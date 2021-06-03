Saranac bats jump on Beekmantown; Lake Placid rallies past Moriah

BEEKMANTOWN – Saranac’s offense capitalized on many opportunities it had against Beekmantown en route to a 22-2 victory in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference softball on Thursday.
Tori Wells (3), Olivia Davis (3), Allison Garman (2) and Olivia Benjamin (2) pulled through toward Saranac’s 13 hits.
“Saranac made all the routine plays you’d expect a Sam Campbell coached team to make,” Beekmantown coach Katie Duprey said.
“Offensively, Saranac capitalized on our eight errors.”
Davis had a hot game, with three hits including a triple and a home run, and recorded five RBIs. The Chiefs’ catcher, Benjamin, hit a pair of singles and did well behind the dish, Duprey said.
Beekmantown’s Margaret Labarge and Kiera Regan had two hits each, with Regan hitting a single in the fifth inning that allowed the Eagles to get on the scoreboard.
“This game was a reality check for our team,” Duprey said.
“We have to bring focus and intensity to every game and practice or else this is the result.”
–
Saranac 22, Beekmantown 2
Saranac 256 63 – 22 13 3
Beekmantown 000 02 — 2 4 8
A. Liberty and Benjamin. Brown, Lafountain (4) and Ruest. WP- A. Liberty. LP- Brown. 2B- Wells (SCS). 3B- Davis (SCS). HR- Davis (SCS), A. Liberty (SCS).
LAKE PLACID 14
MORIAH 13
LAKE PLACID – The Blue Bombers crawled back and secured a close victory against the Vikings.
For Lake Placid, Natalie Tavares (3), Danaya Patterson (3), Dariana Patterson (3), Maddie Herzog (2) and Brooklyn Huffman (2) tallied a combined 16 hits.
The Blue Bombers were down by three in the bottom of the seventh inning and began to rally together.
Herzog plated the tying run with a single. After Dariana Patterson’s walk, Huffman banged a walk-off single into right field to end the game.
For the Vikings, Sammy Arthur and Maddy Eichen had three hits apiece while Gwen Eichen and Hannah Slattery had two each. Slattery had a double and Arthur had a double.
–
Lake Placid 14, Moriah 13
Moriah 003 350 2 – 13 13 3
Lake Placid 151 003 4 – 14 16 5
G. Eichen and Towns. Crawford, Huffman (5), and Tavares. WP- Huffman. LP- G. Eichen. 2B- Slattery (MCS), Dar. Patterson (LP). 3B- Dar. Patterson (LP), Arthur (MCS). HR- Levitt (LP).
PLATTSBURGH 15
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 6
PLATTSBURGH – The Hornets’ were on a roll with a dominating win over the Cougars.
Allison Crahan, Calli Fitzwater and Emma Whalen each had two hits for Plattsburgh.
“Our girls were able to string some hits together and score some runs despite NCCS pitching well and making several good defensive plays,” Hornets coach Cindy McMahon said.
Maddy Fuller and Fitzwater held Northeastern Clinton to one hit, and Fitzwater had nine strikeouts.
“Plattsburgh was also able to play good defense behind some really good pitching by Fitzwater and also Fuller,” McMahon said.
“It was a good all-around team win for our girls tonight.”
Brooke Basmajian notched NCCS’ lone hit. Kenadie McComb had four strikeouts in the circle.
–
Plattsburgh 15, NCCS 6
NCCS 000 003 3 – 6 1 3
Plattsburgh 406 302 – 15 11 3
McComb and Bresnahan. Fitzwater, Fuller (5), Fitzwater (7) and Duquette. WP- Fitzwater. LP- McComb. 2B- Crahan (PHS), Fitzwater (PHS), Duquette (PHS), Fuller (PHS).
TICONDEROGA 14
AUSABLE VALLEY 9
CLINTONVILLE – The Sentinels’ two hits each from Cassidy Mattison, Anna Whitman, Kennedy Davis, Andrea Paige and Lizzie Rich helped pile up to a 14-9 win over the Patriots.
Paige and Rich also had a double each and three RBIs each.
Anna Whitman struck out five for Ticonderoga.
For AuSable, Jordyn Pelkey had a solid game, with two hits, a double and a home run.
Reanna Prentiss also had three hits for the Patriots.
–
Ticonderoga 14, AuSable Valley 9
Ticonderoga 451 100 3 – 14 12 2
AuSable Valley 310 022 1 – 9 10 5
Whitman and Rich. Sawyer, Hickey (3) and Richards. WP- Whitman. LP- Hickey. 2B- Pelkey (AVCS), Paige (TCS), Rich (TCS). HR- Pelkey (AVCS).
MVAC
CROWN POINT 24
WILLSBORO 13
WILLSBORO – The Panthers’ racked up 24 runs against the Warriors’ 13 runs.
Lauren Kimball won in the circle, with five strikeouts, and also had three hits for her team.
For the Warriors, Desiree Cassavaugh and McKinley Belzile had two hits apiece.
Crown Point’s pitching was somewhat wild, with nine Willsboro batters hit with pitches at the plate.
–
Crown Point 24, Willsboro 13
Crown Point 702 2(11)0 0 – 24 6 0
Willsboro 700 001 05 – 13 6 0
Ross, Kimball (2) and Munson. Harrison, Cassavaugh (6) and Nolette. WP- Kimball. LP-Harrison.
WEDNESDAY
BOLTON/SCHROON LAKE 9
KEENE 2
BOLTON – Bolton/Schroon Lake notched a comfortable 9-2 win over Keene.
For Bolton/Schroon Lake, Ila Hubert and Maddy Monahan had a double each, and Monahan secured a home run as well.
The winning pitching duo was Jane Trowbridge and Skyler Scott.
–
Bolton/Schroon Lake 9, Keene 2
Keene 200 000 0 – 2
Bolton/Schroon Lake 030 330 – 9
Johnson and Buysse. Trowbridge and Scott. WP- Trowbridge. LP- Johnson. 2B- Monahan (B/SL), Hubert (B/SL). HR - Monahan (B/SL).
TUESDAY
BOLTON/SCHROON LAKE 13,WILLSBORO 2
BOLTON/SCHROON LAKE 33, WILLSBORO 5
BOLTON – Bolton/Schroon Lake dominated during a doubleheader against Willsboro.
Bolton/Schroon Lake pulled off a 13-2 win in the first game, with two home runs, one each from Ila Hubert and Alison Baker. Saige Shaughnessy had a double.
For Willsboro, Maddy Marble had a triple.
In Game 2, the score was even more lopsided, as Bolton/Schroon Lake notched a 33-5 victory.
Ila Hubert had another home run and a double in this game. Maddy Monahan secured two doubles.
Jane Trowbridge had the pitching win for both games.
—
Game 1
Bolton/Schroon Lake 13, Willsboro 2
Willsboro 200 00 – 2
Bolton/Schroon Lake (12)01 00 – 13
Nolette and Harrison. Trowbridge and Scott. WP - Trowbridge. LP - Nolette. 2B - Shaughnessy (B/SL). 3B - Marble (WICS). HR - Hubert (B/SL), Baker (B/SL).
Game 2
Bolton/Schroon Lake 33, Willsboro 5
Willsboro 004 10 – 5
Bolton/Schroon Lake 541 (14)9 – 33
Cassavaugh and Harrison. Trowbridge and Scott. WP - Trowbridge. LP - Cassavaugh. 2B- Monahan 2 (B/SL), Hubert (B/SL). HR- Hubert (B/SL).
