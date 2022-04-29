Saranac, Beekmantown take sweeps in tennis

SARANAC — The highlight of the Saranac-Seton Catholic matchup was the girls’ No. 1 doubles, with Saranac’s Danielle Borner and Taya Wood taking down Seton Catholic’s Maria Casas and Chloe Lawliss in a slugfest during Champlain Valley Athletic Conference tennis, which helped the Chiefs to sweep the Knights, 5-0, 5-0.
“The match of the day goes to the No. 1 doubles, being the first match to start and the last match to finish,” Saranac coach Thomas Montanaro said. “Both sides battled through three sets for over two hours. Daniella And Taya fought tough to secure the win.”
The Saranac duo won the first set, 6-3, but dropped the second, 5-7. The third set had to be a tie breaker, with the Chiefs taking the win, 7-6 (7-1).
Sydney Myers and Lia Parker won their No. 1 and 2 singles matches, respectively, while Reagan Mulverhill took the No. 3. Samatha Alix and Madyson Tripp rounded out the Chiefs’ wins with a 6-3, 6-2 triumph in the No. 2 doubles.
On the boys side, Hunter Provost and Landen Smith defeated Seton’s Isaac Nizel and Collin Farrington, both by scores of 6-0, 6-0, to cement the Chiefs win.
The Knights had to forfeit the No. 3 singles, as well as both doubles matches.
“Playing a rescheduled match is always tough, but we were pleased to play free of rain today,” Montanaro said. “The boys played excellent tennis today.”
—
Girls
Saranac 5, Seton Catholic 0
No. 1- Myers (SCS) def. Becam, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2- Parker (SCS) def. Hughes, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 3- Mulverhill (SCS) def. Ruffin, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1- Borner/Wood (SCS) def. Casas/Lawliss, 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (7-1).
No. 2- Alix/Tripp (SCS) def. Metcalf/Von Bargen, 6-3, 6-2.
Boys
Saranac 5, Seton Catholic 0
Singles
No. 1- Provost (SCS) def. Nizel, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2- Smith (SCS) def. Farrington, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3- Seton Catholic forfeit.
Doubles
No. 1- Seton Catholic forfeit.
No. 2- Seton Catholic forfeit.
BEEKMANTOWN 5, LAKE PLACID 0
BEEKMANTOWN 3, LAKE PLACID 2
BEEKMANTOWN — The Eagles won both matches, with the girls sweeping the Blue Bombers, and the boys having a much closer event.
For the girls, Luci Brown led in the No. 1 singles with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Raegan Levitt of Lake Placid. Hailey Williams and Olivia Hagadorn took the No. 2 and 3 singles.
Dillon Bronson and Sophie Miller continued the streak in the No. 1 doubles, with a win over Julia Crawford and Grace Erickson, 6-2, 6-0. Beekmantown’s No. 2 duo of Lilly Cross and Carly Hagadorn defeated their Blue Bomber opponents, 6-3, 6-1.
“I was extremely proud of the performance of my players today,” girls coach Seth Spoor said. “Lilly and Carly stepped into the starting lineup and played exceptionally well.”
Spoor said the No. 1 doubles teams on both sides played a great match with some good points.
“It was an impressive win for Dillon and Sophie,” he said.
For the boys, coach Chuck Ko said he believed this match was the sixth year in a row, since Beekmantown’s boys team returned in 2016, that the Eagles and Blue Bombers had a 3-2 score.
“It seems as if it flip flops back and forth every year,” he said.
This year, his Beekmantown team got the best of Lake Placid, with the doubles matches being the difference maker.
Lucas Curilla and Dylan Brown played the No. 1 doubles against Harrison and Nash Carlisto, coming out with a 6-1, 6-1 win. Jacob Mageria and Sunny DeBella secured the win in the No. 2 doubles.
Beekmantown’s Eclipse Conroy took down Lake Placid’s Tristan Spotts for the No. 2 singles win, while Lake Placid tallied two with the No. 1 and 3 singles victories, with Sonja Toishi and Kenneth Lawless taking out their respective opponents.
—
Girls
Beekmantown 5, Lake Placid 0
Singles
No. 1- Brown (BCS) def. R. Levitt, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2- Williams (BCS) def. Fitzsimmons, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3- O. Hagadorn (BCS) def. Megliore, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1- Bronson/Miller (BCS) def. Crawford/Erickson, 6-2, 6-0.
No. 2- Cross/C. Hagadorn (BCS) def. K. Levitt/Tyler, 6-3, 6-1.
Boys
Beekmantown 3, Lake Placid 2
Singles
No. 1- Toishi (LP) def. B. Curilla, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2- Conroy (BCS) def. Spotts, 6-2, 6-0.
No. 3- Lawless (LP) def. Sarnow, 5-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles
No. 1- L. Curilla/Brown (BCS) def. H. Carlisto/N. Carlisto, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2- Mageria/DeBella (BCS) def. Keal/Damour, 6-1, 6-2.
