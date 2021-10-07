Saranac Lake, Beekmantown, Peru, AuSable all sweep in volleyball

SARANAC — Alison Hewitt led with 11 points, seven aces, 11 digs and a kill, allowing Saranac Lake to sweep Saranac on Thursday, 3-0, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference volleyball.
The Red Storm came in strong, winning the two first sets soundly, and held the Chiefs to only 16 points combined. The third set was much closer, with Saranac Lake just pulling ahead, 25-23.
Alyssa Lapier, Anica Null and Azra Michael also had hot games. Lapier recorded eight points, five aces, eight digs and an assist. Null got nine points, four aces, 11 digs, one assist and two kills, while Michael notched nine points, two aces, three digs, seven assists and three kills.
“Saranac Lake is a great serving team,” Chiefs coach Kayla Nason said.
“We struggled to get our offense going in the first two sets.”
Zoe Vaughn led Saranac with six points, three aces, two kills, six digs and six assists. Paige Bassett and Lexus Rabideau stood out as well. Bassett recorded two points, two kills, seven digs, one block and one assist, while Rabideau had two points, one ace, one kill, eight digs and one assist. Sadie Baughn had the team-high 11 digs.
–
Saranac Lake 3, Saranac 0
25-4, 25-12, 25-23
SLCS- Lapier, 8 points, 5 aces, 8 digs, 1 assist. Montroy, 1 point. Sanford, 1 assist, 5 kills, 3 blocks. Small, 4 kills, 1 block. Whitson, 1 point, 1 ace, 8 digs, 6 kills. Lereet, 6 assists. Hewitt, 11 points, 7 aces, 11 digs, 1 kill. Null, 9 points, 4 aces, 11 digs, 1 assist, 2 kills. Michael, 9 points, 2 aces, 3 digs, 7 assists, 3 kills. White, 1 point, 1 ace, 3 digs. Rattelle, 4 points, 3 aces 5 digs.
SCS- Blair, 1 kill, 1 dig. Bassett, 2 points, 2 kills, 7 digs, 1 block, 1 assist. Schiraldi, 2 points, 1 ace, 4 digs. Rabideau, 2 points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 8 digs, 1 assist. Vaughn, 6 points, 3 aces, 2 kills, 6 digs, 6 assists. Raftree, 1 kill, 4 digs. Baughn, 2 points, 1 kill, 11 digs.
BEEKMANTOWN 3
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 0
ELLENBURG — The Eagles came out strong against the Bobcats, easily winning all three sets, led by Sophia Wypyski, Dillon Bronson and Charlize Daniels.
Wypyski had seven digs and three assists, Bronson had one ace, two digs and 16 assists, and Daniels had three aces, six kills, one block and six digs.
Eagles coach Emily Anderson also recognized Samantha Parker on her first varsity game as a starter.
“She racked up four blocks in just three sets, making it very challenging for their hitters on the front line,” Anderson said.
For Northern Adirondack, Emily Griffin stood out with eight points, four aces, four kills, three assists and five digs, along with Elyse Hogan who had three points, two kills, three assists and 11 digs.
“Beekmantown came out strong and set the pace tonight,” Bobcats coach Elizabeth Brown said.
She believed that the Bobcats were off their game.
“We had too many errors and some problems communicating on the court,” Brown said.
“We need to refocus and get back in our groove for the rest of the season.”
–
Beekmantown 3, Northern Adirondack 0
25-20, 25-17, 25-21
BCS- Wypyski, 7 digs, 3 assists. Franklin, 1 dig. Bronson, 1 ace, 2 digs, 16 assists. Cross, 3 aces, 8 kills, 1 dig. Repas, 1 ace, 4 kills, 1 block, 1 dig. Daniels, 3 aces, 6 kills, 1 block, 6 digs. Willette, 1 ace. Parker, 1 kill, 4 blocks.
