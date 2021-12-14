Saranac downs Beekmantown, 52-30

SARANAC — Sydney Myers led with 14 points and four steals, pushing Saranac to a 52-30 victory over Beekmantown in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference girls basketball, Tuesday.
The Chiefs’ Lia Parker, Lexi Denis and Brenna Ducatte all also hit three-pointers, with Parker making two.
Saranac coach Tim Newell described the game as back-and-forth.
“In the first quarter, both teams were able to score in transition. It took us a few possessions to settle down and attack their zone press with good passing and cutting,” Newell said.
“I thought the girls did a nice job with adjustments to our defense after the first quarter. We stopped their fast break offense and forced them into a number of turnovers.”
He also recognized Myers, Ducatte and Parker as having good all-around games, along with Kylee Brault.
For the Eagles, Faith Whitney was the leading scorer with 12 points, along with three treys.
“Credit to coach Katie Duprey, as her team played with great effort the entire game,” Newell said.
Saranac 52, Beekmantown 30
Saranac (52)
M. Denis 1-2-4, Brown 0-0-0, Parker 2-0-6, Lay. Pellerin 0-0-0, Smith 0-0-0, Myers 6-2-14,
Lau. Pellerin 2-0-4, L. Denis 2-0-5, Brault 4-0-8, Ducatte 3-0-7, Fay 2-0-4. Totals: 22-4-52.
Beekmantown (30)
Whitney 4-1-1, McCasland 0-0-0, Williams 0-0-0, Cross 0-2-2, Regan 3-2-8, Miller 1-2-4, Parliament 2-0-4, Proper 0-0-0, Meses 0-0-0, Labarge 0-0-0, Parker 0-0-0. Totals: 10-7-30.
Halftime- Saranac, 30-14.
3 point goals- Saranac (4) Parker 2, L. Denis, Ducatte. Beekmantown (3) Whitney 3.
MORIAH 58
SARANAC LAKE 26
SARANAC LAKE — Hannah Gaddor’s 26-point game allowed the Vikings to soundly defeat the Red Storm.
“Gaddor was a force in the paint,” Saranac Lake coach Chad LaDue said.
He also noted that he thought Moriah shot the ball really well.
Ally Bosarge also contributed to Moriah’s win, with 10 points, six of which came off two three-pointers.
For Saranac Lake, the team’s high scorer was Marley Small, who came off the bench to score seven points.
“One of our highlights was Small, off the bench, scoring seven and playing her best basketball of the year,” LaDue said.
Alex LaDue also notched two treys for the Red Storm.
Moriah 58, Saranac Lake 26.
Moriah (58)
Snyder 0-1-1, Bosarge 4-0-10, Olcott 4-0-8, Trow 2-2-6, Gaddor 10-6-26, Marcil 1-0-2, Towns 2-1-5, Anderson 0-0-0. Totals: 23-10-58.
Saranac Lake (26)
Leeret 2-0-4, A. LaDue 2-0-6, Owens 0-1-1, Hewitt 0-0-0, Peer 1-0-2, Clark 0-2-2, C. LaDue 2-0-4, Small 2-3-7, Whitson 0-0-0. Totals: 9-6-26.
Halftime- Moriah, 28-12.
3 point goals- Moriah (2) Bosarge 2. Saranac Lake (2) A. LaDue 2.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 53
PERU 37
PERU — Audi Hollister and Ellie Prairie each had 13 points and one three-pointer in the Cougars’ win over the Nighthawks.
Bailee Lafountain also had 11 points and Desiree Dubois and Laci Roberts each had nine. Dubois and Lafountain added on a three-pointer each, while Roberts hit two treys.
“Northeastern Clinton had a balanced attack tonight,” Peru coach Eric Dubay said.
“Coach Garrand does a great job with their pressures and they were able to hit some big threes in the fourth quarter anytime we cut it closer than 10 points,” he said.
He also said that the Cougars were able to throw multiple defenses at the Nighthawks, which held them back.
However, the game’s leading scorer came from the Peru side, in Kortney McCarthy, with 20 points, and a three-pointer. Mia Marino also hit one three-pointer.
“She played an outstanding game tonight, running the point and constantly attacking,” Dubay said.
“I was proud of the way the girls fought, we hustled back in transition and are starting to handle defensive pressure better.”
Northeastern Clinton 53, Peru 37.
NCCS (53)
Hollister 3-4-13, Prairie 6-0-13, Roberts 3-1-9, Dubois 4-0-9, Lafountain 3-4-11
Racine 0-0-0, Creller 0-0-0,Trudo 0-0-0, Deso 0-0-0. Totals: 19-9-53.
Peru (37)
Lawliss 0-0-0, Prescott 0-0-0, Marino 1-0-3, McCarthy 6-7-20, Sypek 1-0-2, Hendrix 1-0-2, St. Denis 1-0-2, Brousseau 3-0-6. Totals: 13-7-37.
Halftime- NCCS, 32-17.
