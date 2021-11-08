Saranac Lake defends volleyball title

SARANAC — Six years ago, Saranac Lake had never won a Section VII volleyball title. Now, the school has four titles, after the Red Storm claimed its fourth-straight Class C sectional title by defeating Saranac 3-0 on Saturday.
Saranac Lake head coach Mike Navarra, who had been the head coach for all four championships, said this one was special.
"It's special because the girls were able to basically get to a point, meet their goals, the obstacle with them is the championship atmosphere," Navarra said.
With the sectional tournament having been canceled last year due to the pandemic, Saranac Lake had just three players on its roster with championship experience this year.
"We really had not that much experience other than the three captains Allison Hewitt, Mia Sanford and Tailor Whitson," Navarra said.
Saranac Lake dominated the match. The team won by scores of 25-19, 25-3 and 25-13.
"I do know Saranac came out strong, I anticipated that," Navarra said. "I told my team that, let's remind you about 2018, when Saranac Lake was 8-8 and Saranac was 15-1 and they came out and they ended up losing, and we ended up beating them for our first championship.
"I just made them aware that anything can happen and you're gonna have to play at our pace. Play our game. Don't try to keep up pace with them," he added.
After finishing off the Chiefs by six points in the first set, the Red Storm servers appeared unstoppable in the second set.
Navarra credited Alyssa Lapierre and Bella Burcume for having a strong serving performance.
"They all served well on the team. But those two, especially in the second, really ignited us and got us to the next level," Navarra said. "It got our confidence level up, which is nice."
Burcume and Lapierre paved the way on the offensive side for the Red Storm. Lapierre finished with a team-high 17 points and four aces while Burcume had 15 points and two aces.
The strong serving performance pushed Saranac Lake to have its most dominant set of the year by beating the Chiefs by a triumphant 22 points.
"Apart from the second set, we set goals for ourselves and we met the goals. I was very proud of how we played the first set," Saranac coach Kayla Nason said. "I think in the second set we kind of just got in our head with the serving. Saranac Lake has always done really well with their serving. That was something we tried to work on."
The third set was much of the same, the Red Storm had major contributions at nearly every aspect on a night where the team combined for 17 aces. Saranac Lake junior Azra Michael had a great outing with a team-high 15 assists. Michael also recorded seven points and three aces. Whitson chipped in six digs, five kills and five points. Sanford tallied nine kills while Anica Null added five kills and five points.
Saranac's Hailey Schiraldi and Lexus Rabideau combined for 36 digs, while Zoe Vaughn had 11 assists and eight digs in the loss.
Even though the Chiefs fell, Nason said she was proud of her team.
"We have come such a huge way from the beginning of the season," Nason said. "I wish it would have showed a little bit more with the scores. Overall, they played well."
For the Red Storm, the win pushed the team's overall record to 15-3. The team will now face off against the Section X champions Canton on Wednesday at the SUNY Canton Roos House Athletic Center at 5 p.m.
"They've done a good job and their reward is they now need to rest and make sure that they are taking care of their minds, bodies and souls and we move on and we play," Navarra said. "We either win or we lose. I think we have a great shot if they show up like they did on Saturday."
