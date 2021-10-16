Saranac downs Ticonderoga for first win

TICONDEROGA — Both the Saranac and Ticonderoga football teams entered Friday night's game in search of their first win of the season.
It would be the Chiefs who broke into the victory column with a 49-14 decision in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference play.
“It feels good to get a win,” Saranac coach Dylan Everleth said. “We've been looking to get over the hump this season. We've had some injuries, COVID and we've lost a few close ones.
“Absolutely, the players feel great after this one.”
Hunter Devins ran for four touchdowns, passed for one and returned an interception for another to lead the way for the Chiefs.
“Our offensive line played great,” Everleth said. “And Hunter Devins, Cayden Bouvia and Nate Hamel ran the ball well.
“We came out and ran the ball well on our first drive and Hunter Devins then had a pick-six for us. We had a 28-0 lead at the half.”
Devins opened the scoring with a 16-yard run and returned an interception for a score to give Saranac a 14-0 advantage after one quarter.
Then it was Kaiden Breyette's turn for an interception return before Devins made it 28-0 at the half with his second rushing touchdown.
“It's great when our defense is out there scoring points for us,” Everleth said. “But our offense was chomping at the bit to get back out there.”
Devins added two more rushing touchdowns in the third stanza, the second coming from 19 yards out.
The final Saranac score came in the fourth when Devins hooked up with Justin Bedard on a pass play for six
Nate Hamel went a perfect seven-for-seven on point afters.
“It was a good team win and we were able to get some momentum<�” Everleth said. “We still have some things to clean up before the playoffs begin.”
The Sentinels trailed, 49-0, before finding paydirt twice later in the fourth quarter on two touchdown runs by Owen Stonitsch.
Kameron Vigliotti passed to Garrett Drinkwine for the two-point conversion after the first Ticonderoga score.
—
Saranac 49, Ticonderoga 14
SCS 14 14 14 7 — 49
TCS 0 0 0 14 — 14
First quarter
SCS- Devins 16 run (Hamel kick)
SCS- Devins interception return (Hamel kick)
Second quarter
SCS- Breyette interception return (Hamel kick)
SCS- Devins run (Hamel kick)
Third quarter
SCS- Devins run (Hamel kick)
SCS- Devins 19 run (Hamel kick)
Fourth quarter
SCS- Bedard pass from Devins (Hamel kick)
TCS- Stonitsch run (Vigliotti to Drinkwine)
TCS- Stonitch run (conversion fails)
