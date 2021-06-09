Saranac, Beekmantown take CVAC golf wins

PORT HENRY — Saranac won matches three through six on Wednesday to pull out a 4-2 victory over Moriah in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference golf at the Moriah Country Club.
Keegan Brown (40), Nathan Hamel (45), Jack Mather (43) and Cole Dingman (47) all picked up wins for the Chiefs.
Thomas Clarke and Logan Gilbo recorded the Vikings' wins in the first two matches of the day.
Clarke was medalist with a 37 and defeated the Chiefs' Nik Hamel (38) by one stroke. Gilbo carded a 38.
—
Saranac 4, Moriah 2
No. 1- Clarke (MCS) def. Ni. Hamel (SCS), 37-38.
No. 2- Gilbo (MCS) def. LaMora (SCS), 38-43.
No. 3- Brown (SCS) def. Winters (MCS), 40-44.
No. 4- Na. Hamel (SCS) def. Olcott (MCS), 45-46.
No. 5- Mather (SCS) def. Hickock (MCS), 43-44.
No. 6- Dingman (SCS) def. Callahan (MCS), 47-49.
TUESDAY
BEEKMANTOWN 6
PLATTSBURGH 0
PLATTSBURGH — Zachary Dubray was medalist with a 45 while teammates Keegan Seamone and Christopher Lincourt each carded a 46 to win their matches for the Eagles.
Also picking up wins for Beekmantown were Dalton Kane, Riley Loughan and Max Noviski.
Shooting the low round for the Hornets was Cohen Fitzwater with a 52, followed by Hutch Ovios with a 54.
—
Beekmantown 6, Plattsburgh 0
No. 1- Kane (BCS) def. Fitzwater (PHS), 51-52.
No. 2- Dubray (BCS) def. Ovios (PHS), 45-54.
No. 3- Seamone (BCS) def. Flora (PHS), 46-50.
No. 4- Loughan (BCS) def. Trombley (PHS), 50-55.
No. 5- Noviski (BCS) def. Insley (PHS), 56-65.
No. 6- Lincourt (BCS) def. Odnoha (PHS), 46-84.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.