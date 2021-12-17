Saranac Lake downs Peru, 72-42, in CVAC hoops

PERU — The Saranac Lake boys carried a 43-15 lead at halftime to a decisive victory over Peru in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference basketball, Friday.
Landon Faubert led the Red Storm attack, totaling 14 points, with Marcus Navarra and Landon LaDue just behind with 13 each. Faubert recorded four of the team's eight three-pointers.
Caleob Akey and Carter Hewitt rounded out the Saranac Lake attack with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Wyatt Premore's 21 points drove the Peru offense in the loss.
Saranac Lake 72, Peru 42
Saranac Lake (72)
LaDue 6-1-13, Wilson 0-0-0, Akey 5-0-12, Cecunjanin 0-0-0, Navarra 4-5-13, Faubert 5-0-14, Hewitt 5-1-11, Strack 2-1-7, Laba 0-0-0, Clark 1-0-2. Totals- 28-8-72.
Peru (42)
Petit-Frere 0-0-0, Premore 8-4-21, Haudberg 1-0-3, Tyrell 0-0-0, Falvo 0-2-2, Smith 1-0-3, Corral 0-1-1, Teller 2-0-6, Sweeney 0-0-0, Petro 0-0-0, Lawrence 0-0-0, Welch 2-2-6. Totals- 14-9-42.
Halftime- Saranac Lake, 43-15.
3 point goals- Saranac Lake (8) Akey 2, Faubert 4, Strack 2. Peru (5) Premore, Haudberg, Smith, Teller 2.
MORIAH 73
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 51
MORIAH — Bryce Sprague netted 22 points in the Vikings’ win over the Cougars.
Brady Olcott contributed the two three-pointers for Moriah, giving him 14 points in total.
“We pressed them early and got some easy baskets in the first half, and they played us even in the second half,” Moriah coach Brian Cross said.
Rowan Swan also notched 14 points, along with seven rebounds and five assists.
For Northeastern Clinton, Aiden Creller had the team-high with 12 points, and Braydon Monette and Jordan Brown recorded 10. Monette and Brown also notched two treys apiece, while Darren Dubois added one.
“NCCS has a nice squad and we will play them again in a non-league game, and I’m sure it will be a battle,” Cross said.
Moriah 73, Northeastern Clinton 51
Moriah (73)
Fleury 1-2-4, Olcott 6-0-14, Sargent 0-0-0, Gilbo 0-0-0, Pelkey 2-2-6, Allen 1-0-2, Langey 0-0-0, Rohrer 5-0-10, Demarais 0-1-1, Peters 0-0-0, Sprague 9-4-22, Swan 4-6-14, Scoresome 0-0-0. Totals: 28-15-73.
Northeastern Clinton (51)
Prairie 0-0-0, Brown 4-0-10, Manor 1-0-2, Garrow 0-0-0, Creller 6-0-12, Gilbo 3-0-6, Dubois 3-2-9, Guay 1-0-2, Monette 3-2-10. Totals: 21-4-51.
Halftime- Moriah, 48-25.
3 point goals- Moriah (2) Olcott 2. NCCS(5) Brown 2, Dubois, Monette 2.
SARANAC LAKE 48
TICONDEROGA 33
TICONDEROGA — With 10 points each from Justin Bedard and Keagan Pecor, the Red Storm were able to put away the Sentinels.
Pecor also had two three-pointers for Saranac Lake.
“Saranac Lake were able to stretch their lead to 10 at the half with some pressure which caused us to commit too many turnovers in the second half,” Ticonderoga coach Joe Defayette said.
“They did a good job executing in the second half, and being relentless on the offensive glass.”
For Ticonderoga, it was a true team effort with nine points apiece from Braden Perry, Owen Stonitsch, and Brent Olden. Stonitsch was able to hit a three, along with Kam Vigilotti.
“We were able to get the deficit down to seven partway through the third quarter, but couldn’t get any closer,” Defayette said.
“I’m proud of the way we continue to fight each night.”
Saranac Lake (48)
Bedard 2-6-10, Faville 3-2-8, Pecor 4-0-10, Cranford 0-3-3, Medler 1-0-2, Pierce 3-1-7, Kiroy 0-0-0, Brown 2-0-4, White 2-0-4. Totals: 17-12-48.
