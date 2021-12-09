Saranac downs Peru, 50-35; CVAC, MVAC action continues

PERU — Twenty-one and 18-point nights from Sydney Myers and Brenna Ducatte, respectively, spring-boarded Saranac over Peru, 50-35, in girls Champlain Valley Athletic Conference basketball, Thursday.
“Ducatte and Meyers played phenomenal games offensively, and the whole team did a great job on the defensive end of the floor,” Peru coach Eric Dubay said. “Credit to coach Newell and Verkey; they teach great team defense.”
On the Nighthawk side of things, Kortney McCarthy posted a team-high 14 points.
“She played a good game offensively and our half court defense was tough, we just couldn't stop them in transition,” Dubay said.
Dubay added that he liked the Peru pushback after an 18-5 third quarter in favor of Saranac. The Nighthawks then cut the lead to nine points on the back of McCarthy’s eight points in the fourth quarter alone.
—
Saranac 50, Peru 35
Saranac (50)
M. Denis 1-3-6, M. Brown 0-0-0, S. Smith 0-0-0, L. Denis 0-0-0, K. Fay 0-0-0, L. Parker 1-0-3, S. Myers 8-5-21, K. Brault 1-0-2, B. Ducatte 8-1-18. Totals- 19-9-50.
Peru (35)
A. Lawliss 3-1-7, Marino 0-0-0, Prescott 0-0-0, Sypek 3-1-7, Welch 1-0-2, Hendrix 1-0-2, Brousseau 1-1-3, McCarthy 6-1-14. Totals- 15-4-35.
Halftime- Saranac, 21-15.
3 point goals- Peru (1) McCarthy. SCS (3) M. Denis, Parker, Ducatte.
TICONDEROGA 33
SARANAC LAKE 24
SARANAC LAKE — A tight tilt that saw the Red Storm lead by two points at halftime ended with the Sentinels on top.
“It was a close game, back-and-forth for the first three quarters,” Saranac Lake coach Chad LaDue said. “Then, early in the fourth, Ti took an eight point lead and was able to hold it the rest of the game.”
Sophia Dorsett powered the Ticonderoga offense, putting up 14 points in the game.
On the Red Storm side, the shooting was fairly balanced across the team with Phoebe Peer’s six points at the top.
“I was happy with our defense and thought our girls played very hard for the whole game,” LaDue said. “We just had too many turnovers to overcome.”
—
Ticonderoga 33, Saranac Lake 24
Ticonderoga (33)
S. Dorsett 6-0-14, C. Mattisan 0-5-5, L. Zelinski 1-2-4, B. Charboneau, 1-0-3, S. Zeleriski 0-0-0, J. Whitford 1-0-3, K. Davis 0-4-4, S. Pound 0-0-0. Totals- 9-11-33.
Saranac Lake (24)
S. Leeret 2-0-4, A. LaDue 1-1-4, E. Ownes 0-3-3, A. Hewitt 2-1-5, P. Peer 2-2-6, B. Clark 1-0-2, C LaDue 0-0-0, A. Whitson 0-0-0, M. Moody 0-0-0. Totals- 8-7-24.
Halftime- Saranac Lake, 12-10.
3 point goals- Ticonderoga (4) S. Dorsett 2, B. Charboneau, J. Whitford. Saranac Lake (1) A. LaDue.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 67
PLATTSBURGH 20
CHAMPLAIN — The Cougars saw four players reach double digits in points in a one-sided victory over the Hornets.
Bailee LaFountain led the charge, recording 18 points, followed by Deisree DuBois with 15, and Ellie Prairie and Eaven Deso with 10 each.
“The girls played well tonight,” NCCS coach Robb Garrand said. “We continue getting several different girls in the scoring column.”
Calli Fitzwater led the Plattsburgh squad in the game with seven points.
“PHS struggled shooting this evening, however, Coach Mazzella always has his team hustling,” Garrand said of his Hornet counterpart. “He's putting forth the time and energy and doing a solid job of rebuilding the program.”
—
Northeastern Clinton 67, Plattsburgh 20
Plattsburgh (20)
Crahan 0-0-0, Clermont 0-0-0, Hewson 1-0-2, Long 1-0-3, Bilow 0-0-0, Hemingway 1-0-2, Fitzwater 3-0-7, Steria 0-0-0, Crahan 1-2-4, Detuello 0-2-2, Whalen 0-2-2. Totals- 7-4-20.
NCCS (67)
Hollister 3-1-7, Prairie 5-0-10, Dubois 6-0-15, LaFountain 5-8-18, Roberts 1-0-2, Richard 0-0-0, Creller 0-1-1, Trudo 1-0-2, Deso 5-0-10, Racine 1-0-2. Totals- 27-10-67.
Halftime- NCCS, 37-12.
3 point goals- NCCS 3, PHS 2.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 53
MORIAH 24
PORT HENRY — A 20-5 third quarter in favor of the Bobcats swung the game to the Northern Adirondack cause against the Vikings.
“NAC did a great job boxing out and gave their team second and third looks at the basket and at the same time limited us on second chances on our end,” Moriah coach Gary Olcott said.
Isabella Gilmore’s 15 points led the Bobcat squad, while Alexis Belrose sat just behind her with 13 points.
