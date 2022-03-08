Saranac 4x200 relay team sets Section VII record at States

STATEN ISLAND — Saranac’s 4x200 relay team of Maddy Wynnik, Zoe Rainville, Marissa Leduc and Olivia Davis will be heading back to Staten Island for nationals after breaking a Section VII record last weekend.
The group was a standout among North Country representatives at the NYSPHSAA Indoor Track and Field State Championship meet, beating the section’s record time of 1:53.99 for the event, set by Beekmantown in 2014.
The Chiefs’ 1:51.53 time was good enough to earn the girls an invitation to the Nike Indoor National meet, again at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility on Staten Island, this upcoming weekend.
“The girls have been working very hard to achieve this goal all season long,” Saranac coach Chris Verkey said. “This is the first time these 4 girls were able to run together in a good facility since mid-January.”
GIRLS COMPETITION
The Chiefs’ Grace Damiani, who had a new lifetime best in the high jump of 5-0, will also be making a return trip for nationals, finishing 16th in the event. She also took the 23rd spot in the triple jump.
Marissa Leduc finished 13th in the long jump with a new Saranac School record of 16-5.75.
Chazy athlete Ava McAuliffe, running for Seton Catholic via a merger, set a new personal record of 1:42.48 in the 600-meter event, finishing 23rd overall. Saranac Lake’s Lydia Wamganz was not far behind her, finishing 25th.
The Knights’ senior captain Faline Yang set a new personal record in the 1000-meters, running a 3:20.93 to finish 28th, before running her second best time on the season in the 1500-meters. Yang was also selected as Section 7 Girls' Sportsmanship Winner.
Saranac’s Gillian Miner finished behind Yang in the 1000-meters, finishing 29th, while the Chiefs’ Hannah Hamel finished just behind her in the 1500-meters, taking 32nd.
Laura Denial finished 28th in the 3000-meters, and Saranac’s relay squad took 16th place in the 4x800.
Plattsburgh’s Gabriella Laundry finished in 27th in the long jump.
Elizabeth Rich secured the seventh place finish for Ticonderoga in the shot put, while the Red Storm’s Mia Sanford finished in 23rd.
Sanford also took 17th place in the weight throw, while Peru’s Courtney Ahline grabbed 23rd place in the event.
BOYS COMPETITION
On the boy's side of things, Saranac’s Branden Ashley finished 15th in the weight throw, with his 54-foot, 3.25-inch toss stopping a few feet off his personal best of 57-0.25. He was also selected as Section 7 Boys' Sportsmanship Winner.
He also finished 21st in the shot put.
Andrew Denial had a big day for the Chiefs as well, shaving 30 seconds off his personal best, running 10:18.63 in the 3200-meter run. Beekmantown’s Jonathan Slick finished two spots back in 34th.
The Eagles’ Connor Goodwin finished 22nd in the 600-meters while the Hornet’s Benjamin Lambert finished seven spots back at 29th.
Gunner Frenyea was the section’s top finisher in the 1000-meters, running a 2:54.89 time to a 28th place finish, with Sentinel Garett Beebe finishing directly behind him at 29th.
Emery Tausinger ran his way to a 29th place finish in the 1600-meter event for Ticonderoga, while the Nighthawks’ Nik Recore grabbed 31st.
The Chiefs’ 4x800 relay team took 16th place in the finals.
Beekmantown’s Elijah Magiera and finished 28th in both the long and triple jumps, while Samuel Page grabbed 30th in the long jump. Saranac’s Connor Homburger took 27th in the triple jump.
Mitchell Elsworth got Saranac Lake’s top finish on the day, grabbing 8th place in the shot put.
Full results of the meet can be found online at tinyurl.com/5aptpn9a.