Ticonderoga (33)
Yaw 0-0-0, Stipo 0-0-0, Montalbano 0-0-0, Molina 0-0-0, Vigliotti 1-3-6, Perry 3-3-9, Stonitsch 3-2-9, Olden 2-5-9. 9-13-33.
Halftime- Saranac Lake, 21-11.
3 point goals- Saranac Lake (2) Pecor 2. Ticonderoga (2) Vigliotti, Stonitsch.
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 64
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 46
ELLENBURG — The Hornets, leading by a slim 45-42 edge after three quarters, went on a 19-4 run in the fourth to break it open.
“We weren't terrible defensively in the fourth quarter I didn't think,” NAC coach Nate Bilow said. “Plattsburgh simply hit their shots. It's basketball and you have to put the ball in the basket — and they did. At the same time offensively, we can't score four points in a quarter and expect to win.
“Plattsburgh played better than us late in the game and they pulled away.”
The Hornets finished with four players in double figures. Michael Phillips led the way with 23 points, while Carter King added 13, Ethan Mulholland 11 and Peter Wylie, 10.
“Mulholland hit back-to-back three-point baskets and that seemingly landed the knockout blow for the Hornets,” Bilow said.
Brady Boulrice tossed in 14 points and Matt Boulrice 12 for NAC. Patrick Benware pulled down 15 rebounds and Matt Boulrice added 11.
Plattsburgh High 64, NAC 46
Plattsburgh High (64)
Phillips 9-2-23, Wylie 5-0-10, Golden 2-1-5, Mulholland 3-2-11, Goerlitz 1-0-2, King 4-4-13, Tuller 0-0-0, Trombley 0-0-0. Totals- 24-9-64.
NAC (46)
Spooner 0-0-0, Murphy 2-0-5, B. Boulrice 5-1-14, Damour 1-0-2, M. Boulrice 5-2-12, Magoon 1-0-2, King 0-0-0, Carter 2-1-5, Lafountain 0-0-0, Benware 3-0-6. Totals- 19-4-46.
Halftime- Plattsburgh High, 30-28.
3-point goals- PHS (7) Phillips 3, Mulholland 3, King. NAC (4) B. Boulrice 3, Murphy.
MVAC
WILLSBORO 31
CHAZY 12
CHAZY — It was a tight 11-7 game at halftime, but the Warriors pulled away in the second half to defeat the Eagles.
Justin Joslyn led the Willsboro push, scoring a team-high 18 points.
“Joslyn set the tone for them tonight finding open shots and knocking them down,” Chazy coach Austin Tetreault said.
Jaycob Gough was second on the Warriors’ squad with seven points.
Zane Stevens scored six of the Chazy boys’ 12 points to lead the team in the loss.
“For us, I again was happy with the way we played defensively,” Tetreault said. “Until we find confidence in ourselves with the ball in our hands offensively, we will continue to fall short on the results we strive for.”
Willsboro 31, Chazy 12
Willsboro (31)
Merrill 2-0-4, Joslyn 5-4-18, Gough 3-1-7, Cassavaugh 2-0-2, Sawitski 0-0-0, Frechette 0-0-0, Reynolds 0-0-0, Weiss 0-0-0, Karneck 0-0-0, Duso 0-0-0, Chaubert 0-0-0. Totals- 11-5-31.
Chazy (12)
Stevens 2-0-6, Juneau 1-0-3, Salimando 0-0-0, McAfee 0-0-0, LaBarge 0-0-0, Foster 0-0-0, Dwyer 0-1-1, Kise 0-0-0, Santor 0-0-0, Pratt 0-0-0. Totals- 4-1-12.
Halftime- Willsboro, 11-7.
3 point goals- Willsboro (4) Joslyn 4. Chazy (3) Stevens 2, Juneau.
SCHROON LAKE 56
BOQUET VALLEY 51
ELIZABETHTOWN — A back-and-forth game that only had two points of separation at halftime ended with a Wildcats win.
The Schroon Lake squad got 26 points from Ethan Fariss and 25 from Isaiah Pelkey in the close victory.
“Ethan Fariss played tough and was hard to handle,” Bouquet Valley coach Colby Pulsifier said. “We sent extra guys at him and slowed him down a little but not enough.”
On the Griffins’ side, Jackson Hooper’s 20 points paced the team, while Aidan Lobdell and Oakley Buehler had strong nights of their own, recording 16 and 13 points, respectively.
“We were getting good looks throughout the game but struggled to finish the ball,” Pulsifier said. “Letting a late lead slip away hurts and I'm sure it will be fuel for the boys to work that much harder in practice.”
