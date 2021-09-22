CLINTONVILLE — An offensive explosion in the first half springboarded Northeastern Clinton to a 7-1 victory over AuSable Valley in Northern Soccer League action, Wednesday.
Jordan Brown opened the scoring for the Cougars, scoring the game’s first two goals, followed by two more from Benjamin Fredette and Marcus Bedard, respectively.
Aidan Lopez then got the Patriots on the board with their only goal in the game, but Austin Debuque re-established Northeastern Clinton’s four-goal lead before the end of the first half.
Reid LaValley and Owen Roberts each netted goals of their own in the second half to complete the Cougar rout.
Scott LaMountain stopped eight shots for AuSable Valley in the loss, while his Northeastern counterpart Evan Manor stopped seven in the win.
—
Northeastern Clinton 7, AuSable Valley 1
NCCS 5 2 — 7
AVCS 1 0 — 1
First half- 1, NCCS, Brown. 2, NCCS, Brown. 3, NCCS, B. Fredette. 4, NCCS, M. Bedard. 5, AVCS, Lopez (T. Laundree). 6, NCCS, Dubuque.
Second Half- 7, NCCS, R. LaValley. 8, NCCS, Roberts.
Shots- NCCS, 13-8.
Saves- Manor, NCCS, 7. LaMountain, AVCS, 8.
WILLSBORO 2
BOQUET VALLEY 0
WILLSBORO — Ethan Leibeck and Justin Joslyn combined for two first-half goals to lead the Warriors past the Griffins.
Leibeck headed a Joslyn corner kick into the net 16:05 into the first frame, then Joslyn notched his in alone on the keeper after Leibeck put a pass past the defense just over four minutes later.
Willsboro’s Logan Jaquish stopped two shots in the shutout victory while Cameron Armstrong stopped five shots for Boquet Valley in the loss.
—
Willsboro 2, Boquet Valley 0
BVCS 0 0 — 0
WCS 2 0 — 2
First half- 1, WCS, E. Leibeck (Joslyn), 16:05. 2, WCS, Joslyn (E. Leibeck), 20:11.
Second Half- No scoring
Shots- Willsboro, 9-2.
Saves- Jaquish, WCS, 2. Armstrong, BVCS, 5.
BEEKMANTOWN 1
PERU 1 (OT)
BEEKMANTOWN — A hard-fought affair ended in a tie after the Eagles and Nighthawks battled it out through overtime.
Beekmantown’s Declan Edwards scored off a Dominic Falvo pass 7:30 into the game in what proved to be the first half’s only goal.
Peru’s Zach DuBray tied the game 25:45 into the second half.
Eagle Rocco Golden stopped nine shots in the tie, while the Nighthawks’ Ryan Robinson stopped 10.
—
Beekmantown 1, Peru 1
BCS 1 0 0 — 1
PCS 0 1 0 — 1
First half- 1, PCS, D. