Saranac bowlers take 3-1 wins against Plattsburgh High

PLATTSBURGH — Saranac’s bowlers took two 3-1 road wins out of a Monday night matchup against Plattsburgh in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference action.
Andrew Gaboriault’s 552 series and 204 high game paced the Chief boys, while Dale LaVarnway chipped in a 510 series. Josh Gaboriault recorded a 454 series on the night for Saranac.
Evan Rundall led the Hornet boys, as he often does, with a 510 series.
Kennedy Paynter’s 365 series led the Chief girls, while Mya Marsico contributed a 333 series.
Scotlyn McCormick bowled a 357 series to lead the Plattsburgh girls in the loss.
Boys
Saranac 3, Plattsburgh 1
SCS- Facteau 120-307, Breen 139-340, J. Gaboriault 174-158-454, LaVarnway 166,208-510, A. Gaboriault 204-182-552.
PHS-Livermore 128-310, Donaldson 140-378, Bernier 145-157-415, Mintz-187-447, Rundall 180-510.
Girls
Saranac 3, Plattsburgh 1
SCS- Laundry 129-289, Marsico 157-333, Paynter 162-365.
PHS- Ashline119-322, McCormick 124-357.
AUSABLE VALLEY 4, MORIAH 0
MORIAH 4, AUSABLE VALLEY 0
PLATTSBURGH — The Patriots and Vikings split a matchup in Plattsburgh, Monday.
Conner LaDuke led the AuSable boys to a victory with a 630 series and 246 high game while Max Benware chipped in a 207 high game.
Cayden Muller’s 449 series led the Moriah squad in the loss.
On the girls’ side, Sarah Shoobe, Avrial Fuller and Harley Taylor each had a personal best game en route to bowling 490, 430 and 409 series, respectively, in the Viking win.
Breanna Lacey paced the Patriot girls in the loss with a 591 series.
Boys
AuSable Valley 4, Moriah 0
AVCS- Laduke 246-235-630, Benware 207.
MCS- Muller 171-449.
Girls
Moriah 4, AuSable Valley 0
MCS- Shoobe 201-490, Fuller 177-430, Taylor 160-409.
AVCS- Lacy 236-194-591, Roberts 148, Lewallen 163.
NAC 4, NCCS 0
NCCS 2, NAC 2
PLATTSBURGH — The Bobcat boys took a decisive win while the Cougar girls tied with Northern Adirondack at North Bowl Lanes.
On the boys’ side, Jarrod Shusda’s 563 series and 223 high game led the Bobcats in the win, while Jake McGoldrick’s 448 series led Northeastern Clinton in the loss.
On the girls’ side, Kate LaPoint bowled a 386 series to lead Northern Adirondack in the tie, while Keira MacKinnon rolled a 462 series to lead the Cougars.
Boys
Northern Adirondack 4, Northeastern Clinton 0
NAC- Shusda 223-563.
NCCS- Mcgoldrick 448.
Girls
Northern Adirondack 2, Northeastern Clinton 2
NAC- Lapoint 386.
NCCS- MacKinnon 462.
BEEKMANTOWN 4, WILLSBORO 0
PLATTSBURGH — The Eagle girls continued their strong season with a 4-0 win over the Warriors.
Paige Hilborne led the Beekmantown squad with a 563 series, with Allyson Cragle just behind her with a 563 series. Kelsey Cook and Alexa Sampica each had strong afternoons of their own, with 549 and 525 series, respectively.
Emily Mitchell’s 496 series topped the Willsboro team in the loss.
Girls
Beekmantown 4, Willsboro 0
BCS- Sampica 163-192-170-525, Cragle 234-130-198-562, Cook 189-162-198-549, Fessette 162-115-138-415, Hilborne 184-211-168-563.
WCS- Benway 117-142-136-395, Estas 132-111-110-353, Phinney 116, Mitchell 156-140-200-496.
