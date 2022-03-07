PLATTSBURGH — A second-half push with Saranac’s defense at the forefront was enough for the Chiefs to overcome Northeastern Clinton, 42-38, for the Section VII Class B crown, Saturday, at Clinton Community College.
Saranac was led by Sydney Myers, with 14 points, including one three. Brenna Ducatte added 10 points and one more three, while Molly Denis and Lia Parker each had three treys to finish with nine points.
For Northeastern Clinton, Desiree Dubois led the team, matching the game-high 14 points. She also hit two three pointers. Bailee Lafountain was next with 10 points and one trey. Audi Hollister also notched one three.
The Cougars came out to a nice start, ending the first quarter up 12-7. That lead continued into the half, with Northeastern Clinton up 22-16.
However, the second half is when things really started to pick up, all stemming from the defensive effort of the Chiefs.
“We kind of changed our whole philosophy of our defense, just getting back and playing good, solid half-court defense,” Saranac coach Tim Newell said.
Chief standout Parker agreed, saying the team’s defense was really the key to the offense.
“It has been all season. In the second half, we definitely stepped it up, and our offense just followed from there,” she said.
SECOND HALF COMEBACK
At the beginning of the third, Dubois hit a three to open up Northeastern Clinton’s second half scoring. Then, Denis hit a trey around the 6:30 mark.
With Myers’ foul shot at around the five minute mark, things started to change for Saranac.
Parker then hit two clutch three-pointers around the four and three minute marks to bring the Chiefs within one point, 27-26.
After this, there was a bit of a stalemate within the last minutes of the third quarter, with both teams' defenses shining. Saranac’s Ducatte just barely missed a buzzer-beater at the end of the third that would’ve given the Chiefs the lead, and the score going into the fourth was still at 27-26.
“Anytime you can compete against a team like NCCS, it’s something pretty special,” Newell said. “We’ve been their nemesis and they’ve been ours, they beat us by almost 30 at home last time we played them.”
Newell said the girls’ preparation going into the matchup was very helpful.
“They had no easy buckets,” he said. “We had a couple breakdowns in the first half, got beat to the baseline, but with a couple of adjustments our second half defense was awesome.”
At the start of the fourth, Cougar Ellie Prairie hit two free throws around 30 seconds in. Saranac’s Myers also got a shot at the line, but was unable to convert either shot.
Then, Ducatte grabbed an offensive board and hit a quick two-point shot to make it a one-point game once again.
Parker came in clutch once again, hitting the three that pushed the Chiefs to a two point lead, 31-29, at the 5:58 mark.
With this, the Chiefs knew they needed to hold out on the Cougars, and keep the momentum going, and Newell said the way to do that would be to stay positive.
“I’ve been doing this for 37 years, and you learn all the time that these kids just need the positives,” he said. “Every timeout, pregame, halftime, just remind them of all the good things we’re doing. The things we didn’t do well, we can fix.”
Newell said this gives the players the confidence through the game, and allows them to do things like mounting that comeback.
“The kids just stayed focused and brought themselves back in,” he said. “They’ve grown. Trusted each other, trusted the coaches, and we’ve grown all year.”
BACK AND FORTH
For the rest of the final quarter, the teams were bouncing the lead back and forth to each other.
Another three from Denis extended the lead for Saranac, but Northeastern Clinton then went on a seven-point run that shifted the game back in favor of the Cougars, 36-34, with 2:30 to go.
However, Saranac worked quickly, with Ducatte hitting another trey to get the lead back and extended the lead further with an and-one foul shot, making it 40-36 with just over a minute remaining.
Prairie then hit two successful foul shots with one minute left, making it 40-38, in Saranac’s favor.
Myers then hit two final free throws to make it 42-38, final, with Ducatte squeezing in a nasty block on the Cougars’ last second shot attempt.
UP NEXT
The Chiefs will find out their future opponent Tuesday, when the subregional game between Section 2’s Schalmont and Section X’s Gouverneur will take place.
Saranac will face the winner on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Clinton Community College.
For this week, though, the Chiefs are going to ride this cloud, according to Newell, citing this win as his biggest sectional win. He said most of the team is soccer players, learning basketball, and to win against a good basketball team like NCCS, is something to be very proud of.
“It’s an overall good feeling. I just knew that stepping onto the court our team was going to have to play strong,” Myers said. “We stuck through it and got the win. I’ve been on this team for a lot of years and I never thought that this year was going to be the one.”
Going into this weekend’s game, Newell and the team know they have a challenge ahead of them, no matter who they play.
“They’re the real deal. They’re stacked,” he said. “We can’t make ourselves into something we aren’t. We’ve got to go our best, play that good man-to-man, and if we shoot well, who knows, we might be able to hang with them for a while.
“We’re no doubt the underdogs.”
Saranac 42, Northeastern Clinton 38
Saranac (42)
M. Denis 3-0-9, Parker 3-0-9, Lay. Pellerin 0-0-0, Myers 5-3-14, Ducatte 4-1-10. Totals: 15-4-42.
NCCS (38)
Lafountain 3-3-10, Hollister 3-0-7, Prairie 1-5-7, Dubois 6-0-14, Racine 0-0-0. Totals: 13-8-38.
Halftime- NCCS, 22-16.
3 point goals- NCCS (4) Dubois 2, Hollister, Lafountain. Saranac (8) M. Denis 3, Parker 3, Myers, Ducatte.
