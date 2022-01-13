Saranac boys beat Plattsburgh in OT

PLATTSBURGH — Hunter Provost scored the tie-breaker at 1:12 into the overtime period of a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference hockey game, Thursday, pushing Saranac past Plattsburgh High, 3-2.
The Chiefs scored first, from Landen Duprey at the 2:41 mark, assisted by Ryan Maggy. Then, the Hornets answered at 15:40 when Hayden Colburn scored off an assist from Jace Lacey.
In the second, Plattsburgh added to their lead, with Bostyn Duquette scoring with help from Evan Kay at the 9:54 mark. But, in the third, Saranac tied it up once again, with Evan Patrie scoring on a power play, assisted by Ethan Barnes and Ashtyn Catlin.
“It wasn’t pretty, but we found a way to win tonight,” Saranac coach Robby Knowles said. “We had a solid third period where we played smart and had good effort.”
“Plattsburgh did a good job taking care of sticks in front of their net and not allowing us to get many second chances. They have a couple of defensemen who can join the rush and that put us back on our heels at times.”
Saranac 3, Plattsburgh High 2 (OT)
SCS 1 0 1 1 — 3
PHS 1 1 0 0 — 2
First period- 1, SCS, Duprey (Maggy), 2:41. 2, PHS, Colburn (Lacey), 15:40.
Second period- 3, PHS, Duquette (Kay), 9:54.
Third period- 4, SCS Patrie ppg (L. Giroux, Miner), 10:48.
Overtime- 5, SCS, Provost (E. Barnes, Catlin), 1:12.
Shots/Saves- Calkins, PHS, 30-27. Patnode, SCS, 19-17.
BEEKMANTOWN 6
SLP 2
PLATTSBURGH — The Eagles’ Luke Moser scored twice as the Beekmantown squad flew to a one-sided victory over SLP, Thursday.
“Really proud of the grit and heart our kids showed tonight as this was our fourth game in seven days against a solid SLP team,” Eagles coach Justin Frechette said.
Anthony Marion got things started in a quiet first period, scoring the frame’s lone goal with assists from Moser and Carter Ducatte.
Sam Bingel and Moser added to the Beekmantown lead with a goal each in the second period, with an unassisted goal from Hugo Hobson in between them to get SLP on the board.
Dale Gonyo, Reid Fessette and Moser each added goals in the third to put the game firmly out of reach.
Noah Munn scored SLP’s other goal on the night.
Beekmantown 6, SLP 2
SLP 0 1 1 — 2
BCS 1 2 3 — 6
First period- 1, BCS, Marion (Moser, Ducatte).
Second period- 2, BCS, Bingel (LaPier), 3, SLP, Hobson. 4, BCS, Moser (LaPier, Bingel)
Third period- 5, BCS, Gonyo. 6, BCS, Fesette. 7, SLP, Munn (Bartholomew, Kratts). 8, BCS, Moser SHG (LaPier).
Shots/Saves- Doser, BCS, 25-23. B. Munn, SLP, 44-38.
GIRLS
SLP 4
BEEKMANTOWN 3
SARANAC LAKE — Dariana Patterson had a piece of each of SLP’s goals in their win against Beekmantown, scoring two and assisting on the other two.
“An exciting game for both teams,” SLP coach Butch Martin said.
She scored first, at the 10:25 mark of the first period, assisted by Sydney Dann and Mia Nichols, making it 1-0 in SLP’s favor.
Then, Beekmantown’s Leah Coulombe scored at 3:38 of the second, assisted by Avery Parker and Lily Pratt. SLP answered with two more, one from Dann, assisted by Dariana Patterson and Nichols at 8:41, and one from Dariana, assisted by Dann and Danaya Patterson at 10:54. The Eagles answered with Lily Pratt and her unassisted goal at the 12:43 mark.
Beekmantown then tied it 2-all at the 11:34 mark of the third, Coulombe scoring again, assisted by Janna Ruest.
In the overtime period, Faith Warner ended the game quickly, at 3:08, with help from Dariana Patterson and Nichols.
“It was nice to get the win for the team,” Martin said. “We have been through a lot with two COVID shutdowns. I am happy for Warner who got the game winner for us, she has worked very hard this past week.”
In the net, Kelsey McKillip had 26 saves for SLP and Kennedy Ritter had 19 for the Eagles.
“Our goalie, McKillip, was outstanding in goal, making three breakaway saves and a key leg save late in the game,” Martin said.
SLP 4, Beekmantown 3 (OT)
SLP 1 2 0 1 — 4
BCS 0 2 1 0 — 3
First period- 1, SLP, Dar. Patterson (Dann, Nichols), 10:25.
Second period- 2, BCS, Coulombe (Parker, Pratt), 3:38. 3, SLP, Dann (Dar. Patterson, Nichols), 8:41. 3, SLP, Dar. Patterson (Dann, Dan. Patterson), 10:54. 4, BCS, Pratt, 12:43.
Third period- 5, BCS, Coulombe (Ruest), 11:34.
Overtime- 6, SLP, Warner (Dar. Patterson, Nichols), 3:08.
Shots/Saves- McKillip, SLP, 29-26. Ritter, BCS, 23-19.
WEDNESDAY
BOYS
SARANAC 5
SLP 2
SARANAC LAKE — A three-goal third period for the Chiefs was the difference in their win over SLP.
Nolan Miner opened the scoring for Saranac 8:46 into the game with his first varsity goal, followed by a tally from Ashtyn Catlin before the end of the opening frame.
Kaden Darrah trimmed the Chief lead to one with a second period goal assisted by Kellan Duffy, and Noah Munn tied the game for SLP early in the third period, again assisted by Duffy, but then Saranac struck back.
Zach O’Connell and Ryan Maggy scored just three minutes apart and Hunter Provost added the empty net goal to put the game away with 1:08 left.
Saranac 5, SLP 2
SCS 2 0 3 — 5
SLP 0 1 1 — 2
First period- 1, SCS, Miner (O'Connell, Buckley), 8:46. 2, SCS, Catlin, 12:41.
Second period- 3, SLP, Darrah (Duffy), 7:09.
Third period- 4, SLP, N. Munn (Duffy), 2:05. 5, SCS, O'Connell (Pelkey) 5:16, 6, SCS, Maggy PPG (Patrie, Catlin), 8:13. 7, SCS, Provost ENG, 15:52.
Shots/Saves- B. Munn, SLP, 44-40. Patnode, SCS, 38-36.
