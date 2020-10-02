Sample's strike propels NCCS over Chazy

CHAZY — The wait for this Northern Soccer League season was a long one, but when Northeastern Clinton and Chazy got the opportunity to finally take the field Friday, they made the most of it.
A tight, back-and-forth game ended in a 1-0 win for the Cougars thanks to a gritty goal from Marlie Sample late in the first half.
With all the extra scenarios that this soccer season presents when it comes to health protocols, both teams took a bit to settle in and adjust to the new normal of 2020.
Northeastern Clinton managed to find its groove a bit before the Eagles, and that proved to be crucial.
"I was really pleased with our effort in the first half, especially when it came to our passing and possession," Cougars coach Tim Surprenant said.
"We have some things to work on, but our girls settled in. In the second half, I think we lost a little of our mental focus. However, we had moments that we looked really, really good."
Sample's goal came with 13:01 remaining in the first half when she battled for a loose ball right near the goal line after a juicy rebound opportunity.
Chazy keeper Samantha Gonyo, who record a total of 12 saves, turned away an initial shot, but the rebound went toward goal.
Sample fought for the 50-50 ball with the Eagles' Catherine Langlois and Mackenzie Chapman before managing to put a soft shot in the back of the net.
"I try not to think because if I do think, it becomes an over-think situation," Sample said. "I was just trying to be aggressive and win that 50-50 ball. For most teams, if you win the 50-50 balls, you win games. That's what I was trying to do. I was just trying to push forward and get it in the net."
Following some halftime adjustments, Chazy managed to generate its best scoring chances.
With 10:25 remaining in regulation, the Eagles Ava McAuliffe fired a low shot toward goal that glanced off the post and went wide.
That opportunity symbolized the game as a whole for Chazy, which certainly had some chances but could not manage to find that equalizer.
"We had a good halftime chat, and they were able to relax and sit there for a few minutes and access what had been done and what had not been done and jumped back on the field and executed," Eagles coach Samantha Signor said.
Abby Racine (3) and Desiree DuBois (1) combined for a four-save shutout in the Northeastern Clinton nets.
Both goalies did have to manage a few tests that stemmed from opportunities the Eagles created in their defensive third before working their way toward the Cougars' net.
"We have a lot of experience and skill," Signor said. "Coming into this season, we knew we could compete with anyone. Both teams had a great showing, and it was enjoyable to watch."
Similar to Signor, Surprenant said there are plenty of positives to build off of as the season progresses and was pleased with his squad's overall effort.
"We do have a lot of heart,"Surprenant said. "We have some girls that give their all. They will all leave it on the field, and at the end of the day as a coach, that's all you can ask for. Win, lose or draw, we are always pleased if that's the case."
Northeastern Clinton 1, Chazy 0
NCCS 1 0 — 1
Chazy 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, NCCS, 13:01.
Shots- Northeastern Clinton 17, Chazy 5
Saves- Racine (3), Dubois (1), NCCS, 4. Gonyo, CCRS, 12.
