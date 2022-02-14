Saranac boys beat SLP, 5-3

PLATTSBURGH — Landen Duprey scored four goals, including three on the power play, as the Saranac boys' hockey team skated to a 5-3 win over Saranac Lake/Lake Placid in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference play Monday night.
It was the Chiefs' third win in the last five days.
Duprey's third goal broke a 3-all tie late in the second period.
Hayden Buckley added a goal and two assists for Saranac and Zach O'Connell assisted on three goals.
“Our powerplay was outstanding, especially Duprey at net front,” Saranac coach Robby Knowles said. “Buckley and O'Connell had key shot blocks to ice the game when SLP had an extra attacker on.
“Overall, the guys had a solid three games in the last five days.”
First-period goals by Duprey and Buckley gave the Chiefs a 2-0 lead and Duprey made it 3-0 early in the second.
But SLP rallied to tie the game with three goals less than five minutes apart in the second, with Kaden Darrah, Evan Willett and Bailey Bartholomew doing the damage.
Duprey, however, put the Chiefs back in front late in the second, at 15:54, and added his final goal 15 seconds into the third.
“We started and finished the game well,” Knowles said. “But we took an undisciplined penalty in the second period and lost the momentum.”
Mason Patnode made 15 saves for the Chiefs and Brayden Munn stopped 32 shots for SLP.
—
Saranac 5, SLP 3
SLP 0 3 0 — 3
SCS 2 2 1 — 5
First period- 1, SCS, Duprey ppg (Buckley, Catlin), 13:52. 2, SCS, Buckley (O'Connell), 16:55.
Second period- 3, SCS, Duprey ppg (O'Connell, Buckley), 5:13. 4, SLP, Darrah (Hobson, N. Munn), 6:23. 5, SLP, Willett (Bartholomew, Gallagher), 7:01. 6, SLP, Bartholomew ppg (Hobson), 11:06. 7, SCS, Duprey (O'Connell), 15:54.
Third period- 8, SCS, Duprey ppg (Provost), :15.
Shots- Saranac, 37-18.
Saves- B. Munn, SLP, 15. Patnode, SCS, 15.
SATURDAY
SARANAC 4
BEEKMANTOWN 1
PLATTSBURGH — Four players scored goals as the Chiefs picked up their biggest win of the season.
Ashtyn Catlin, Ethan Barnes, Landen Duprey and Hunter Provost, with an empty netter, tallied goals for Saranac over the CVAC-champion Eagles.
“I thought this was the best effort we've had all season,” Saranac coach Robby Knowles said. “Every player was all in and willing to sell out and block shots in our defensive zone.”
Following a scoreless first period, the Chiefs were able to take a 2-1 lead in the second with Catlin, on the powerplay, and Barnes scoring for Saranac, sandwiched around a James Burnham power-play goal for the Eagles.
Barnes' goal came just eight seconds after the Burnham marker.
“The key point in the game was regaining the lead just eight seconds after Beekmantown tied it up,” Knowles said. “That swung the momentum quickly back to us and allowed us to play with the lead the rest of the period.”
Duprey, who also had two assists, scored early in the third and Provost added his empty-net goal with just one second left in the contest.
Mason Patnode was solid between the pipes for Saranac, stopping 38 of 39 shots.
“Territorially Beekmantown had the advantage, but I thought our Grade A chances were better than theirs,” Knowles said. “Patnode did a good job making the initial save and limiting their second-chance opportunities.”
—
Saranac 4, Beekmantown 1
BCS 0 1 0 — 1
SCS 0 2 2 — 4
First period- no scoring.
Second period- 1, SCS, Catlin ppg (Duprey, O'Connell), :52. 2, BCS, Burnham ppg, 4:51. 3, SCS, E. Barnes (Duprey, Patrie), 4:49.
Third period- 4, SCS, Duprey, 2:36. 5, SCS, Provost eng (Buckley), 16:59.
Shots- Beekmantown, 39-19.
Saves- Doser, BCS, 15. Patnode, SCS, 38.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 7
PLATTSBURGH 3
ROUSES POINT — The Cougars snapped a 3-all tie early in the third and tallied four unanswered goals to pull away from the Hornets on Senior Day.
The offensive standout for NCCS was Reid LaValley, who scored three goals. Owen Ebersol, Marcus Bedard, Tyler Guay and Blake Chevalier chipped in with one goal each.
Jace Lacey tallied two goals and Braeden Calkins one for Plattsburgh, which held a 1-0 lead after one.
The Cougars rallied for a 3-2 lead after two before the Hornets tied it early in the third. Bedard's goal then put NCCS ahead to stay.
“We didn't play very well in the first period,” NCCS coach Scott Lafountain said. “But we got better as the game went on and I thought we played well with the lead in the third period.”
Alain Juneau stopped 23 of 26 shots in the NCCS nets as the Cougars held a 31-26 shot advantage.
“This was a big win for us because it put us in second place in the conference standings,” Lafountain said. “The team has come a long way since the beginning of the season. We lost a great deal to graduation and we got off to a rocky start. But we have been able to turn it around, with our seniors being instrumental in the team's success.
“It was Senior Day and it was nice to get the win. Senior Reid LaValley led the way for us and was outstanding, scoring three goals. PHS came ready to play and senior goalie Alain Juneau made a couple of big saves for us in the first period.”
—
NCCS 7, Plattsburgh 3
PHS 1 1 1 — 3
NCCS 0 3 4 — 7
First period- 1, PHS, Lacey ppg (Colburn), 4:48.
Second period- 2, NCCS, LaValley (Ebersol), 1:21. 3, PHS, Lacey, 4:26. 4, NCCS, LaValley ppg (Simpson), 8:07. 5, NCCS, Ebersol (Hemingway, Johnston), 12:56.
Third period- 6, PHS, Calkins ppg (Kain), :21. 7, NCCS, Bedard, 1:53. 8, NCCS, LaValley, 7:09. 9, NCCS, Guay (Roberts), 16:02. 10, NCCS, Chevalier (Letourneau), 16:30.
Shots- NCCS, 31-26.
Saves- T. Calkins, PHS, 24. Juneau, NCCS, 23.