Hannah Gaddor netted 13 points to account for over half of her team’s output in the Viking loss.
—
Northern Adirondack 53, Moriah 24
Northern Adirondack (53)
Labarge 2-2-6, Bushey 0-0-0, Gilmore 6-3-15, Belrose 6-1-13, Poupore 1-0-2, Abby Peryea 3-1-7, Abigail Peryea 3-2-8. Totals- 22-9-53.
Moriah (24)
Olcott 1-1-3, Snyder 0-0-0, Trow 1-1-3, Gaddor 5-1-13, Bosarge 1-1-2, Towns 0-0-0, Anderson 1-0-2, Marcil 0-0-0, Callahan 0-0-0 Sprague 0-2-2. Totals- 9-5-24.
Halftime- NAC, 22-15.
3 point goals- Moriah (1) Gaddor.
MVAC
KEENE 39
BOLTON 12
KEENE — Megan Quinn had a team-high 13 points and Haylie Buysse added five steals and 13 rebounds to her eight points in a decisive Beaver victory, Thursday.
Quinn also did her part on the defensive side of the ball, recording 10 steals, Keene coach Cori-Anne Favro said.
“We came out and played together as one unit, and had excellent communication,” Favro said of her team’s performance in the coach’s first varsity win.
Jadynn Egloff led the Eagles in the loss, scoring six points on two treys.
—
Keene 39, Bolton 12
Bolton (12)
Egloff 2-0-6, Hubert 1-0-2, Pfau 1-0-3, Moscov 0-0-0, Scott 0-0-0, Kelley 0-0-0, Trowbridge 0-0-0, Varney 1-0-1, Figueroa 0-0-0, Williams 0-0-0, Schwab 0-0-0. Totals- 11-1-12.
Keene (39)
VanNess 2-0-4, LaVallee 0-0-0, Shambo 1-0-2, Ellis 0-0-0, Harmer 3-0-7, Buysse 4-0-8, Jones 0-0-0, Robjent 0-0-0, Lawrence 2-1-5, Quinn 5-3-13, Smith 0-0-0. Totals- 17-4-39.
Halftime- Keene, 19-9.
3 point goals- Keene (1) Harmer. Bolton (3) Egloff 2, Pfau.
LAKE PLACID 49
CROWN POINT 23
LAKE PLACID — Julia Crawford put up 18 points and tallied 14 rebounds to help lead the Blue Bombers over the Panthers.
Arnita Cecunjanin also stood out for the Lake Placid squad, securing 12 points, eight rebounds and four steals on the night.
Maddie Munson paced the Crown Point team in their loss, scoring a team-leading 10 points, including the team’s lone trey.
—
Lake Placid 49, Crown Point 23
Crown Point (23)
Maddie Munson 4-1-10, G. Mazzotte 1-3-5, MaKenna Munson 1-1-3, L. Kimball 0-3-3, M. Hulburt 0-2-2, M. Duprey 0-0-0, Z. Gondal 0-0-0, R. Greenan 0-0-0, A. LaMotte 0-0-0, J. Gibbs 0-0-0. Totals- 5-1-23.
Lake Placid (49)
Julia Crawford 9 - 0 - 18, Arnita Cecunjanin 5-2-12, Chelsea Moore 4-0-8, Nadia Phillip 3-1-7, Abbey Light 2-0-4, Anisa Cecunjanin 0-0-0, Bailey Smith 0-0-0, Julianna Marvin 0-0-0, Kyra Jordon 0-0-0. Totals- 23-3-49.
Halftime- Lake Placid, 22-15.
3 point goals- Crown Point (1) Maddie Munson.
WEDNESDAY
BOYS
CVAC
SARANAC LAKE 76
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 54
SARANAC LAKE — In a back-and-forth tilt that saw the Bobcats score the first eight points of the game and saw the Red Storm tally a 27-point second quarter, Saranac Lake ended up securing the victory.
The Red Storm was led by Nate McCarthy’s big 26-point night, while Carter Hewitt also made his presence known with 14 points and five steals.
Gabe Wilson also hit double digits, recording 11 points for Saranac Lake.
The Bobcats had balanced scoring from Harold Carter (13), Matt Boulrice (10), Brady Boulrice (12) and Calvin Magoon (9) in the loss.
—
Saranac Lake 76, Northern Adirondack 54
Northern Adirondack (54)
Burnard 0-0-0, Spooner 3-0-6, Murphy 1-1-4, B. Boulrice 2-6-12, M. Boulrice 5-0-10, Magoon 4-1-9, King 0-0-0, Carter 6-1-13, Lafountain 0-0-0, Benware 0-0-0. Totals- 21-9-54.
Saranac Lake (76)
LaDue 3-3-9, Wilson 4-2-11, McCarthy 10-4-26, Akey 2-1-7, Cecunjanin 0-0-0, Navarra 3-0-6, Faubert 1-0-3, Hewitt 6-2-14, Laba 0-0-0, Clark 0-0-0.
Halftime- Saranac Lake, 44-28.
3 point goals- SL(6) Wilson, McCarthy 2, Akey 2, Faubert. NAC (3) Murphy, B. Boulrice 2.
