Saranac defeats Moriah in honorary Disabled American Veterans game

SARANAC — Sydney Myers scored three goals in the first 25 minutes of the contest Friday and the Saranac girls rolled to a 6-0 win over Moriah in Northern Soccer League play.
Myers opened the scoring just 22 seconds into the game and added goals at the 13:39 and 25:09 marks.
Olivia Davis and Marissa LeDuc chipped in with goals later in the half as the Chiefs took a commanding 5-0 lead. LeDuc also assisted on three of the Saranac markers.
Aislyn Liberty tallied the lone goal of the second half. The Chiefs finished with a 27-1 advantage in shots.
“It was a wonderful night for our seniors and we had an amazing turnout from the community as we honored the DAV (Disabled American Veterans),” Saranac coach Amber Liberty said.
“I want to thank Moriah for being part of our special night. They are a wonderful group of young ladies who played very hard.”
Saranac 6, Moriah 0
Moriah 0 0 — 0
Saranac 5 1 — 6
First half- 1, SCS, Myers (LeDuc), :22. 2, SCS, Myers (LeDuc), 13:39. 3, SCS, Myers (Ducatte), 25:09. 4, SCS, Davis (LeDuc), 33:28. 5, SCS, LeDuc (Liberty), 35:06.
Second half- 6, SCS, Liberty (Ubl), 8:56.
Shots- Saranac, 27-1.
Saves- Gaddor, MCS, 17. Damiani, SCS, 1.
BOYS
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 1
SARANAC 0 (OT)
SARANAC — Both teams fought hard right to the end, but it was the Bobcats who ultimately came away with the victory.
Ayden Wrye’s unassisted goal in overtime lifted Northern Adirondack past Saranac.
Tim Stickney was busy in net with 15 saves to record the clean sheet for the Bobcats.
Branden Ashley did his part to keep the Chiefs in the game with seven stops.
Northern Adirondack 1, Saranac 0 (OT)
NAC 0 0 1 — 1
SCS 0 0 0 — 0
Overtime- 1, NAC, Wrye, 1:06.
Shots- Saranac, 23-11.
Saves- Stickney, NAC, 15. Ashley, SCS, 7.
BEEKMANTOWN 1
PLATTSBURGH 0
PLATTSBURGH — Ethan Burke scored the lone goal of the game at 23:06 of the first half to provide the Eagles with their margin of difference.
Burke lofted a 30-yard shot into the net with Gabe Reams getting the assist on the play.
Rocco Golden made the lead stand up by making nine saves in the Beekmantown nets to earn the shutout.
“It was a very intense game with both teams leaving it all out on the field,” Plattsburgh coach Chris Larose said. “Now both teams will prepare for sectional play next week.”
Beekmantown 1, Plattsburgh 0
Beekmantown 1 0 — 1
Plattsburgh 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, BCS, Burke (Reams), 23:06.
Shots- Plattsburgh, 9-5.
Saves- Golden, BCS, 9. Tahy, PHS, 4.
WILLSBORO 3
SCHROON LAKE/NEWCOMB 0
WILLSBORO — The Warriors gained some revenge.
Ethan Leibeck scored two goals and Carson Leibeck one as Willsboro avenged an earlier 5-3 loss to Schroon Lake/Newcomb with a shutout win.
Justin Joslyn assisted on both first-half goals which came from Ethan Leibeck at 13:34 and Carson Leibeck at 21:29.
Ethan Leibeck then tallied on a direct kick at 29;24 of the second half to conclude the scoring.
Logan Jaquish needed to make just three saves to record his seventh shutout of the season.
On Senior Day, we got a total team effort,” Willsboro coach Eric Arnold said. “The defensive core kept high-scoring Logan Bush in check with an outstanding effort.”
The Warriors improved their overall record to 9-6.
Willsboro 3, Schroon Lake/Newcomb 0
SL/N 0 0 — 0
WBC 2 1 — 3
First half- 1, WICS, E. Leibeck (Joslyn), 13:34. 2, WICS, C. Leibeck (Joslyn), 21:29.
Second half- 3, WICS, E. Leibeck dk, 29:24.
Shots- Willsboro, 10-6.
Saves- Carniglia, SL/N, 6. Jaquish, WICS, 3.
PERU 3
AUSABLE VALLEY 1
PERU — Ashton Guay's second goal of the game, at 32:55 of the second half, broke a 1-all tie and sent the Nighthawks to a victory and the second seed in the upcoming Class B sectionals.
Guay gave Peru the lead with a first-half goal, but Tristan Laundree pulled the Patriots even with just 2:30 gone in the second stanza.
