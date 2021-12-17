Saranac Lake downs Peru, 72-42, in CVAC hoops

Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. High 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow likely. Low 23F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.