NAC- Hogan, 3 points, 2 kills, 3 assists, 11 digs. Guay, 7 digs. Griffin, 8 points, 4 aces, 4 kills, 3 assists, 5 digs. Barber, 3 points, 1 ace, 3 kills, 2 blocks, 1 assist, 4 digs. LaPoint,1 point, 2 kills, 1 block, 1 assist, 7 digs. Lawrence, 1 point, 1 ace, 3 kills, 1 assist, 2 digs. Porter, 5 points, 2 aces, 2 assists, 2 digs. Brunell, 2 points.
PERU 3
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 0
CHAMPLAIN — The Nighthawks took home the sweep, even after a close second set, 27-25, to come away with the victory, 3-0.
Rachel Madore led the team with 15 points, four aces, a kill, 16 assists and nine digs. She was followed by Alyssa Bartholomew, who had 14 digs, five assists, three points and two kills. Alexandrea LaValley also had 10 digs, along with six points and two kills, and Mallory Martin led the team with 13 kills, along with six points, two aces, two blocks, two digs, and an assist.
For the Cougars, Brooke Basmajian had nine digs. Emma Goodrow had five digs and three kills, and Brianna Aubrey had five digs and three assists.
–
Peru 3, Northeastern Clinton 0
25-14, 27-25, 25-13
PCS- Bartholomew, 3 points, 2 kills, 5 assists, 14 digs. Madore, 15 points, 4 aces, 1 kill, 16 assists, 9 digs. Martin, 6 points, 2 aces, 13 kills, 2 blocks, 1 assist, 2 digs. Clary, 6 digs. LaValley, 6 points, 2 aces, 10 digs. Lyon, 1 kill, 1 dig. Robinson, 5 kills. Seymour, 7 points, 2 aces, 2 kills, 6 digs. Cunningham, 1 point, 1 ace, 5 digs. Lozier, 1 point, 1 ace, 1 kill. Schadeck-Montali, 1 dig.
NCCS- Aubrey, 5 digs, 3 assists. Dapo, 2 assists. Goodrow, 5 digs, 3 kills. Oliver, 1 ace. Letourneau, 1 ace, 2 kills, 5 digs. Sample, 4 digs. Spoor, 2 digs. Dumas, 1 ace, 1 kill, 3 digs. Basmajian, 9 digs.
AUSABLE VALLEY 3
LAKE PLACID 0
CLINTONVILLE — Mallorie Douglas, Kendal Lawrence, Raven Sessoms, and Makayla Young led the Patriots to a shutout over the Blue Bombers.
Douglas notched 12 points, three aces, seven kills, three assists, and seven digs, and Sessoms had 11 points, three aces, one assist and five digs. Makayla Young had 10 points and two aces, while Lawrence had 11 assists, along with four kills and seven digs.
For Lake Placid, Marlena Sharp recorded eight points, three kills, two assists, an ace and a dig. Abbey Gavin also stood out with six points, two kills, four digs and one assist.
–
AuSable Valley 3, Lake Placid 0
25-22, 25-16, 25-21
AVCS- Anthony, 1 kill, 1 assist, 1 dig. Bourgeois, 1 point, 3 digs. Butler, 1 assist, 3 digs. Douglas, 12 points, 3 aces, 7 kills, 3 assists, 7 digs. Dubuque, 1 point, 7 kills, 2 assists, 1 block. Durgan, 1 kill. LaFountain, 2 points, 2 digs. Lawrence, 4 kills, 11 assists, 7 digs.
Lincoln, 3 points, 5 kills, 1 assist, 1 dig. Pelkey, 1 point, 1 assist, 3 digs. Sessoms, 11 points, 3 aces, 1 assist, 5 digs. Young, 10 points, 2 aces.
LP- Hayes, 1 point, 4 kills, 5 digs, 7 assists. Megliore, 4 points, 1 ace, 4 kills, 3 digs. Phillip, 2 points, 1 ace, 7 kills, 6 digs, 4 assists. Sharp, 8 points, 1 ace, 3 kills, 1 dig, 2 assists. Lawrence, 1 point, 1 kill, 4 digs, 2 assists. Gibson, 2 points, 4 digs. Gavin, 6 points 2 kills 4 digs 1 assist.
