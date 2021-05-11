Saranac blanks Ticonderoga in lone golf action, Tuesday

PLATTSBURGH — Ian Zurlo carded a 40 and Nik Hamel followed with a 41 as Saranac blanked Ticonderoga, 6-0, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference golf on Tuesday at The Barracks Golf Course.
Also winning matches for the Chiefs were Dax Lashway (46), Keegan Brown (50), Colin LaMora (51) and Jack Mather (53).
The low golfer for the Sentinels was Ben Swajger with a 54.
“The combination of fast, firm greens and high winds made scoring difficult,” Saranac coach Cody Roberts said. “The Barracks Golf Course is in terrific shape and the greens are the quickest in the North Country.”
—
Saranac 6, Ticonderoga 0
No. 1- Hamel (SCS) def. B. Swajger (TCS), 41-54.
No. 2- Zurlo (SCS) def. Maneri (TCS), 40-60.
No. 3- Brown (SCS) def. Porter (TCS), 50-66.
No. 4- Lashway (SCS) def. O'Neil (TCS), 46-64.
No. 5- LaMora (SCS) def. M. Swajger (TCS), 51-70.
No. 6- Mather (SCS), 53; not contested.
