LAKE PLACID — Saranac Lake’s boys stopped an 11-year run by Saranac, but the Chiefs’ girls successfully defended their title at the Section VII track and field championships, Friday.
The Red Storm boys, who lost to Saranac by 11 points in 2019, the last time the sectional championship was held, won the field with a team score of 211.5.
Saranac was second with 142, while Beekmantown placed third with 74.
On the girls’ side, the Chiefs won the day with 167 points, nine better than their 2019 score.
Northeastern Clinton finished second with 111 points and Plattsburgh High rounded out the top three with 74 points.
BOYS
Saranac Lake took first in eight events to help secure the win, including both the 1600- and 3200-meter relays.
In the 1600-meter event, the Red Storm took all of the top three spots, with James Catania, Peter Fogarty and Micah McCulley finishing with times of 4:24.94, 4:26.27 and 4:49.27, respectively.
For second-place Saranac, Zashon Abrams won the 100- and 200-meter events with times of 11.33 and 23.13, respectively. Branden Ashley got the Chiefs’ other first-place finish on the day, throwing 46 feet, 1 inch in the shot put.
Iziah Jock got the third-place Eagles’ only top spot on the day, winning the long jump with a 19 foot, 3 inch effort.
GIRLS
Saranac matched its total from its 2019 win, taking the top spot in six events.
A team of Emilee Pecore, Paige Ubl, Madelyn Willette and Madalyn Wynnik won the 400-meter relay for the Chiefs, while Angelena Fay won the 100-meter hurdles and the high jump.
Sienna Boulds won the 3000-meters, Desiree Jean-Pierre won the discus and Marissa LeDuc won the long-jump to help complete the team victory for Saranac.
Second-place Northeastern Clinton matched the Chiefs’ top-spot finishes, also winning six events.
Ava McAuliffe won the 100-, 200- and 400-meter events to help keep the Cougars in the meet, while Elizabeth Prairie won the 800- and 1500-meter events.
Plattsburgh High didn’t take the top spot in any event but relied on strong spread of performances down the score sheet to finish third with 74 points.
—
Boys
Team Scores
1, Saranac Lake, 211.5. 2, Saranac, 142. 3, Beekmantown, 74. 4, Plattsburgh, 62.5. 5, Peru, 49. 6. Lake Placid, 27. 7, Seton Catholic, 17. 8, Northeastern Clinton, 16. T9, AuSable Valley, 5. T9, Moriah/Boquet Valley, 5.
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, SLCS (Sam Ash, Sam Madden, Aiden Hesseltine, Andrew Fogarty), 8:54.87. 2, PCS (Evan Howe, Landon Pandolph, Nick Recore, Bryn Reynolds), 9:00.63. 3, SCS (John Balch, Kaleb Stanton, Andrew Woodruff, Dylan Medley), 9:11.63.
110 hurdles- 1, Thomas Gilbo, NCCS, 17.14. 2, Alexander Jock, BCS, 18.55. 3, Stephen Fleury, SCS, 18.75.
100- 1, Zashon Abrams, SCS, 11.33. 2, Colter Cheney Seymour, SLCS, 11.69. 3, Alex Strack, SCS, 11.74.
1600- 1, James Catania, SLCS, 4:24.94. 2, Peter Fogarty, SLCS, 4:26.27. 3, Micah McCulley, SLCS, 4:49.27.
400 relay- 1, PHS (Jaylen Gonzalez, Michael Phillips, Owen Mulligan, Tanner Estes), 46.26. 2, SCS (Zashon Abrams, Logan LaBarre, Kye Norcross, Dominic Harkness), 46.33. 3, BCS (Gabriel Reams, Ethan Burke, Dade Cox, Keith Parent), 47.25.
400- 1, Bryn Reynolds, PCS, 53.29. 2, Micah McCulley, SLCS, 53.59. 3, Gabe Wilson, SLCS, 53.84.
400 hurdles- 1, Peter Fogarty, SLCS, 1:01.86. 2, Andrew Fogarty, SLCS, 1:02.51. 3, Stephen Fleury, SCS, 1:03.72.
800- 1, Micah McCulley, SLCS, 2:08.59. 2, James Catania, SLCS, 2:08.72. 3, Sam Ash, SLCS, 2:10.43.
200- 1, Zashon Abrams, SCS, 23.13. 2, Alex Strack, SCS, 23.64. 3, Colter Cheney-Seymour, SLCS, 23.67.
3200- 1, Peter Fogarty, SLCS, 10:01.83. 2, James Catania, SLCS, 10:08.34. 3, Andrew Fogarty, SLCS, 10:26.88.
1600 relay- 1, SLCS (Gabe Wilson, Andrew Fogarty, Peter Fogarty, Sam Ash), 3:46.22. 2, SCS (Logan LaBarre, Kye Norcross, Alex Strack, Kaleb Stanton), 3:50.95. 3, BCS (Carter Ducatte, Branden VanAlpen, Nathan Sand, Dade Cox), 3:52.63.
