Saranac, AuSable Valley come away with volleyball wins

LAKE PLACID — It's not very often that every set finishes with the same score, but Saranac and Lake Placid did just that Thursday in their Champlain Valley Athletic Conference volleyball match.
The Chiefs happened to be on the winning side of three of the four sets that finished at 25-17 and came away with a 3-1 victory over the Blue Bombers.
Zoe Vaughn facilitated the Saranac offense well with 18 assists as well as eight points, and Kate Siskavich notched a double-double with 14 points and 11 digs.
Hannah Dreser (9 points, 7 kills), Mackenzie Taylor (8 digs) and Hannah Charlebois (9 points) also helped lead the Chiefs to the victory.
Lake Placid got out to a nice start and won the first frame before dropping the next three.
"We had a great first set," Blue Bombers coach Sandy Huber said. "Saranac put a lot more pressure on beginning in the second, and they didn't let up. We had a hard time getting out of some long streaks. Their serving was tough, and it made it hard for us to get a good pass to our setters to run an aggressive offense."
Dylan Bashaw filled the stat sheet with 11 points, eight digs, seven assists, four aces and four kills for Lake Placid to go along with nine digs by Karis Hudson and 10 points from Ellie Bousquet.
Evelynn Sharp and Marley Levenson each had six digs to boost the Blue Bombers.
"This was Evey's first game of the season, and it was great to have another 3-year starter back on the court," Huber said.
—
Saranac 3, Lake Placid 1
17-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-17
SCS- Knelly, 4 points, 2 kills, 6 digs; Charlebois, 9 points, 4 aces, 3 kills, 2 digs; Taylor, 8 digs; Dresser, 9 points, 3 aces, 7 kills, 4 digs; Schiraldi, 3 points, 2 aces, 4 kills; Vaughn, 8 points, 3 aces, 18 assists; Siskavich, 14 points, 4 aces, 2 kills, 11 digs, 1 block.
LP- Hudson, 5 points, 2 kills, 9 digs; Megliore, 1 kill; Evelynn Sharp, 3 kills, 6 digs, 1 block, 6 assists; Hayes, 2 points, 2 digs; Bousquet, 10 points, 4 aces, 1 digs, 1 block; Marlena Sharp, 1 point, 1 ace, 1 kill, 5 digs; Bashaw, 11 points, 4 aces, 4 kills, 8 digs, 7 assists; Levenson, 2 points, 1 kill, 6 digs; Gavin, 2 digs; Julia Crawford, 5 points, 3 aces, 4 kills, 4 digs, 1 block, 2 assists.
AUSABLE VALLEY 3
SARANAC LAKE 1
SARANAC LAKE — There were plenty of momentum shifts for the Patriots and Red Storm, but AuSable Valley made sure the last momentum shift was in their favor.
Makayla Rock's 34 assists and 13 points as well as Abby Sawyer's 17 kills and 16 digs powered the Patriots.
Isabella Joy also put up a monster line with 20 points, eight kills, six digs and five aces.
Saranac Lake and AuSable were tied at 1-all after two sets, but the Patriots finished things off with 25-18 and 25-22 victories.
Bela Perez (19), Lexie Prins (15) and Mallorie Douglas (13) combined for 47 digs to help the AuSable charge, and Douglas also had eight kills.
"Both teams played really well," Red Storm coach Michael Navarra said. "AuSable's shot selection was excellent!"
Sydney Leeret (12) and Azra Michael (10) teamed up for 22 assists for Saranac Lake, and Alison Hewitt notched nine digs.
The Red Storm lost a tough first set, 27-25, but came away with a 26-24 win to even the score after two frames.
Kelsey Leeret piled up seven kills to help the Saranac Lake cause.
—
AuSable Valley 3, Saranac Lake 1
27-25, 24-26, 25-18, 25-22
AVCS- Douglas, 4 Points, 1 Ace, 8 Kills, 13 Digs; Joy 20 Points, 5 Aces, 8 Kills, 6 Digs; Perez 1 Assist, 19 Digs; Pridell 5 Points, 2 Aces, 1 Dig; Prins 6 Kills, 3 Assists, 15 Digs, 2 Blocks; Rock 13 Points, 3 Aces, 1 Kill, 34 Assists, 5 Digs; Sawyer 2 Points, 1 Ace, 17 Kills, 1 Assist, 16 Digs; Tedford 1 Dig; Tromblee 6 Points, 2 Aces, 2 Kills, 1 Dig.
SLCS- Null 4 kills, 3 aces, 3 assists; Michael 1 kill, 1 ace, 1 dig, 10 assists; White 1 ace, 4 digs; S. Leeret 1 dig, 2 points, 12 assists; Lapierre 5 kills, 1 block, 2 aces, 5 digs, 1 point; Sanford 1 kill, 2 blocks, 2 aces, 1 digs; Small 2 blocks, 2 digs; Hewitt 9 digs; Whitson 2 kills, 1 ace, 2 points, 1 assist; Burcume 1 dig; Hurteau 6 digs; Johnson 4 kills, 1 ace, 1 dig; K. Leeret 7 kills, 2 aces, 5 digs, 1 point; Bickford 1 kill; Clark 1 ace.
