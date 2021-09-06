Saranac keeps pressure on NCCS for 2-0 win

SARANAC — The Saranac girls soccer team walked away with a 2-0 win following a non-conference matchup against Northeastern Clinton, Saturday.
Marissa LeDuc opened the scoring for the Chiefs, scoring off an assist from Sydney Myers at 25:14 of the first half before Olivia Davis converted on a Brenna Ducatte pass, under a minute later.
The two-goal outburst would be enough, as the Cougars never answered.
Northeastern Clinton’s goalkeeper, Desiree Dubois, stopped 17 shots in the loss.
—
Saranac 2, Northeastern Clinton 0
NCCS 0 0 — 0
SCS 2 0 — 2
First half- 1, SCS, LeDuc (Myers), 25:14. 2, SCS, Davis (Ducatte), 26:00.
Second half- None.
Shots- Saranac, 24-4.
Saves- Damiani, SCS, 3. Dubois, NCCS, 17.
AUSABLE VALLEY 4
LAKE GEORGE 0
CLINTONVILLE — The AuSable Valley girls used a big second half to secure the victory against Lake George over the weekend.
The Patriots opened the scoring with a goal from Lilley Keyser six minutes into the first half, but that would be it for the first frame.
Then, a three-goal stretch in the second with two markers from Addie Stanley and one goal from Jillian Bezio would put the game out of reach.
Lake George goalkeeper Alivia Dean stopped 15 shots in the defeat.
—
AuSable Valley 4, Lake George 0
LG 0 0 — 0
AV 1 3 — 4
First half- 1, AV, Keyser (Stanley), 6:00.
Second half- 2, AV, Stanley, 9:33. 3, AV, Bezio (Bruno), 11:06. 4, AV, Stanley (Bezio), 29:11.
Shots- AuSable Valley, 20-1.
Saves- Allen, AVCS, 1. Dean, LG, 15.
PERU 5
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 0
PERU — A two-goal game from Abby Bruce spurred Peru on to a 5-0 rout over Brushton-Moira.
Bruce opened the scoring in the 15th minute of the first half before Jacklin Mitchell tallied one of her own. Bruce then made it 3-0 before the end of the first with her second goal of the night.
Maggie Garrow and Hannah Myers both chipped in goals of their own in the second half.
“The girls came out ready to play,” coach Bill Pafford said. “Our scoring so far has been spread out, and that’s great for the team to build that confidence in each other with unselfish play.”
—
Peru 5, Brushton-Moira 0
BM 0 0 — 0
PCS 3 2 — 5
First half- 1, PCS, Bruce (Garrow), 15:00. 2, PCS, Mitchell (Greenhaw), 22:00. 3, PCS, Bruce (Sypek), 30:00.
Second half- 4, PCS, Garrow, 5:00. 5, PCS, Meyers, 23:00.
Shots- Peru, 28-3.
Saves- Hendrix, PCS, 3. Palmer, BM, 23.
BOYS
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 5
SARANAC LAKE 1
SARANAC — A Troy LaBarge hat trick led Northern Adirondack past Saranac Lake, 5-1, in weekend soccer action.
Bailey Bartholomew scored the first goal of the game, the only one for the Red Storm, off a penalty kick 10:11 into the game.
The rest of the match would be all Northern Adirondack.
On top of LaBarge’s hat trick, Caleb Damour and Ayden Wrye would each tally goals of their own, with Wrye also assisting on one of LaBarge’s goals.
Saranac Lake goalkeeper Kenny Lawless stopped 16 shots in the loss.
—
Northern Adirondack 5, Saranac Lake 1
NAC 2 3 — 5
SLC 1 0 — 1
First half- 1, SLC, Bartholomew (PK), 10:11. 2, NAC, Damour, 12:15. 3, NAC, LaBarge (PK), 12:45.
Second half- 4, NAC, Wrye, 2:42. 5, NAC, LaBarge (Magoon), 7:15. 6, NAC, LaBarge (Wrye), 22:26.
Shots- NAC, 38-14.
Saves- Stickney, NAC, 6. Benware, NAC, 4. Lawless, SLC, 16.
BEEKMANTOWN 2
CANTON 1
CHAZY — Riley Hewson and Anthony Marion each scored their first goals of their varsity careers and Beekmantown walked away with a close 2-1 win over Canton.
Hewson scored his at the 16:11 mark of the first half with an assist from Brady Mannix, while Marion followed just over 11 minutes later off of a pass from Zach DuBray.
The Golden Bears’ Kaden Baxter scored 34:07 into the second half to get Canton within one, but it would not be enough.
Hayden Todd made 12 saves in goal for the Golden Bears in the loss.
—
Beekmantown 2, Canton 1
CAN 0 1 — 1
BCS 2 0 — 2
First half- 1, BCS, Hewson (Mannix), 16:11. 2, BCS, Marion (DuBray), 27:56.
Second half- 3, CAN, Baxter, 34:07.
Shots- BCS, 20-5.
Saves- Golden, BCS, 3. Todd, CAN, 12.