3 point goals- Peru (2) McCarthy, Marino. NCCS (6) Hollister, Prairie, Dubois, Lafountain, Roberts 2.
MVAC
KEENE 47
CROWN POINT 20
CROWN POINT — With Haylie Buysse’s 21 points, the Beavers gnawed through the Panthers.
Lacey Lawrence and Megan Quinn each scored seven points to contribute to the win, which Crown Point coach Chris Mazzotte said led Keene’s offensive attack.
“Keene played great team basketball and never gave us a chance to get back into the game,” Mazzotte said.
“With our girls playing our second game within two days, we struggled to get anything going offensively again.”
Madison Munson led the team with eight points, and Morgan Hurlburt was right behind her with seven, along with one trey.
Keene 47, Crown Point 20
Keene (47)
Vanness 1-0-2, LaValle 1-0-2, Shambo 0-0-0, Ellis 2-0-4, Hanmer 2-0-4, Buysse 9-3-21, Jones 0-0-0, Lawrence 3-1-7, Quinn 3-1-7, Smith 0-0-0. Totals: 21-5-47.
Crown Point (20)
Munson, Mak. 0-0-0, Hurlburt 2-2-7, Munson Mad. 3-0-8, Mazzotte 0-1-1, Kimball 0-0-0, Duprey 0-0-0, Gondal 0-0-0, Greenan 0-0-0, LaMotte 2-0-4. Totals: 8-3-20.
Halftime- Keene, 19-10.
3 point goals- Crown Point (1) Hurlburt.
SCHROON LAKE 30
SETON CATHOLIC 20
PLATTSBURGH — After tying 14-all at the half, the Wildcats were able to bring it home, led by Kayli Hayden and Saige Shaughnessy.
Shaughnessy also notched a three-pointer, giving her a total of nine points while Hayden had the game-high 10.
“We made a run in the second quarter after a slow start and managed to tie things up going into the half,” Seton Catholic coach Keagan Briggs said.
“Ice cold shooting throughout really plagued us for the majority of the game,” Briggs said.
“We can play really great defense, which we did, but if we can’t make things happen on offense, it’s hard to pull a victory off.”
For the Knights, Madyson Whalen and Jacqueline Rock-Perez recorded six points apiece.
Briggs did mention how nice it was to play at home for the first time in almost two years, and gave credit to Schroon Lake for being a well coached team.
Schroon Lake 30, Seton Catholic 20
Schroon Lake (30)
D. Cutting 3-1-7, Timmer 0-0-0, K. Cutting 0-0-0, Emmert 0-0-0, Smith 0-0-0, Hayden 4-2-10, Shaughnessy 4-0-9, Arnold 0-0-0, Mieras 2-0-4. Totals: 13-3-30.
Seton Catholic (20)
Hughes 1-2-4, Langlois 0-0-0, Whalen 2-2-6, Rock-Perez 3-0-6, Conti 0-0-0, Lawliss 0-0-0, Pearl 1-2-4. Totals: 7-6-20.
Halftime- Tied, 14-14.
3 point goals- Schroon Lake (1) Shaughnessy.
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 44
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 30
NORTH CREEK — The Orange were able to secure the victory after being tied at the half at 11 points each.
Marilla Liddle led the team with 13 points, including two three-pointers. Kaitlyn Cannan tacked on two more treys, giving her 10 points total, and Olivia Zumpano notched another three, giving her nine points for the game.
For Johnsburg/Minerva, Dunbar led with 13 points. Bernard and Noel were able to hit a three-pointer each.
First names for Johnsburg/Minerva were not available at press time.
Indian Lake/Long Lake 44, Johnsburg/Minerva 30
IL/LL (44)
Zumpano 4-0-9, Penrose 2-0-4, Cannan 3-2-10, M.Liddle 4-3-13, C. Liddle 2-0-4, Norton 0-0-0, Harris 0-0-0, Meacheam 0-0-0. Totals: 15-5-44.
J/M (30)
Dunbar 6-1-13, Bernard 3-0-7, Mulligan 2-0-4, Noel 2-1-6, Scott 0-0-0, Lupo 0-0-0. Totals: 13-2-30.
Halftime- Tied, 11-11.
3 point goals- IL/LL (5) M. Liddle 2, Canaan 2, Zumpano. J/M (2) Bernard, Noel.
LAKE PLACID 47
BOLTON 25
LAKE PLACID — The Blue Bombers had the lead from the start and never faltered.
Grace Crawford led the winning effort for Lake Placid with a double-double, 17 points and 14 rebounds. Nadia Phillip also put up 10 points.
For Bolton, Jadynn Egloff led the team with eight points, including a three pointer.
Lake Placid 47, Bolton 25.
Lake Placid (47)
Crawford 8-1-17, Phillip 4- 2-10, Marvin 3-0-6, Moore 2-2-6, Cecunjanin, Ar. 1-2-4, Cecunjanin, An. 1-0-2, Jordon 1-0-2, Light 0-0-0, Ahmemulic 0-0-0, Smith 0-0-0. Totals: 20-7-47.
