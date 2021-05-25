Saranac edges Peru with close tiebreaker

SARANAC — It came down to a tiebreaker as Saranac and Peru were 3-3 at the end of the day, but Saranac won the tiebreaker, 180-189, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference golf action.
Peru’s Liam Clark shot the low score of the day with 41, closely followed by Keegan Smith, who took down Saranac’s Nik Hamel, 43-45.
Those low scores would not be enough, though, with only one of Saranac’s scores finishing higher than the forties, led by a low of 44 from Ian Zurlo.
The Chief’s Keegan Brown was the next lowest card on the team with 45.
Saranac 3, Peru 3, Saranac wins tiebreaker
No. 1- Smith (PCS) def. Ni. Hamel (SCS), 43-45.
No. 2- Zurlo (SCS) def. Nuzzo (PCS), 44-52.
No. 3- Clark (PCS) def. LaMora (SCS) 41-47.
No. 4- Mero (PCS) def. Lashway (SCS), 53-57.
No. 5- Brown (SCS) def. Trombley (PCS), 45-54.
No. 6- Na. Hamel (SCS) def. O’Connell (PCS), 46-59.
LAKE PLACID 4
BEEKMANTOWN 2
LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid took the victory over Beekmantown on the back of two sub-40 performances on the day.
Brady Tremblay led the day with the low on the day of 34 in his win against Beekmantown’s Zachary Dubray, 34-43. Chris Byrne finished only five strokes higher in his 39-44 defeat of the Eagles’ Keegan Seamone.
Dalton Kane had low score on the day for Beekmantown, shooting 37 in his win over Jack Armstrong.
Lake Placid 4, Beekmantown 2
No. 1- Kane (BCS) def. Armstrong (LP), 37-40.
No. 2- Tremblay (LP) def. Dubray (PCS), 34-43.
No. 3- Byrne (LP) def. Seamone (BCS) 39-44.
No. 4- Draper (LP) def. Loughan (BCS), 45-49.
No. 5- Wright (LP) def. Burdo (BCS), 52-53.
No. 6- Giddings (BCS) def. Foley (LP), 47-56.
MONDAY
MVAC
WILLSBORO 6
SCHROON LAKE 0
SCHROON LAKE – Justin Joslyn carded a 41 and led the Warriors to a sweep of the Wildcats.
Right behind him were teammates Regan Arnold and Nick Reithel each scoring 42.
Tekla Fine-Lease, Finn Walker and Gavin Theriault all won their matches as well.
Austin Hartwell recorded the low score for Schroon Lake with a 48.
Willsboro 6, Schroon Lake 0
No. 1- Regan Arnold (W) def. Austin Hartwell(SL), 4-and-3
No. 2- Nick Reithel (W) def. Ronan Deslauries (SL), 4-and-3.
No. 3- Justin Joslyn (W) def. Josiah Melville (SL), 5-and-4.
No. 4- Tekla Fine-Lease (W) def. Gabby Dezalia (SL), 5-and-3
No. 5- Finn Walker (W) def. Paul Provoncha (SL), 5-and-4
No 6.- Gavin Theriault (W) def. Tristan McIntyre (SL), 4-and- 2
