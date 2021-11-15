Saranac Lake falls to Ogdensburg, 28-14

PLATTSBURGH — The last time Saranac Lake faced off against the Section X Champions in the first round of the Class C state football championships, the team was blown out by a score of 60-20. That wasn’t the case on Saturday.
The Red Storm came out ready to compete but was ultimately defeated by the Section X champion, the Ogdensburg Free Academy Blue Devils at Plattsburgh High School, by a score of 28-14.
“That was the best game we played all year. I’m really proud of our kids,” Red Storm head coach Eric Bennett said. “Nobody gave us a chance, we were in it and we battled hard. It’s a testament to their work ethic and their desire to play their best game. It was a very tough loss but I’m proud of our kids.”
Facing off against a team that was ranked number 11 in the state poll and only lost one game all season, the Red Storm likely felt good about being tied at halftime 14-14.
Saranac Lake was led by its junior running back, Carter Hewitt. Hewitt finished the game with two touchdowns and 187 yards off of 27 carries. His 187 yards were enough to push him over the 1K rushing yard mark on the season.
The Red Storm opened its initial drive by throwing an interception but forced the Blue Devils to go three and out and punt the football at OFA’s 14-yard line. On the first snap, following the punt, Saranac Lake’s quarterback Brady Roberts found a running lane for 28 yards.
Shortly after, Roberts threw a 16-yard strike to Hewitt to put the Red Storm at the Blue Devils’ 14-yard line.
After running the ball three straight times with Hewitt, his hard work finally paid off when he found the back of the end zone on a two-yard run. The touchdown was the first of two Hewitt ran in.
In the following possession, Ogdensburg managed to wiggle through the Red Storm defense. The Blue Devils’ Andrew Loffler and Drew Costello combined for 58 yards on three straight plays to set their teammate Tristan Lovely up for a two-yard rushing touchdown. Lovely capped off the touchdown by throwing a two-point conversion pass to Adam Calton to take the lead.
Lovely finished the game rushing for 79 yards on 13 attempts. He also managed to throw for 119 yards and a touchdown.
“He’s a good runner. He’s a strong young man. He can make some strong plays with his arms and legs,” Blue Devils head coach Matthew Tessmer said. “I thought we missed a couple of shots earlier in the game. We just needed our big players to play big and they did in the second.”
Both offenses managed to hit a brick wall over the next four drives. The two teams forced each other into a punt and an interception, including an interception from Saranac Lake’s Evan Willette, which marked his first career interception at the varsity level.
Willette’s interception was followed by 25-yard run by Hewitt to put the Red Storm on the Ogdensburg 34-yard line. In the next play, the Blue Devils gave up a costly unsportsmanlike penalty, which gave the Red Storm 15 extra yards. The extra yardage allowed Hewitt to run 19 yards for his second score of the game. Landon Faubert, who had missed just one extra point attempt all season, converted his second extra point of the game.
The Red Storm touchdown likely ignited the Blue Devils. Almost instantly after getting the ball back, OFA’s Lovely threw a 37-yard pass to Calton, followed by a 10-yard touchdown strike to Justice McIntyre.
Luckily for the Red Storm, Nick Munn was able to intercept Lovely’s two-point attempt to keep the game tied going into the half.
In the second half, Saranac Lake committed a few costly mistakes.
With little time remaining in the third quarter, the Red Storm fumbled the ball around midfield and the Blue Devils were the first team to get to the ball.
With the momentum shifted toward Ogdensburg, Lovely found his number-one target in the game, Calton, for a 40-yard pass, which set up a 16-yard touchdown run from Loffler. Lovely pushed the lead to 8 points on the two-point conversion attempt when he found Costello.
In the fourth quarter, the Red Storm offense attempt to mount a comeback but was stopped short when Ogdensburg’s Archie Green sacked Brady Roberts on fourth down to push all the momentum toward the Blue Devils.
With less than two minutes left in the game, Ogdensburg’s Costello found a hole for a 61-yard rushing touchdown to put a dagger in the game. The Red Storm did all they could to attempt a miracle but the Blue Devil’s Drew Piercey hauled an interception to cap off the victory.
“Saranac Lake is a really good football team. They’ve got a lot of really good players. Good coaches,” Tessmer said. “We’re fortunate to come out on top on this one. It was a tight game at halftime being tied. I thought we played a good second half. I think we got some senior leadership that helped get us over the hump in the second half.”
“I think we just finally put together a game. We knew our assignments. Put a foot in the ground and got it done,” Bennett said. “Hats of to OFA, they are a talented team. We just came up short today.”
The win marked the ninth for the Blue Devils. The team will now move on to play the Section II Champions Schuylerville with the site and time to be announced.
“We’re always excited to keep playing at this time,” Tessmer said. “We’re very excited. We’re proud of our kids and we’re looking forward to getting to practice on Monday.”
For the Red Storm, the team ends its season with a 4-5 record overall. Even though the team will lose 14 players next year, the future for the Red Storm is bright. The team will likely bring back 20 juniors as well as six sophomores.
“We’ve got a lot of kids coming back. We’ve got a lot of talent,” Bennett said. “We’ll see what the off-season brings but we’re poised to hopefully make a good run next year.”
–
Ogdensburg Free Academy 28, Saranac Lake 14
SL 7 7 0 0 – 14
OFA 8 6 8 6 – 28
First Quarter
SL- Hewitt 2 run (Faubert kick), 4:03
OFA- Lovely 1 run (Calton pass from Lovely ), 7:01
Second Quarter
SL- Hewitt 19 run (Faubert kick), 3:33
OFA- McIntyre 10 pass from Lovely (INT pass from Lovely), 6:21
Third Quarter
OFA- Loffler 16 run (Costello pass from Lovely), 11:02
Fourth Quarter
OFA- Costello 61 run (Failed pass from Lovely), 10:07
Individual Statistics
Rushing
SL- Hewitt 27-187 2TDs, Roberts 3-29, Kratz 3-6, Santiago 3-0, Willette 1-0. Totals: 37-222 2TDs.
OFA- Lovely 13-79 TD, Costello 14-119 TD, Loffler 8-76 TD, Calton 2-1. Totals: 37-275 3TDs.
Passing
SL- Roberts 7-17-3-66.
OFA- Lovely 7-18-2-119 TD.
Receiving
SL- Hewitt 3-14, K. Ryan 3-44, Faubert 1-8.
OFA- Calton 3-80, Costello 1-3, McIntyre 2-20 TD, Worden 1-16.
Interceptions
SL- Willette, Munn.
OFA- Calton, McIntyre, Piercey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.