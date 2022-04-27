Saranac drops AuSable Valley, 15-8

SARANAC — After capitalizing on an explosive seven-run first inning, Saranac paced themselves to a 15-8 win over AuSable Valley in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference baseball play, Wednesday.
Korbin Cranford had three hits in the win, while Alex Clancy and Matt Faville had two each. Keegan Brown also rapped a triple for the Chiefs.
Zach VanValkenburg had the win on the bump, while Gabe Spaulding and Cranford came in as relief pitchers.
“Both teams had their hitting shoes on today,” Saranac coach Frank Trudeau said. “Scoring early really got us going on this freezing day.”
Both teams had 12 hits on the day, with the Patriots erroring three times and the Chiefs once.
In the fourth inning, AuSable Valley secured six runs, putting the game within one point. Scott LaMountain, Nate Doner and Ted Bruno each had two hits in the loss, while teammates David Butler and Zack Bola had three apiece.
However, Saranac answered with two runs in the fourth, along with another four in the final two innings played.
“AuSable is very well-coached and battled back in the fourth,” Trudeau said. “I was proud that we didn’t panic and played solid innings to get this win.”
—
Saranac 15, AuSable Valley 8
AVCS 011 600 0 — 8 12 3
SCS 702 213 X — 15 12 1
McCabe, LaMountain (1), Morrow (4) and Garcia. VanValkenburg, Spaulding (5), Cranford (6) and Wing. WP- VanValkenburg. LP- McCabe. 2B- Bola (AVCS). 3B- Brown (SCS).
BEEKMANTOWN 11
MORIAH 8
MORIAH — Zach LaPier had a hot game on both sides, with two hits at-bat, including a triple and two RBIs, along with six strikeouts in four innings on the mound, leading the Eagles to an 11-8 win over Moriah.
Andrew VanNatten and Steve Bronson each had a double in the win.
For Moriah, Declan Valentine and Sam Langey both hit a double, with Langey’s driving in three runs, clearing the bases for the Vikings.
—
Beekmantown 11, Moriah 8
MCS 204 200 0 — 8 6 2
BCS 611 200 1 — 11 7 1
Parliament, VanNatten (2), LaPier (4) and Tetreault. Nephew, Sargent (1), Pelkey (6) and Pelkey, Nephew (1). WP- LaPier. LP- Nephew. 2B- Valentine (MCS), Langley (MCS), VanNatten (BCS), Bronson (BCS). 3B- LaPier (BCS).
PERU 18
TICONDEROGA 3
TICONDEROGA — Landon Duprey had two home runs and two doubles en route to the Nighthawks’ rout of Ticonderoga.
Zach O’Connell also had a homer in the win, as well as two doubles, going 4-for-4 at the plate. Nolan Manchester also had a double for Peru.
“Peru had a big first inning, taking advantage of seven walks by our pitchers,” Ticonderoga coach Dan Dorsett said. “Peru hit the ball hard the entire game with 10 hits by their 2-5 batters.”
Wyatt Premore recorded the pitching win, only allowing two Sentinels to walk while striking out 10. Dorsett also complimented Premore as pitching well, keeping his hitters off balance the entire game.
On Ti’s side, Garrett Drinkwine had a double.
—
Peru 18, Ti 3
TCS 000 001 2 — 3 3 3
PCS 707 210 1 — 18 15 2
Premore, Mitchell (7) and Duprey. Tucker, Stonitsch (1), Perron (3) and Crossman. WP- Premore. LP- Tucker. 2B- O’Connell 2 (PCS), Duprey 2 (PCS), Drinkwine (TCS), Manchester (TCS). HR- O’Connell (PCS), Duprey 2 (PCS).
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 20
SARANAC LAKE 9
PLATTSBURGH — In another cold game, the Hornets were led by Brayden Trombley and Colin Golden at-bat, leading to a decisive victory over the Red Storm, 20-9.
Trombley went 3-for-3 and punched in four runs, while Golden made his way to the base five out of five times in the win.
Trombley had a double, along with Michael Phillips, while Warren Miller whacked a triple.
On the mound for the Hornets was Bostyn Duquette, Jack Ferris and Miller, who combined for 16 strikeouts through the game, and walked 12.
“It was a rough game from the beginning on the pitchers,” Plattsburgh coach Patrick Shaughnessy said. “Cold temperatures made it hard for both teams to find the strike zone at times.”
Shaughnessy said he was glad with how his team competed today, facing adversity. He complimented Marcus Griffiths and Carter King for both having quality time at the plate, and Braedan McGinnis for defending third base well, coming up clutch in crucial times.
For the Red Storm, Cedar Rivers had a double, leading to the tie game in the fourth.
“We had a 6-0 lead in the third inning and they gave it right back with six runs in the fourth,” Shaughnessy said. “The next half inning, we battled and put five back on the board. That shows a lot of grit by the guys.”
“We need to keep this momentum going and keep getting better each day.”
—
Plattsburgh High 20, Saranac Lake 9
SLCS 000 603 0 — 9 4 3
PHS 114 572 X — 20 11 0
Rivers, Kratts (4), Strack (7) and Clark. Duquette, Ferris (4), Miller (5) and Lacey. WP- Miller. LP- Kratts. 2B- Trombley (PHS), Phillips (PHS), Rivers (SLCS). 3B- Miller (PHS).
MVAC
CROWN POINT 8
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 7
CROWN POINT — Noah Spaulding had two hits, three runs, and three RBIs in the Panthers’ tight, 8-7, win over Johnsburg/Minerva.
