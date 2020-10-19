Saranac handles Plattsburgh; Moriah's Valentine scores 7

SARANAC — Olivia Davis supplied Saranac with two of its four goals as the Chiefs went on to collect a 4-0 win against Plattsburgh High, Monday, in girls Northern Soccer League competition.
Brenna Ducatte and Kylie Brault buried markers in the second half to boost Saranac's lead late.
The Chiefs held a 1-0 lead at halftime and blew the game open in the second half.
"It took us a while to get going, but we put together a nice win," Saranac coach Mary LoTemplio said.
"It was nice to have our two young midfielders (Ducatte and Brault) score, and it was nice to get another clean sheet. PHS played us hard."
Payton Couture notched a five-save shutout, and Hornet keeper Mackenzie Lawfer saved 15 shots to go along with Emma Whalen's six stops.
Saranac 4, Plattsburgh High 0
PHS 0 0 — 0
Saranac 1 3 — 4
First half- 1, SCS, Davis (Myers), 34:00.
Second half- 2, SCS, Davis (Liberty), 22:00. 3, SCS, Ducatte (Myers), 28:00. 4, SCS, Brault (Christon), 38:00.
Shots- Saranac 24, Plattsburgh High 5
Saves- Lawfer (15), Whalen (6), PHS, 21. Couture, SCS, 5.
MORIAH 7
WILLSBORO 1
WILLSBORO — Mikenna Valentine found the back of the net early and often for the Vikings.
She scored five minutes into the game and ended up piling up an impressive seven goals against the Warriors.
Dava Marcil, Reagan Garrison, Allie Huchro and Sarah Shoobe all had assists to help Moriah's offense.
Cleo Lobdell netted Willsboro's lone goal on a Jenna Ford assist.
Kaili Bourdeau had a busy game with 21 saves for the Warriors, and Hannah Gaddor of Moriah had seven stops.
Moriah 7, Willsboro 1
Willsboro 1 0 — 1
Moriah 4 3 — 7
First half- 1, MCS, Valentine, 35:00. 2, MCS, Valentine (Marcil), 29:56. 3, MCS, Valentine, 13:57. 4, MCS, Valentine (Garrison), 12:50. 5, WICS, Lobdell (Ford), 2:17.
Second half- 6, MCS, Valentine (Huchro), 18:58. 7, MCS, Valentine, 15:25. 8, MCS, Valentine (Shoobe), 6:27.
Shots- Moriah 28, Willsboro 8.
Saves- Bourdeau, WICS, 21. Gaddor, MCS, 7.
BEEKMANTOWN 4
AUSABLE VALLEY 2
BEEKMANTOWN — They were off and running in the first half.
The Patriots jumped out to the early lead, but the Eagles came storming back.
AuSable Valley got out to a 2-0 lead with goals from Kate Knapp and Addie Stanley and were up early just 5:41 into play.
But Beekmantown responded.
Emma McCasland scored twice, and Luci Brown and Alexis Provost both found the back of the net once to complete a run of four unanswered goals before halftime for the Eagles.
It was Senior Night for Beekmantown.
Macayla Scofield's 11 saves propelled the Eagles on defense, and Koree Stillwell had 20 stops of her own to boost the Patriots.
Beekmantown 4, AuSable Valley 2
AuSable 2 0 — 2
Beekmantown 4 0 — 6
First half- 1, AVCS, Knapp (Keyser), 2:53. 2, AVCS, A. Stanley (Bezio), 5:41. 3, BCS, McCasland (Provost), 10:10. 4, BCS, L. Brown (Dyke), 18:45. 5, BCS, McCasland (Regan), 20:47. 6, BCS, Provost (McCasland), 26:12.
Shots- Beekmantown 24, AuSable Valley 13
Saves- Stillwell, AVCS, 20. Scofield, BCS, 11.
BOQUET VALLEY 1
SETON CATHOLIC 0
PLATTSBURGH — In a game that went right down to the wire, the Griffins came out on top.
Skylar Bisselle's goal on an assist from Maddy Kirkby led Boquet Valley to an edging of the Knights.
"This game could have gone either way, and unfortunately, it didn’t end in our favor," Seton Catholic coach Ariel Masten said.
"We adjusted well to the rainy conditions and possessed the ball very well. We have really been gelling as a team, and it has been a delight to watch. Hopefully we can keep this momentum moving forward."
Alaina Denton recorded a 15-save shutout, and Kennedy Spriggs totaled eight stops for the Knights.
Boquet Valley 1, Seton Catholic 0
Boquet 0 1 — 1
Seton 0 0 — 0
Second half- 1, BV, Bisselle (Kirkby), 39:02.
Shots- Seton Catholic 15, Boquet Valley 9
Saves- Denton, BV, 15. Spriggs, SC, 8.
LAKE PLACID 1
CHAZY 0
LAKE PLACID — Dari Patterson found the back of the net with 2:14 left in the first half, and that late-half momentum helped carry the Blue Bombers the rest of the way and to a win.
Weber Hemsley was credited with the assist.
"It was an evenly matched game," Lake Placid coach Brenden Gotham said. "Dari Patterson scored off a free kick from Natalie Tavares and Weber Hemsley. Both teams played well defensively, and both keepers made saves to keep it close. Danaya Patterson had an outstanding game for Lake Placid."
Lea O'Brien's 10-save shutout propelled the Blue Bombers.
Samantha Gonyo's 11 saves kept the Eagles in the game.
Lake Placid 1, Chazy 0
Chazy 0 0 — 0
Lake Placid 1 0 — 1
First half- 1, LP, Patterson (Hemsley), 2:14.
Shots- Chazy 11, Lake Placid 9
Saves- Gonyo, CCRS, 11. O'Brien, LP, 10.
BOYS
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 7
AUSABLE VALLEY 3
CHAMPLAIN — Plenty of offense in this one as the two teams combined for 10 goals.
Reid and Hunter LaValley both recorded two goals to pace the Cougar scoring party.
Chase Ross, Luke Anctil and Sam Bulson all chipped in with one tally.
Tristan Laundree, Korvin Dixon and Grey Inglish supplied the Patriots with their markers.
Scott Lamountain notched a game-high seven saves for AuSable Valley.
Northeastern keepers John Bulson (1) and Chase Letourneau (4) combined to save five shots.
Northeastern Clinton 7, AuSable Valley 3
AuSable 1 2 — 3
NCCS 4 3 — 7
First half- 1, NCCS, R. LaValley (O'Donnell). 2, NCCS, Ross (R. LaValley). 3, Anctil (M. Bedard). 4, AVCS, Laundree. 5, NCCS, R. LaValley (L. Bedard).
Second half- 6, NCCS, H. LaValley (Bulson). 7, AVCS, Dixon. 8, NCCS, H. LaValley (Johnston Jr.). 9, NCCS, Bulson (Ross).
Shots- Northeastern Clinton 16, AuSable Valley 8.
Saves- Lamountain, AVCS, 7. Bulson (1), Letourneau (4), NCCS, 4.
