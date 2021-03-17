Saranac fends off SLP; NCCS coasts past PHS

PLATTSBURGH — Lake Placid/Saranac Lake played its first game of the season in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference boys hockey Wednesday night.
Saranac, however, prevented SLP from opening with a win.
Nik Hamel scored three more goals and Ethan Barnes tallied his first-career goal as the Chiefs (7-3) skated to a 4-2 victory at Ameri-Can North Sports Center.
Hamel's goal at 10:01 of the third period broke a 2-all tie and put Saranac ahead to stay. Barnes scored his goal a minute later for insurance.
Noah Munn-Jennings and Rhett Darrah tallied the SLP goals.
Both goalies, Saranac's Macen Mero and SLP's Anders Stanton, finished with 27 saves.
“I am extremely proud of the effort from the lineup we finished the game with,” Saranac coach Robby Knowles said. “We were missing a couple players to start the night and lost another key guy from an elbow to the head.
“I'm happy how our guys played with class throughout the contest. Mero and Hamel were especially key in our win tonight. We will rest up and get ready for a solid Beekmantown unit this weekend.”
—
Saranac 4, SLP 2
SLP 1 0 1 — 2
Saranac 1 1 2 — 4
First period- 1, SCS, Hamel (Campbell, O’Connell), 2:21. 2, SLP, Munn-Jennings (Duffy), 12:22.
Second period- 3, SCS, Hamel ppg (Duprey, Eagleson), 7:52.
Third period- 4, SLP, R. Darrah (Bartholomew), 2:31. 5, SCS, Hamel, 10:01. 6, SCS, Barnes (Duprey, Catlin), 11:05.
Shots- Saranac 31, SLP 29.
Saves- Stanton, SLP, 27. Mero, SCS, 27.
NCCS 6
PHS 1
ROUSES POINT — The Cougars overcame a slow start to improve their season record to 7-1-2.
Lucas Bedard led the way with two goals and two assists. Jack Bulson, Ryan Racine, Lucas Hemingway and Blake Chevalier added a goal each. Racine also had two assists.
NCCS was held off the scoreboard for the first 22:17 of the game and it was PHS that took a 1-0 lead on Hutchinson Ovios' goal 18 seconds into the second period.
But Jack Bulson tied it at 5:17 and Lucas Bedard put the Cougars ahead to stay shortly after, at 5:50.
Ethan Garrand (17) and Peter Judkins (5) combined for 22 saves in the NCCS nets and Ty Calkins stopped 34 shots for the Hornets.
“We got off to a slow start tonight but were able to bounce back with a good second period,” NCCS coach Scott Lafountain said. “I would like to see more consistency from game to game at this point, but I was pleased with our finish.
“Give credit to Calkins who has played every minute of every game this season for PHS. He is a battler.”
—
NCCS 6, Plattsburgh 1
Plattsburgh 0 1 0 — 1
NCCS 0 3 3 — 6
Second period- 1, PHS, Ovios (Colburn, Pachter), :18. 2, NCCS, J. Bulson (Latourneau, Chevalier), 5:17. 3, NCCS, L. Bedard (Racine, Garrand), 5:50. 4, NCCS, Racine shg (L. Bedard), 7:48.
Third period- 5, NCCS, Hemingway (L. Bedard, Vassar), :28. 6, NCCS, L. Bedard (Hemingway, Racine), 1:02. 7, NCCS, Chevalier (S. Bulson, R. LaValley), 4:41.
Shots- NCCS 40, Plattsburgh 23.
Saves- Calkins, PHS, 34. Garrand (17), Judkins (5), NCCS, 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.