Schroon Lake 56, Boquet Valley 51
Schroon Lake (56)
Gratto 0-0-0,Hart 1-0-2, Pelkey 7-8-25, Phillips 1-1-3, Fariss 11-4-26, Wasif 0-0-0. Totals- 20-13-56.
Boquet Valley (51)
Hooper 8-4-20, Burdo 0-0-0, Race 0-0-0, Fiegl 0-0-0, Buehler 4-2-13, Lobdell 8-0-16, Rice 1-0-2. Totals- 21-6-51.
Halftime- Schroon Lake, 28-26.
3 point goals- BVCS 3, Schroon Lake 2
BOLTON 33
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 29
NORTH CREEK — Johnsburg-Minerva battled back after heading into halftime down 18-8, but came up just short with the Eagles winning by four.
Lukas Becker led the Bolton squad with 12 points in the game, followed not far behind with Tyler Trowbridge’s nine.
Rodney Wolfe led the Johnsburg-Minerva team with 16 points in the loss.
Bolton 33, Johnsburg-Minerva 29
Bolton (33)
Hubert 1-4-6, Johnson 0-0-0, Eager 1-0-2, Kelley 1-0-2, C. Becker 1-0-2, Trowbridge 3-1-9, L. Becker 6-0-12. Totals-13-5-33.
Johnsburg/Minerva (29)
DeGroat 1-0-2, Cleveland 2-0-5, Poirer 0-0-0, Vanderwarker 2-0-4, Galle 1-0-2, Moses 0-0-0, Olden 0-0-0, Moffitt 0-0-0, Wolfe 7-0-16. Totals- 12-0-29.
Halftime- Bolton, 18-8.
3 point goals- Bolton (2) Trowbridge 2. J-M (3) Cleveland, Wolfe 2.
GIRLS
MVAC
CHAZY 42
WILLSBORO 28
WILLSBORO — Samantha Gonyo’s 22-point, three three-pointer game pushed the Eagles over the Warriors.
Carly LaPierre also contributed nine points for Chazy.
For Willsboro, Lexi Nolette put up nine points, along with a trey. Jenna Ford and Mallory Arnold also recorded a three-pointer each, giving them eight and seven points, respectively.
The Eagles led at the half by just one point, 12-11.
—
Chazy 42, Willsboro 28.
Chazy (42)
Howell 0-0-0, Langlois 0-5-5, Turek 1-4-6, Gonyo 8-3-22, Lapierre 4-1-9, McChesney 0-0-0. Totals: 13-13-42.
Willsboro (28)
D. Harrison 0-0-0, Nolette 3-2-9, Arnold 2-2-7, Ford 3-1-8, Galindo 0-0-0, Benway 0-0-0, Belzile 0-0-0, I. Harrison 1-0-2, Sucharzewski 1-0-2. Totals: 9-5-28.
Halftime- Chazy, 12-11.
3 point goals- Chazy (3) Gonyo 3. Willsboro (3) Nolette, Arnold, Ford.
NON-LEAGUE
PLATTSBURGH 59
LAKE PLACID 44
LAKE PLACID — Cora Long poured in 26 points and Alyssa Hemingway followed with 13 to help give the Hornets their non-league win. Both Long and Hemingway connected on four 3-pointers.
Plattsburgh held a 24-15 halftime lead before the two teams combined for 64 points in the second half.
Nadia Phillip tossed in 15 points and Arnita Cecunjanin put up 11 for the Blue Bombers. Julia Crawford led Lake Placid with 11 rebounds.
—
Plattsburgh 59, Lake Placid 44
Plattsburgh (59)
Long 10-2-26, Hemingway 4-1-13, Hewson 4-0-9, Fitzwater 3-1-7, Steria 1-0-2, DeTulleo 1-0-2. Totals- 23-4-59.
Lake Placid (44)
Phillip 7-1-15, Ar. Cecunjanin 5-1-11, Crawford 4-0-8, Coursen 2-0-6, Marvin 1-0-2, Moore 1-0-2, An. Cecunjanin 0-0-0, Ahmemulic 0-0-0, Light 0-0-0, Jordon 0-0-0. Totals- 20-2-44.
Halftime- Plattsburgh, 24-15.
3-point goals- PHS (9) Long 4, Hemingway 4, Hewson. LPCS (2) Coursen 2.
