Saranac edges Peru with close tiebreaker

SARANAC — It came down to a tiebreaker as Saranac and Peru were 3-3 at the end of the day, but Saranac won the tiebreaker, 180-189, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference golf action.

Peru’s Liam Clark shot the low score of the day with 41, closely followed by Keegan Smith, who took down Saranac’s Nik Hamel, 43-45.

Those low scores would not be enough, though, with only one of Saranac’s scores finishing higher than the forties, led by a low of 44 from Ian Zurlo.

The Chief’s Keegan Brown was the next lowest card on the team with 45.

Saranac 3, Peru 3, Saranac wins tiebreaker

No. 1- Smith (PCS) def. Ni. Hamel (SCS), 43-45.

No. 2- Zurlo (SCS) def. Nuzzo (PCS), 44-52.

No. 3- Clark (PCS) def. LaMora (SCS) 41-47.

No. 4- Mero (PCS) def. Lashway (SCS), 53-57.

No. 5- Brown (SCS) def. Trombley (PCS), 45-54.

No. 6- Na. Hamel (SCS) def. O’Connell (PCS), 46-59.

LAKE PLACID 4

BEEKMANTOWN 2

LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid took the victory over Beekmantown on the back of two sub-40 performances on the day.

Brady Tremblay led the day with the low on the day of 34 in his win against Beekmantown’s Zachary Dubray, 34-43. Chris Byrne finished only five strokes higher in his 39-44 defeat of the Eagles’ Keegan Seamone.

Dalton Kane had low score on the day for Beekmantown, shooting 37 in his win over Jack Armstrong.

Lake Placid 4, Beekmantown 2

No. 1- Kane (BCS) def. Armstrong (LP), 37-40.

No. 2- Tremblay (LP) def. Dubray (PCS), 34-43.

No. 3- Byrne (LP) def. Seamone (BCS) 39-44.

No. 4- Draper (LP) def. Loughan (BCS), 45-49.

No. 5- Wright (LP) def. Burdo (BCS), 52-53.

No. 6- Giddings (BCS) def. Foley (LP), 47-56.

MONDAY

MVAC

WILLSBORO 6

SCHROON LAKE 0

SCHROON LAKE – Justin Joslyn carded a 41 and led the Warriors to a sweep of the Wildcats.

Right behind him were teammates Regan Arnold and Nick Reithel each scoring 42.

Tekla Fine-Lease, Finn Walker and Gavin Theriault all won their matches as well.

Austin Hartwell recorded the low score for Schroon Lake with a 48.

Willsboro 6, Schroon Lake 0

No. 1- Regan Arnold (W) def. Austin Hartwell(SL), 4-and-3

No. 2- Nick Reithel (W) def. Ronan Deslauries (SL), 4-and-3.

No. 3- Justin Joslyn (W) def. Josiah Melville (SL), 5-and-4.

No. 4- Tekla Fine-Lease (W) def. Gabby Dezalia (SL), 5-and-3

No. 5- Finn Walker (W) def. Paul Provoncha (SL), 5-and-4

No 6.- Gavin Theriault (W) def. Tristan McIntyre (SL), 4-and- 2

 

 

