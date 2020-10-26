Saranac Lake boys, girls win X-C meets

CLINTONVILLE — The Saranac Lake cross country team took matching 17-46 wins on both the girls’ and boys’ sides of its Champlain Valley Athletic Conference cross country meet against AuSable Valley on Saturday.
Peter Fogarty, James Catania and Micah McCulley took the top three boys spots in the race for the Red Storm, while Bella Wissler, Gwen Mader and Megan Wilson snagged the top three for the girls.
Spencer Daby once again broke his Patriot home course record time that he set the Saturday prior, 17:51, with a 17:26 time.
—
Boys
Saranac Lake 17, AuSable Valley 46
1. P. Fogarty (SL) 16:55, 2. Cantania (SL) 17:09, 3. McCulley (SL) 17:19, 4. Daby (AV) 17:26, 5. A. Fogarty (SL) 17:33, 6. Jakobe (SL) 17:36, 7. Ash (SL) 18:18, 8. Duprey (SL) 20:12, 9. Weerts (AV) 21:12, 10. Hesseltine (SL) 22:07, 11. Shoemaker (SL) 24:17, 12. Perry (AV) 24:45, 13. M. Martin (SL) 25:19, 14. Smith (SL) 25:39, 15. Sinclair (SL) 26:02.
Girls
Saranac Lake 17, AuSable Valley 44
1. Wissler (SL) 24:26, 2. Mader (SL) 24:50, 3. Wilson (SL) 24:57, 4. Hodgson (AV) 25:12, 5. Denkenberger (SL) 26:07, 6. Glasscock (SL) 26:56, 7. Samperi (SL) 27:31, 8. Aarron (SL) 28:26, 9. Pelkey (AV) 29:31, 10. Janisse (AV) 29:56, 11. Yando (SL) 30:18, 12. Clark (AV) 32:36, 13. Pickard (SL) 33:56, 14. Perry (AV) 35:48, 15. Aila Dame (AV) 36:48
BOYS
LAKE PLACID 15
SETON CATHOLIC 50
GIRLS
LAKE PLACID 15
SETON CATHOLIC 50
LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid took an all-around win in its meet against Seton Catholic on Saturday.
Seton Catholic did not have the minimum five runners on either side.
Andrew Scanio took the top spot in the boys’ race for the Blue Bombers, running a 19:11 time, with Knight Sam Dejordy taking second place 28 seconds later.
Lake Placid’s Harley Cohen ran her way to the top girls’ spot with a 23:50 time, followed by Seton’s Faline Yang with a 24:41 time.
—
Boys
Lake Placid 15, Seton Catholic 50
1. Scanio (LP) 19:11, 2. Dejordy (SC) 19:39, 3. Grafstein (SC) 19:55, 4.Flanigan (LP) 21:57, 5. Lawrence (LP) 22:24, 6.Hollander (LP) 25:18, 7. Gavin (LP) 25:43, 8. Kondrat (LP) 27:33, 9. Cash (LP) 28:34, 10. Roth (LP) 32:32, 11. Dawson-Ellis (LP) 32:42, 12. Bilow (SC) 52:30.
Girls
Lake Placid 15, Seton Catholic 50
1. Cohen (LP) 23:50, 2. Yang (Seton) 24:41, 3. Rose-McCandlish (LP) 26:34, 4. Dejordy (Seton) 27:21, 5. Lansing (LP) 27:39, 6. Le (LP) 29:58, 7. Roth (LP) 38:15.
BOYS
PERU 18
NCCS 45
GIRLS
PERU 15
NCCS 50
PERU — Peru’s runners won their Saturday meet against Northeastern Clinton, with the boys winning 18-45 and the Cougars not having the necessary five runners on the girls' side.
Landon Pandolph ran to a first place finish with a 19:01 time for the Peru boys, with the team taking nine of the top 10 spots in the race.
On the girls side, Cougar Alex Cone finished first, followed by four Peru runners.
—
Boys
Peru 18, NCCS 45
1. Pandolph, (P), 19:01, 2: Recore, (P), 19:04, 3. Gilbo, (NC), 19:08, 4. Howe, (P), 19:14, 5. Lederman, (P), 19:44, 6. Morgan, (P), 19:51, 7. Burgette, (P), 20:35, 8. Mero, (P), 20:45, 9. Moffett, (P), 20:48, 10. Coleman, (P), 22:20, 11. Purisic, (NC), 22:53, 12. Petro, (P), 23:32, 13. Gero, (NC), 23:34, 14. Frostwick, (NC), 24:39, 15. Jolicoeur, (NC), 26:36.
Girls
Peru 15, NCCS 50
1. Cone, (NC), 24:35, 2. Lahart, (P), 24:56, 3. C. Chamberlain, (P), 25:03, 4. R. Chamberlain, (P), 25:12, 5. Dougherty, (P), 25:22, 6. Canning, (NC), 25:41, 7. Beauharnois, (P), 25:56, 8. Trombley, (NC), 27:39, 9. Finlaw, (P), 28:32.
BOYS
BOQUET/MORIAH 26
BEEKMANTOWN 30
GIRLS
BEEKMANTOWN 15
BOQUET/MORIAH 50
BEEKMANTOWN — Denali Garnica, Emery Tausinger and Landon Peters took second third and fourth, which proved to be vital for Moriah/Boquet Valley in its win.
Connor Goodwin captured the race win for the Eagles, and Riley Loughan rounded out the top five.
Beekmantown rolled in the girls race thanks to taking seven of the top 10 spots.
Mikayla Hamel's time of 22:03 secured second place for the Eagles, and Raelin Ko and Macey LaMora snagged fourth and fifth, respectively.
Sophia McKiernan won the race for Moriah/Boquet Valley, clocking in at 20:01.
—
Boys
Boquet/Moriah 26, Beekmantown 30
1. C. Goodwin (BCS) 17:41, 2. D. Garnica (MBV) 17:54, 3. E. Tausinger (MBV) 18:16, 4. L. Peters (MBV) 20:05, 5. R. Loughan (BCS) 20:06, 6. D. Bibeau (BCS) 20:09, 7. N. Sand (BCS) 20:19, 8. S. VanBuren (MBV) 20:31, 9. S. Anderson (MBV) 20:37, 10. B. Peters (MBV) 20:48.
Girls
Beekmantown 15, Boquet/Moriah 50
1. S. McKiernan (MBV) 20:01, 2. M. Hamel (BCS) 22:03, 3. E. Gangi (MBV) 23:07, 4. R. Ko (BCS) 25:16, 5. M. Lamora (BCS) 25:16, 6. S. Glebus (MBV) 25:50, 7. K. Ritter (BCS) 26:53, 8. P. Eldredge (BCS) 27:36, 9. C. Willette (BCS) 30:19, 10. K. Bishop (BCS) 30:46.