Spaulding hit a triple in the win, while winning pitcher Evan Carey had two hits, as well as Anthony Greenan, who also batted in two scores.
“We came back from two down in the bottom of the seventh and won the game on a squeeze bunt,” Crown Point coach Randy Pertak said.
With six errors, Pertak thought his team committed too many, which contributed to their 7-3 deficit after five innings.
“We just couldn’t string together hits and walks to score,” he said. “We committed way too many errors and gave up way too many unearned runs early on.”
With a walk, a single and a sacrifice fly, the Panthers scored twice, with Spaulding then tying the game. Reese Pertak then hit a squeeze bunt to run in Spaulding for the win.
“We never gave up and just kept doing the little things to pull out the win,” Pertak said.
For the visitors, Andrew Prosser went 3-for-4 and Sam Porter 2-for-4 with two runs batted in.
“Johnsburg/Minerva played a great game and should be proud of how well they played,” Pertak said. “Hats off to Coach Pierson and his team.”
—
Crown Point 8, Johnsburg/Minerva 7
J/M 002 320 0 — 7 5 2
CP 111 002 3 — 8 8 6
Wing, Cleveland (6) and Pierson. Pertak, Carey (5) and J. Russell. WP- Carey. LP- Cleveland. 3B- Spaulding (CP).
LAKE PLACID 22
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 2
LONG LAKE — The Blue Bombers capitalized on a 10-run opening inning, as well as committing zero errors in the field to rout the Orange, 22-2.
Jarret Mihill had the pitching win, as Katie Coursen came in as relief in the fourth inning.
Lake Placid’s JJ Ledwith and Jon Caito both had two doubles, while Mihill added another in the win.
—
Lake Placid 22, IL/LL 2
IL/LL 002 00 — 2 3 6
LP (10)27 30 — 22 26 0
Mihill, Coursen (4) and Ledwith. Hosley, Puterko (4) and Liddle. WP- Mihill. LP- Hosley. 2B- Ledwith 2 (LP), Caito 2 (LP), Mihill (LP).
BOLTON/SCHROON LAKE/NEWCOMB 11
WELLS 0
BOLTON — The merged team of Bolton/Schroon Lake/Newcomb had three pitchers combine for a no-hitter against Wells, shutting out the Indians, 11-0.
With the game ending in the middle of the fifth due to the mercy rule, the home team’s Andrew Johnson, Stas Wiktorko, Jace Hubert and Corbin Baker each hit a double in the game, with Baker adding on an extra. Isaiah Pelkey also blasted a triple.
Pelkey, Hubert and Baker each had two hits in the win, as well as Sullivan Eager.
—
Bolton/Schroon Lake/Newcomb 11, Wells 0
B/SL/N 103 70 — 11 12
WEL 000 00 — 0 0
M. Koniszewski, Hoffman (3) and Simmons. Baker, Eager (3), Wiktorko (4) and Wiktorko, Hubert (4). WP- Baker. LP- M. Koniszewski. 2B- Johnson (B/SL/N), Wiktorko (B/SL/N), Hubert (B/SL/N), Pelkey (B/SL/N), Baker 2 (B/SL/N).
CHAZY 14
BOQUET VALLEY 3
CHAZY — Freshman Elijah Valentin made his first varsity start on the mound, and it was a good one for him, striking out five as well as getting two singles at the plate, helping to pace the Eagles to a sound win over the Griffins.
“We got off to a rough start giving up two runs in the top of the first but he never got rattled and pitched a great game,” Chazy coach John Tregan said.
Tregan said the game was a lot closer than the score would make one think, as his team, up 6-3 in the bottom of the sixth, added eight insurance runs to really nail in the result. Novak Jarus had a triple in the win, while Zane Stevens had the pitching save, as well as two hits and three RBIs at-bat.
The turning point of the game came in the fifth, when Boquet Valley had the bases loaded with zero outs, but Stevens struck out three in a row to retire the side. Stevens had seven strikeouts in the win.
Everett Cassavaugh and Cameron Armstrong each had a double despite the loss, with Cassavaugh recording a single as well.
“Maddox Rice did a great job on the mound for Boquet Valley and made our guys earn every base we got,” Tregan said. Rice struck out four Eagle batters.
—
Chazy 14, Boquet Valley 3
BV 201 000 0 — 3 4 7
CCRS 013 028 X — 14 9 1
Rice, Howard (5) and Armstrong. Valentin, Stevens (5) and Columbus. WP- Valentin. LP- Rice. 2B- Cassavaugh (BV), Armstrong (BV). 3B- Jarus (CCRS).
TUESDAY
BOLTON/SCHROON LAKE/NEWCOMB 8
LAKE PLACID 6
LAKE PLACID — Bolton/Schroon Lake/Newcomb’s Isaiah Pelkey started out the game for the victors, and struck out seven in the 8-6 win over Lake Placid.
Jace Hubert and Tyler Trowbridge all had multiple hits in the win, Hubert with three and Trowbridge with two. Sullivan Eager had the win on the bump.
JJ Ledwith and Max Hyman each had a double in the Blue Bombers’ loss, with pitcher PJ Colby striking out nine of his opponents.
—
Bolton/Schroon Lake/Newcomb 8, Lake Placid 6
LP 000 141 0 — 6 11 5
B/SL/N 200 002 4 — 8 7 1
Pelkey, Baker (5), Eager (6) and Wiktorko. Colby, Hyman (6), Caito (6) and Ledwith. WP- Eager. LP- Caito. 2B- Hyman (LP), Ledwith (LP).
