Saranac girls send off longtime coach LoTemplio with title

SARANAC — With so much uncertainty before the school year, the Saranac Central varsity girls soccer team didn’t know if it was going to play a single game this season, let alone host a championship against AuSable Valley.
But the Chiefs did, and by doing so, they were able to shut out the Patriots, 2-0, on their way to a Mountain Region championship of the Northern Soccer League Fall Tournament.
With help from sophomore midfielders Kylee Brault and Sydney Myers, who scored the two goals for Saranac in the second half of Saturday’s game, and senior goaltender Payton Couture, who recorded her 40th shutout game in her last game with the Chiefs, Saranac rolled.
“We didn’t think we were having a season, so ending a season like this, and even having a season, has been an amazing gift. This is a great group of girls,” Saranac coach Mary LoTemplio said.
The championship was a rematch from Nov. 9’s regular season game, when Saranac Central beat AuSable Valley again 3-1. Senior forward Lily Gadway and Myers both scored in the first seven minutes of the game. Myers tacked on another in the second half before AuSable Valley scored a goal of its own with just five minutes remaining.
Despite the comfortable win the week before, LoTemplio knew it would be tougher to win Saturday.
Not only would they be playing a team again so soon, the first matchup in the beginning of the season between the Chiefs and Patriots was especially tough.
“I knew they were going to be ready to play today,” she said. “So I was pretty nervous about this game because I think it’s pretty hard to beat a team two times, especially a half-way decent team, which they are definitely a good team with a lot of good young players.”
For Couture, the slow start was maybe more predictable considering the 36-degree temperature at game time.
“I was excited, but I was also kind of nervous because of the temperatures.” Couture said. “Once it’s cold, it’s harder, I feel, for us to get going.”
The first half was scoreless with seven shot attempts between both teams, four attempts by Saranac and three by AuSable. LoTemplio’s message to her players in the huddle during halftime was to settle down.
“Stop booting the ball,” she said she told her players. “They’re better than that. I think we needed to settle the ball down, look up when we had the opportunity, take the space when we had the opportunity and play like our team.”
Couture said the team did just that. The renewed pressure from the offense and the consistency from the defense all game allowed Brault to score in the 19th minute of the second half, followed by Myers in the 36th minute to cap off the game and the season, where the Chiefs lost just one game.
Saturday’s game also marked the end of LoTemplio’s time as coach for the Chiefs after 32 years.
One thing LoTemplio couldn't predict was her coaching career ending during a pandemic, but she also didn’t predict coaching for as long as she did. At times, she was uncertain about continuing coaching because of the difficulty in juggling being a parent as well as coaching. But the support she got from her family helped her push through.
Couture said future players on the team are going to miss out on LoTemplio’s voice and enthusiasm.
“She’s very dedicated and loves the game and puts her heart into everything,” Couture said. “She would love to be out there again and play. You can tell how excited she gets on the sideline, jumping up and down.”
LoTemplio thinks the program has a bright future ahead of it, especially with a young team that’s talented.
Her message to next year’s team is to: “Listen to their coach, (Amber Liberty). I think we’ve got a great replacement, and the program is going to steam on.”