Bolton (25)
Egloff 3-1-8, Varney 2-1-5, Pfau 2-0-4, Hubert 1-0-2, Kelley 0-2-2, Schwabb 1-0-2, Scott 0-1-1, Williams 0-1-1, Trowbridge 0-0-0. Totals: 9-6-25.
Halftime- Lake Placid, 29-17.
3 point goals- Bolton (1) Egloff.
NON-LEAGUE
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 64
CHAZY 28
PLATTSBURGH — With Cora Long’s 16, Alyssa Hemingway’s 15 and Charlotte Steria’s 10, the Hornets pulled away with a dominant win over the Eagles.
Long also notched four three-pointers, Hemingway had one, Calli Fitzwater and Isabel DeTulleo also put one up each.
“It’s always nice to get your first win under your belt,” Plattsburgh High coach Joe Mazzella said.
“It was a great team effort, as we had contributions, scoring the ball from everyone tonight.”
On defense, Fitzwater had 11 rebounds, Steria had nine and Audrie Bilow notched seven.
“Long, Bailey Hewson and Emma Whalen did a great job of running good offense for us throughout the game. We are excited to get our first win of the year, but we are looking forward to a tough, well-coached Northern Adirondack game on Thursday,” Mazzella said.
As for Chazy, Emma Howell, Audrey Langlois, Kassidy Turek, Samantha Gonyo-Lafountain each hit a three-pointer tonight, while Hadley Lucas recorded two. Gonyo-Lafountain was also the high scorer for the Eagles, with seven points.
“All the credit in the world goes to Josh Howell and his kids, the score of this game doesn’t reflect how close it really was,” Mazzella said.
Plattsburgh High 64, Chazy 28
Plattsburgh (64)
An. Crahan 1-0-2, Clermont 0-0-0, Hewson 1-0-2, Long 6-0-16, Bilow 0-0-0, Hemingway 6-2-15, Fitzwater 3-2-9, Steria 4-2-10, Al. Crahan 1-0-2, DeTulleo 3-0-8, Whalen 0-0-0. Totals: 25-6-64.
Chazy (28)
Howell 1-0-3, Langlois 1-0-3, Turek 2-0-5, Gonyo 3-0-7, Lucas 2-0-6, LaPierre 2-0-4. Totals: 11-0-28.
Halftime- Plattsburgh High, 34-16.
3 point goals- Plattsburgh High (8) Long 4, Hemingway, Fitzwater, DeTulleo 2. Chazy (6) Howell, Langlois, Turek, Gonyo, Lucas 2.
BOYS
MVAC
BOLTON 26
LAKE PLACID 19
BOLTON — The Blue Bombers led at the half, but the Eagles came back to secure the win.
“Both teams played with limited rosters, but we used our defensive pressure in the second half to take the win,” Bolton coach Cody Kober said.
Addison Kelly paced the Eagles team, leading the squad in points with nine. Eighth-grader Jace Hubert was just behind him with eight.
Adnan Cecunjanin led the Lake Placid boys with 10 points.
Bolton 26, Lake Placid 19
Lake Placid (19)
Armstrong 0-0-0, Byrne 0-0-0, Ledwith 2-0-4, Cecunjanin 4-0-10, Kondrat 1-0-2, Douglas 1-0-3
Bolton (26)
Hubert 2-3-8, Johnson 1-0-3, Eager 1-0-2, Kelley 4-0-9, Trowbridge 0-1-1, L. Becker 1-1-3
Halftime- Lake Placid, 10-8.
3 point goals- Lake Placid (3) Douglas, Cecunjanin 2. Bolton (3) Hubert, Johnson, Kelley.
MONDAY
NON-LEAGUE
OPPENHEIM-EPHRATA-ST. JOHNSVILLE 64
WELLS 36
WELLS — Raymond Msimanga helped keep the Indians in it, but Wells fell to the merged Oppenheim-Ephrata-St.Johnsville squad, 64-36.
Msimanga led the Indians in defeat with 19 points.
Colton Christensen and Mason Snell powered the OESJ group with 18 and 17 points, respectively.
Oppenheim-Ephrata-St.Johnsville 64, Wells 36
OESJ (64)
Logan-Dillenbeck 0-1-1, Green 0-0-0; A. Snell 0-0-0, M. Snell 7-3-17, Hall 0-0-0, Christensen 7-4-18, Grant 0-0-0, Stever 0-0-0, Smith 0-0-0, Achernicht 0-0-0, Smith 1-2-4, Feagles 5-0-10, Walrath 7-0-14. Totals- 27-10-64
Wells (36)
Koniszewski 2-0-4, Allen 0-0-0, Msimanga 8-2-19; Stuart 2-0-5, Simmons 2-0-4; Koniszewski 1-0-2; O'Rourke 1-0-2.
Halftime- OESJ, 32-18.
3 point goals- Wells (2) Msimanga, Stuart.
