Saranac, Boquet Valley win golf matches

CHAMPLAIN — The Hamel brothers led the Saranac golf team to victory with cards in the 40s in their Champlain Valley Athletic Conference matchup against Northeastern Clinton, Monday.
Nik Hamel’s 43 was the low score of the day, narrowly winning his matchup against Chase Letourneau, who shot 45.
Nathan Hamel’s 47 won his matchup against Northeastern Clinton’s Carter Fredette. Dax Lashway also finished in the forties for Saranac, shooting 46 to defeat Dawson Guay.
Northeastern Clinton’s only win on the day came from Logan O’Connor’s narrow win over Jack Mather, 52-53.
Ben Fredette halved his matchup with Saranac’s Colin Lamora to score the Cougars’ other half point.
—
Saranac 4.5, NCCS 1.5
No. 1- Ni. Hamel (S) def. Letourneau (N), 43-45.
No. 2- B. Fredette (N) halved with LaMora (S), 50-50.
No. 3- Brown (S) def. Trombley (N), 53-56.
No. 4- Lashway (S) def. Guay (N), 46-55.
No. 5- O’Connor (N) def. Mather (S), 52-53.
No. 6- Na. Hamel (S) def. C. Fredette (N), 47-58.
MVAC
BOQUET VALLEY 6
CROWN POINT 0
WESTPORT — Bouquet Valley shut out Crown Point on the back of performances by the Buehlers, Tuesday.
Oakley and Boden Buehler each won their matches for the Griffins, scoring 54 and 55 on the day.
Gavin Sours carded the lowest score for the defeated Panthers with a 58.
Boquet Valley’s Ailsa Kohler tied Oakley for the lowest score of the day with 54 in an uncontested matchup that Crown Point didn’t field a golfer in.
—
Bouquet Valley 6, Crown Point 0
No. 1- Oakley Buehler (BV) def. Cam Waldorf (CP), 2-up
No. 2- Boden Buehler (BV) def. Gavin Sours (CP), 3-and-1
No. 3- Jackson Hooper (BV) def. Dimitri Duval (CP), 5-and-3
No. 4- Braden Liberi (BV) def. Cole Potter (CP), 2-and-1
No. 5- Ailsa Kohler (BV), won by forfeit.
No. 6- Grayson King (BV), won by forfeit.
