discus- 1, Brownell, LP, 96-10.
Girls
Beekmantown 79, Lake Placid 30
3200 relay- 1, LP ( Rose-McCandlish, Lansing, Rother, Cohen), 12:56.
100 hurdles- 1, Rivers, BCS, 18.3.
100- 1, A. Lyons, BCS, 13.6.
1500- 1, Rother, LP, 6:00.
400 relay- 1, BCS, 56.1.
400- 1, Hamel, BCS, 1:10.9.
400 hurdles- Not contested.
800- 1, Rose-McCandlish, LP, 2:37.
200- 1, E. Chapman, BCS, 28.7.
3000- Not contested.
1600 relay- 1, LP (Rose-McCandlish, Lansing, Rother, Bashaw), 5:17.
High jump- 1, Dyke, BCS, 4-2.
Long jump- 1, A. Lyons, BCS, 14-6.
Triple jump- 1, A. Lyons, BCS, 30-2.75.
Shot put- 1, Dumas, BCS, 24-8.
Discus- 1, Dumas, BCS, 68-1.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 70, AUSABLE VALLEY 21
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 101, AUSABLE VALLEY 18
CLINTONVILLE — The Cougars took a sweep of their meet against a smaller Patriots team on the back of numerous multiple event winners.
Elijah Jolicoeur took first place in four events, Gunner Frenyea and Sam Prairie each won three and Thomas Gilbo, Landon Frenyea and Grady Biliter came out on top in two events apiece.
Caspian LeFevre got the AuSable Valley boys’ only event win, winning the discus.
On the girls side, Northeastern Clinton saw six multiple-event winners, Ava McAuliffe and Alexa Turner each won four events, Ellie Prairie won three, and Paige Trudo, Lauren Brilotti and Audrey Langlois each won two.
Northeastern Clinton 70, AuSable Valley 21
3200 relay- 1, NCCS (Frostick, Prairie, G. Frenyea, LePage), 11:28.7.
110 hurdles- 1, Gilbo, NCCS, 20.3.
100- 1, Jolicoeur, NCCS, 12.8.
1600- 1, Gilbo, NCCS, 5:19.9.
400 relay- 1, NCCS (Taylor, L. Frenyea, Biliter, Jolicoeur ), 58.5.
400- 1, Prairie, NCCS, 1:04.4.
400 hurdles- 1, Garrant, NCCS, 1:27.3.
800- 1, G. Frenyea, NCCS, 2:25.7.
200- 1, Jolicoeur, NCCS, 27.
3200- Not contested.
1600 relay- 1, NCCS (G. Frenyea, Biliter, Prairie, Jolicoeur), 4:22.5.
High jump- Not contested.
Long jump- Not contested.
Triple jump- Not contested.
Shot put- 1, L. Frenyea, NCCS, 28-0.
Discus- 1, LeFevre, AVCS, 94-1.
Girls
Northeastern Clinton 101, AuSable Valley 18
3200 relay- 1, NCCS (Brilotti, Lyon, Cone, Langlois), 12:07.9.
100 hurdles- 1, Turner, NCCS, 19.
100- 1, McAuliffe, NCCS, 12.9.
1500- 1, Prairie, NCCS, 5:28.9.
400 relay- 1, NCCS (Janisse, Clark, Hoehn, Pelkey), 1:01.6.
400- 1, McAuliffe, NCCS, 1:06.
400 hurdles- 1, Turner, NCCS, 1:15.2.
800- 1, Prairie, NCCS, 2:50.5.
200- 1, McAuliffe, NCCS, 27.1.
3000- Not contested.
1600 relay- 1, NCCS (Prairie, Brilotti, Langlois, McAuliffe), 4:34.8.
High jump- 1, Seymour, NCCS, 4-2.
Long jump- 1, Turner, NCCS, 13-9.5.
Triple jump- 1, Turner, NCCS, 32-1.5.
Shot put- 1, Trudo, NCCS, 24.
Discus- 1, Trudo, NCCS, 63-4.
PERU 70, SETON CATHOLIC 31
SETON CATHOLIC 59, PERU 50
PERU — The Nighthawks took home a solid victory over the Knights on the boys’ side, while the Seton Catholic edged out a close victory over the Peru girls.
For the victorious Nighthawk boys, Bryn Reynolds and Harrison Matthews each won three events while Ashton Guay swept the short sprints for the Knights.
On the girls’ side, Seton Catholic was propelled to the win by its continued dominance of the long-distance relays, with a team of Madyson Whalen, Savannah DeJordy, Grace Trombley and Abby Pearl winning both the 1600- and 3200-meter team events.
Pearl, Yang and Grace Trombley each won three events in the meet for the Knights.
For Peru, Lillian Swyers and Ophelia Lancto each won two events.
Boys
Peru 70, Seton Catholic 31
3200 relay- 1, P (Howe, Recore,Tedesco, Reynolds), 9:27.8.
110 hurdles- 1, Matthews, P, 19.1.
100- 1, Guay, SC, 12.2.
1600- 1, Grafstein, SC, 5:13.2.
400 relay- 1, P (Tarabula, Matthews, Recore, Crawford), 56.7.
400- 1, Reynolds, P, 54.5.
400 hurdles- 1, Matthews, P, 1:11.6.
800- 1, Pandolph, P, 2:19.8.
200- 1, Guay, SC, 25.5.
3200- 1, Howe, P, 13:30.2.
1600 relay- Not contested.
High jump- Not contested.
Long jump- 1, J. Tarabula, P, 15-4.5.
Triple jump- 1, B. Reynolds, P, 36-3.
Shot put- 1, Bobbie, SC, 38-4.
Discus- 1, W. Schrumm, P, 103-3.5.
Girls
Seton Catholic 59, Peru 50
3200 relay- 1, SC (Whalen, DeJordy, Yang, Pearl), 11:12.1.
100 hurdles- 1, L. Swyers, P, 17.9.
100- 1, Trombley, SC, 14.5.
1500- 1, Yang, SC, 5:41.2.
400 relay- Not contested.
400- 1, Pearl, SC, 1:04.3.
400 hurdles- 1, L. Swyers, P, 1:27.5.
800- 1, Yang, SC, 2:54.1.
200- 1, Mast, SC, 33.3.
3000- 1, Lancto, P, 13:30.1. .
1600 relay- 1, SC (Whalen, DeJordy, Yang, Pearl), 4:45.2.
High jump- 1, Lancto, P, 4-4.
Long jump- 1, Trombley, SC, 13-6.
Triple jump- Not contested.
Shot put- 1, Ashline, P, 28-5.
Discus- 1, Whitehurst, P, 70-6.5.
