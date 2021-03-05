Saranac fends off Plattsburgh to maintain winning ways

PLATTSBURGH — Saranac has gotten out to a hot start to kick off the season, and that momentum continued Friday.
The Chiefs found themselves behind by four points at half, but they rallied and came away with a 54-48 victory over Plattsburgh High in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference boys basketball to remain undefeated.
Jacob Pierce was the key to the Saranac success with a game-high 29 points, one of the highest individual scoring totals seen in boys basketball this season.
"We did not have an answer for Pierce tonight, and all his hard work in the offseason is paying off," Hornets coach Chris Hartmann said.
Conner Burns knocked down three treys and finished with 11 points, while Justin Bedard added an additional nine to the Chiefs' side of the scoreboard.
Myles King turned in a team-high 16 points to lead the Hornets who saw a lot of players register playing time against Saranac.
"I am proud that we were able to play all 12 guys, and we showed great improvement from last week's game against Saranac."
—
Saranac 54, Plattsburgh High 48
Saranac (54)
Bedard 4-1-9, Burns 4-0-11, Faville 1-0-2, Blair 0-0-0, Mather 0-1-1, Pierce 13-3-29 Brown 1-0-2. Totals: 23-5-54.
Plattsburgh (48)
Coon 0-0-0, Gonzalez 0-0-0, Crowley 4-0-8, Perkins 2-0-4, Golden 1-0-2, Phillips 4-0-9, Mulholland 0-0-0, Goerlitz 0-0-0, C. King 3-1-7, M. King 6-2-16, Tuller 0-0-0, Trombley 1-0-2. Totals: 21-3-48.
Halftime- Plattsburgh High, 35-31.
3 point goals- Saranac (3) Burns 3. Plattsburgh (3) Phillips, M. King 2.
MORIAH 64
BEEKMANTOWN 48
BEEKMANTOWN — The Vikings started out with a bang, and every time the Eagles punched back, Moriah had another answer.
Bryce Sprague's 19 points combined with 17 more by Will Rohrer and 13 by Rowan Swan led the Vikings' offensive charge.
Moriah started out the game on a 14-4 run.
Beekmantown coach Ryan Converse said his team lacked defensive energy early, but the Eagles made a couple runs in the second half to cut the Vikings' lead to as little as 10 and eight on two separate occasions.
"Every time we made a run, Moriah had an answer for it," Converse said. "We have to be more consistent with our defensive energy and cut down on turnovers if we are going to give ourselves a chance to win against quality teams like Moriah. The great thing about our group of kids is that they will continue to work hard and get better moving forward."
Parker Kelly was a consistent source of offense when it came to the Eagles with a game-high 23 points, while Nate Finley chipped in with an additional 12.
—
Moriah 64, Beekmantown 48
Moriah (64)
Swan 6-0-13, Diehl 3-1-7, Blaise 2-1-6, Bilow 1-0-2, Demarais 0-0-0, Sprague 6-6-19, Rohrer 7-3-17. Totals: 25-11-64.
Beekmantown (48)
McClatchie 0-0-0, VanNatten 0-0-0, Finley 5-1-12, LaPorte 0-0-0, Sorrell 2-0-5, McCasland 1-0-2, V. Mason 0-0-0, Nephew 2-1-6, Kelly 10-1-23. Totals: 20-3-48.
Halftime- Moriah, 41-25.
3 point goals- Moriah (3) Swan, Blaise, Sprague; Beekmantown (5) Finley, Sorrell, Nephew, Kelley 2.
AUSABLE VALLEY 56
TICONDEROGA 38
TICONDEROGA — Eli Douglas' game-high 21 points was the highlight of the Patriots' offensive output against the Sentinels who received a team-high point total from Brock Huestis who had 17.
AuSable Valley managed to take a 13-point lead into half, and Ticonderoga never could creep within striking distance and overtake its opponent.
Aidan Lopez finished with 14 points to assist the Patriots, and Nate Doner also hit a double-digit point total with 11.
Ayden Smith, Braden Perry and Brent Olden all hit one shot from downtown for the Sentinels.
—
AuSable Valley 56, Ticonderoga 38
AuSable (56)
Mattilla 0-0-0, Daby 3-0-6, Snow 1-0-2, Kor. Dixon 1-0-2, Doner 4-3-11, Furnia 0-0-0, Hart 0-0-0, McCabe 0-0-0, Kol. Dixon 0-0-0, Lopez 5-3-14, Douglas 10-1-21. Totals: 24-7-56.
Ticonderoga (38)
Yaw 0-0-0, Smith 1-0-3, Molina 0-0-0, Brown 0-0-0, Stonitsch 0-0-0, Perry 3-0-7, Benedict 1-0-2, Olden 4-0-9, Huestis 8-1-17. Totals: 17-1-38.
Halftime- AuSable Valley, 34-21.
3 point goals- AuSable Valley (1) Lopez. Ticonderoga (3) Smith, Perry, Olden.
NON-LEAGUE
HADLEY-LUZERNE 63
BOLTON 17
BOLTON — Haldey-Luzerne got out to a hot start and led 39-8 at half before continuing to roll in the second half.
Josh Foley scored 14 points to help the winners in the offensive category.
Tyler Trowbridge turned in a team-high nine points and also snagged five steals to support Bolton on offense and defense.
Bolton coach Cody Kober said Hadley-Luzerne did a good job controlling the boards and dominated in the open court.
—
Hadley-Luzerne 63, Bolton 17
Hadley-Luzerne (63)
Kader 3-0-6, Springer 0-0-0, Wilson 3-0-6, Harder 2-0-4, Berg 0-0-0, Cieslik 1-0-2, Foley 6-0-14, Ellis 7-1-15, Fraser 1-0-2, Caldwell 3-2-8, Mattison 2-2-6. Totals: 28-5-63.
Bolton (17)
Tennent 1-0-3, Nieves 0-0-0, Johnson 0-0-0, Dobert 1-0-3, Clesceri 0-0-0, Kelley 1-0-2, C. Becker 0-0-0, L. Becker 0-0-0, Trowbridge 4-0-9. Totals: 7-0-17.
Halftime- Hadley-Luzerne, 39-8.
3 point goals- Hadley-Luzerne (2) Foley 2. Bolton (3) Tennent, Dobert, Trowbridge.
