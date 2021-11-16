Saints pull away late from Cardinals

CANTON — Despite finishing with a 45-35 edge in rebounds, the Plattsburgh State men's basketball team fell to St. Lawrence University, 85-70, in non-conference action Tuesday evening at Burkman Gymnasium.
The Cardinals shot 38.2 percent (26-of-68) from the floor and 60 percent (15-of-25) from the line, while the Saints were 46.7 percent (28-of-60) from the field and 73.3 percent (22-of-30) from the charity stripe.
Plattsburgh State falls to 1-2 overall with the loss and hosts Skidmore College in its home opener on Friday, Nov. 19, at 7:30 p.m. St. Lawrence rises to 3-0 overall with the win and opens up action at the North Country Classic on Friday, Nov. 19, with a 7 p.m. contest at SUNY Potsdam.
While the Cardinals never led, they were within a possession or two of the Saints for most of the first half and the first five minutes of the second.
St. Lawrence shot out to a 9-3 lead, but the Cardinals countered with six unanswered points. First-year guard Kevin Tabb (Brooklyn, N.Y./Thomas Jefferson) and junior guard Axel Rodriguez (Fajardo, Puerto Rico/New Paltz [N.Y.]) each cashed in on layups before senior forward Kyle Cary (Selkirk, N.Y./Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk) tied the game at 9-all with 14:53 left in the first half. Cary tied the game once again less than a minute later before the Saints fired off eight straight points. A modest 9-4 run by the Cardinals that was capped off by a Rodriguez trey made it a one-possession game once again, and the two teams traded points before Plattsburgh State made it a one-point game on a made jumper by senior guard/forward Sheriff Conteh (Bronx, N.Y./Our Saviour Lutheran) and a layup by junior center Cameron Ness (Clintondale, N.Y./Highland). St. Lawrence ballooned its lead back to six, but Plattsburgh State scored four of the final five points of the first half to cut the gap to 36-33 head into the intermission.
Junior forward Will Engelhardt scored St. Lawrence's first six points of the second half, the last two of which gave the Saints a 42-35 advantage. After junior forward Erik Salo (Delmar, N.Y./Bethlehem Central) made a layup and the Saints hit a free throw, Rodriguez drained all three attempts of a three-shot foul to pull the Cardinals within three at 43-40. St. Lawrence's junior guard Miles Davis made a jumper before sophomore guard/forward Justin Blanchett (Bronx, N.Y./Cardinal Hayes) converted on a layup to pull the visitors back within a possession. A 9-1 St. Lawrence run pushed the differential out to double digits, and the Saints were able to keep the Cardinals from mounting a rally down the stretch.
Rodriguez, Salo and Tabb led the Cardinals with 19, 13 and 12 points, respectively, while Salo nearly had a double-double with nine rebounds. Rodriguez and senior guard Marlon Todd (Bronx, N.Y./Eagle Academy for Young Men) each handed out four assists.
St. Lawrence put five players in double figures, led by junior forward Trent Abramson and Engelhardt, who each scored 20 points. Abramson completed the double-double with 11 rebounds in addition to adding five blocks and four assists. First-year guard Trey Syroka and Davis scored 13 and 12 points, respectively, while first-year guard Gavin Macaulay netted 10 points in 23 minutes coming off the bench.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.