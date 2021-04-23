Saranac edges out Ticonderoga for 13-12 win

TICONDEROGA — Justin Bedard hauled in a jump-ball touchdown and freshman Nate Hamel converted his first extra-point kick in the final two minutes Friday to lift Saranac past Ticonderoga, 13-12, in the opening week of the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference’s shortened spring football season.
The Chiefs overcame big penalties on the final drive – Bedard converted a 3rd-and-25 to get Saranac down to the 3-yard line, and his game-tying grab came on a 3rd-and-goal from the 21 after a holding penalty negated a touchdown run.
“When it mattered most, they stepped up,” Saranac coach Dylan Everleth said of his young team. “That’s all I can ask for from a group, and that’s going to be the best experience they can get – a close football game in their first real game.”
The two-week CVAC football season does feature some quirks. There are no kickoffs and punts feature no return or tackling. That didn’t seem to matter for the players, coaches and fans.
“It’s great to be out here again,” Everleth said. “The kids have been wanting it. Scrimmages are great but this first one, it always feels good.”
Hunter Devins powered the Chiefs offense for much of the game with 180 rushing yards on 23 carries, including a 56-yard touchdown in the second quarter to knot the score at 6-6.
“All around he’s a playmaker,” Everleth said of the junior back.
Saranac sophomore quarterback Landon Smith finished with 44 yards passing and 22 rushing.
Ticonderoga overcame a big penalty of its own to create some second-half magic. Facing a 4th-and-goal from Saranac’s 15, Kam Vigliotti lofted a pin-point over-the-shoulder pass to Austin Hunt to put the Sentinels ahead, 12-6, early in the third quarter.
Vigliotti, a sophomore filling in for injured starter Aidan Porter, completed 6-of-14 passes for 58 yards.
“He worked his butt off this week getting up to speed,” Ticonderoga coach Bob Porter said.
Owen Stonitsch got the Sentinels on the board in the first quarter with an 8-yard run. The junior running back led Ticonderoga with 60 yards on 17 carries. Fellow junior Braden Perry added two receptions for 33 yards.
The Sentinels defense was routinely in Saranac’s backfield throughout the game, forcing fumbles on the Chiefs’ first two drives and again to open the third quarter. Austin Olden tallied the game’s lone interception.
“This was all for the seniors — we were really hoping to have this one,” Porter said. “You had Gavin Ross and Noah Bogart just playing out of their minds the whole game. I really feel for them because this was their night. It’s tough, but I have to hand it to Saranac – class act. They played right up until the end.”
Ticonderoga hits the road next week for a Friday showdown against rival Moriah, 7 p.m., while Saranac hosts Plattsburgh High at 1 p.m. Saturday at Beekmantown High School.
—
Saranac 13, Ticonderoga 12
Saranac 0 6 0 7 – 13
Ticonderoga 6 0 6 0 – 12
First quarter
Ti- Stanitsch 8 run (run fails), 6:48.
Second quarter
S- H. Devins 56 run (run fails), 3:37.
Third quarter
T- Hunt 15 pass from Vigliotti (pass fails), 5:28.
Fourth quarter
S- Bedard 21 pass from L. Smith (Hamel kick), 10:36.
Individual statistics
Rushing
S- H. Devins 23-180, TD; Burns 4-8; L. Smith 5-22; Team 1-(-11). Total: 33-199, TD.
Ti- Stanitsch 17-60, TD; Ross 10-14; Vigliotti 8-1; M. Benedict 3-(-3); Team 1-(-10). Total:
Passing
S- L. Smith 2-9-1-44, TD.
T- Vigliotti 6-14-0-58, TD.
Receiving
S- Bedard 2-44, TD.
T- Perry 2-33; Hunt 1-15, TD; Olden 2-10; A. Smith 1-0. Total: 6-58, TD.
Interceptions
T- Olden.