High jump- 1, Gabe Wilson, SLCS, 5-8. 2, Iziah Jock, BCS, 5-2. 3, Kaleb Stanton, 5-2.
Long jump- 1, Iziah Jock, BCS, 19-03. 2, Liam Nobles, SLCS, 18-10.5. 3, Gabe Wilson, SLCS, 18-3.25.
Triple jump- 1, Bryn Reynolds, PCS, 38-11. 2, Iziah Jock, BCS, 37-6.5. 3, Adam Elshafay, PHS, 36-6.5.
Shot put- 1, Branden Ashley, SCS, 46-1. 2, Mitchell Ellsworth, SLCS, 45-8. 3, Ben Isabella, SLCS, 38-11.
Discus- 1, Mitchell Ellsworth, SLCS, 124-4. 2, Ayden Waldron, SCS, 104-11. 3, Winston Schrumm, PCS, 103-06.
—
Girls
Team Scores
1, Saranac, 167. 2, Northeastern Clinton, 111. 3, Plattsburgh High, 74. 4, Beekmantown, 62. 5, Saranac Lake, 54. 6, Lake Placid, 43. 7, Peru, 37. 8, Moriah/Boquet Valley, 36. 9, Seton Catholic, 27. 10, Ticonderoga, 8. 11, AuSable Valley, 4.
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, LP (Lilly Rother, Harley Cohen, Ellen Lansing, Annie Rose-McCandlish), 10:44.99. 2, SC (Madyson Whalen, Faline Yang, Abby Pearl, Savannah DeJordy). 3, SLCS (Claire Fletcher, Gwendalyn Mader, Brooklynn Shumway, Sara Trabakoulos), 11:01.04.
100 hurdles- 1, Angelena Fay, SCS, 17.74. 2, Sophia McKiernan, M/BV, 18.15. 3, Isabelle Rivers, BCS, 18.63.
100- 1, Ava McAuliffe, NCCS, 13.19. 2, Lauren Brilotti, NCCS, 13.43. 3, Angelina Lyons, BCS, 13.52.
1500- 1, Elizabeth Prairie, NCCS, 5:37.14. 2, Sienna Boulds, SCS, 5:38.75. 3, Hannah Porter, TCS, 5:43.17.
400 relay- 1, SCS (Emilee Pecore, Paige Ubl, Madelyn Willette, Madalyn Wynnik), 54.32. 2, BCS (Elizabeth Chapman, Danielle Dyke, Evelyn Roberts, Angelina Lyons), 57.74. 3, PCS, (Ella Garrow, Lillian Swyers, Quin Crippen, Selena Ramos), 55.75.
400- 1, Ava McAuliffe, NCCS, 1:01.59. 2, Elizabeth Prairie, NCCS, 1:02.86. 3, Angelena Fay, SCS, 1:02.94.
400 hurdles- 1, Sophia McKiernan, M/BV, 1:12.54. 2, Alexa Turner, NCCS, 1:14.26. 3, Marissa LeDuc, SCS, 1:15.29.
800- 1, Elizabeth Prairie, NCCS, 2:34.61. 2, Annie Rose-McCandlish, LP, 2:34.78. 3, Abby Pearl, SC, 2:38.25.
200- 1, Ava McAuliffe, NCCS, 26.85. 2, Lauren Brilotti, NCCS, 28.39. 3, Zoe Rainville, SCS, 28.50.
3000- 1, Sienna Boulds, SCS, 11:50.99. 2, Faline Yang, SC, 11:51.99. 3, Ophelia Lancto, PCS, 12:27.63.
1600 relay- 1, NCCS (Lauren Brilotti, Audrey Langlois, Ava McAuliffe, Elizabeth Prairie), 4:21.81. 2, SCS (Mackenzie Converse, Marissa LeDuc, Angelena Fay, Zoe Rainville), 4:24.63. 3, BCS (Mikayla Hamel, Macey LaMora, Elizabeth Chapman, Danielle Dyke), 4:42.03.
High jump- 1, Angelena Fay, SCS, wins tiebreaker 4-9. T2, Grace Damiani, SCS, 4-08. T2, Marissa LeDuc, SCS, 4-08.
Long jump- 1, Marissa LeDuc, SCS, 15-10.25. 2, Paige Ubl, SCS, 15-09.75. 3, Lily Snide, PHS, 15-06.
Triple jump- 1, Angelina Lyons, BCS, 32-10.5. 2, Mackenzie Converse, SCS, 30-11.5. 3, Lily Snide, PHS, 30-11.
Shot put- 1, Mia Sanford, SLCS, 29. 2, Siri Sorenson, PHS, 27-11. 3, Desiree Jean-Pierre, SCS, 27-11.
Discus- 1, Desiree Jean-Pierre, SCS, 91-03. 2, Siri Sorenson, PHS, 90-03. 3, Mia Sanford, SLCS, 84-05.
