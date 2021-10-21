Saranac, Beekmantown secure first-round victories

PLATTSBURGH — Saranac proved to be road warriors on Wednesday night.
A goal from James Bova and a three-save shutout by Branden Ashley were the difference as the Chiefs defeated Plattsburgh High, 1-0, in a Section VII Class B boys soccer first-round game.
“Our team has been built on defense all year, so to see us have success on defense to start the playoffs was encouraging,” Saranac coach Calvin Hamel said.
“Those kids on that back line are something, and Branden is an anchor in goal.”
Bova found the back of the net at the 19:10 mark of the first half off an assist from Dominic Harkness to give the Chiefs the lead.
Ashley made the save of the game later in the half when he swatted a ball right off his goal line that was destined for goal had he not been there for Saranac.
“He’s a leader, and he communicates back there,” Hamel said. “That just kind of put everyone at ease. We knew we made a mistake in our coverage, and Branden bailed us out.”
The Hornets tried everything they could in the second half to bury an equalizer, but they came up short.
Dalton Tahy made a huge save in the second half to keep his team trailing just by one. He finished with eight saves.
“We had a tough time scoring all season,” Hamel said. “The guys left everything out there and were warriors tonight.”
The Chiefs advanced to play undefeated Northeastern Clinton on Friday.
“In the two games we have played them, there were moments we were the better team,” Hamel said. “I am not going in feeling this is a long-shot for us.”
—
Saranac 1, Plattsburgh High 0
SCS 1 0 — 1
PHS 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, SCS, Bova (Harkness), 19:50.
Shots- Saranac, 11-5.
Saves- Tahy, PHS, 8. Ashley, SCS, 3.
BEEKMANTOWN 5
SARANAC LAKE 0
BEEKMANTOWN — Nash Carlisto was able to hold the Red Storm in the match into the second half, but then the Eagles broke through with a second-half explosion to secure the win in a Section VII Class B boys soccer first-round game.
"(Carlisto) made several great saves including three or four right at the cross bar," Beekmantown coach Ryan Loucy said. "In the second half, our pressure wore them down and we were able to score a couple goals from distance."
Zach Marin got things going for the Eagles 6:32 into the second half, opening the scoring off a Josh Burgin assist.
Markel Mosley scored twice, Riley Hewson scored once, and Owen Beebe scored once and tallied two assists to complete Beekmantown's five-goal half.
Carlisto ended with 20 saves in the game during Saranac Lake's loss
—
Beekmantown 5, Saranac Lake 0
SLCS 0 0 — 0
BCS 0 5 — 5
First half- No scoring.
Second half- 1, BCS, Marin (Burgin), 6:32. 2, BCS, Mosley (Beebe), 10:06. 3, BCS, Hewson (Beebe), 10:06. 4, BCS, Beebe, 34:33. 5, BCS, Mosley (B. Mannix), 37:47.
Shots- Beekmantown, 29-5.
Saves- Golden, BCS, 3. Carlisto, SLCS, 20.