It stayed that way until Guay tallied with 7:05 left in regulation and then Peru got an insurance goal from Dominic Falvo with 5:39 remaining.
Both goalies — Peru's Ryan Robinson and AuSable Valley's Scott LaMountain — finished with 10 saves.
Peru 3, AuSable Valley 1
AVCS 0 1 — 1
Peru 1 2 — 3
First half- 1, PCS, Guay (Pearl, D. Nuzzo), 30:49.
Second half- 2, AVC, Laundree (Lowther), 2:30. 3, PCS, Guay (D. Nuzzo), 32:55. 4, PCS, Falvo (Guay), 34:21.
Shots- Peru, 17-13.
Saves- LaMountain, AVCS, 10. Robinson, PCS, 10.
CROWN POINT 0
BOQUET VALLEY 0, OT
WESTPORT — Joe Tompkins and Beckham Egglefield recorded shutouts in net for their respective teams as the Panthers and Griffins battled to a double-overtime deadlock.
Tompkins was the busier of the keepers with 16 saves and Egglefield turned aside four shots.
“Both teams played very hard tonight,” Boquet Valley coach Evan George said. “We just couldn't find the back of the net. Crown Point did well defensively to make things tough for us.”
Crown Point 0, Boquet Valley 0, OT
Crown Point 0 0 0 0 — 0
Boquet Valley 0 0 0 0 — 0
Shots- Boquet Valley, 17-6.
Saves- Tompkins, CPCS, 16. Egglefield, BV, 4.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 6
SARANAC LAKE 1
CHAMPLAIN — James Wells scored three goals and Reid LaValley added a goal and three assists to power the Cougars.
The Red Storm took the early advantage by scoring on a penalty kick five minutes into the game, but Wells tallied twice and Tyler Guay once to rally NCCS into a 3-1 halftime lead.
Wells, LaValley and Blake Chevalier all added second-half markers to help NCCS pull away.
Chase Letourneau made eight saves in the NCCS nets.
“Tonight was the first game we've hosted on the turf,” NCCS coach Nicholas Trombley said. “We were happy to be able to allow our seniors one game on the new field.”
NCCS 6, Saranac Lake 1
SLCS 1 0 — 1
NCCS 3 3 — 6
First half- 1, SL, not available pk, 5:00. 2, NCCS, Wells (LaValley), 12:00. 3, NCCS, Wells, 16:21. 4, NCCS, Guay (Prairie), 27:22.
Second half- 5, NCCS, Wells (LaValley), 4:28. 6, NCCS, LaValley, 28:05. 7, NCCS, Chevalier (LaValley), 35:24.
Shots- NCCS, 20-9.
Saves- not available, SLCS, 13. Letourneau, NCCS, 8.
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 7
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 0
MINERVA — Brayden Poirier opened the scoring with his first-career varsity goal and the hosts rolled to a win.
Caeden DeGroat added two goals and two assists for Johnsburg/Minerva, which held a 5-0 halftime lead.
Sam Porter chipped in with two goals, while Nolan Pierson and Evan Wing added one apiece.
Johnsburg/Minerva 7, Indian Lake/Long Lake 0
IL/LL 0 0 — 0
JB/M 5 2 — 7
First half- 1, J/M, Poirier (DeGroat), 8:19. 2, J/M, Pierson, 9:43. 3, J/M, DeGroat (Cleveland), 15:15. 4, J/M, DeGroat (Wing), 16:12. 5, J/M, Porter, 38:38.
Second half- 6, J/M, Wing (DeGroat), 21:35. 7, J/M, Porter (Patton), 34:20.
Shots- Johnsburg/Minerva, 17-5.
Saves- Fisher, IL/LL, 10. Patton (4), Poirier (1), J/M, 5.
GIRLS
THURSDAY
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 5
SARANAC LAKE 0
SARANAC LAKE — The Cougars, leading 1-0 at the half, broke the game open with four second-half goals.
Bailee Lafountain led the way for NCCS with two goals in the contest, while Laci Roberts, Elisabeth Prairie and Bresnahan also scored.
The shutout went to Desiree DuBois who made five saves.
NCCS 5, Saranac Lake 0
NCCS 1 4 — 5
SLCS 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, NCCS, Lafountain (Turner).
Second half- 2, NCCS, Roberts. 3, NCCS, Lafountain. 4, NCCS, Prairie pk. 5, NCCS, Bresnahan (Deso).
Shots- NCCS, 13-7.
Saves- DuBois, NCCS, 5. Wood (6), Goetz (5), SLCS, 11.
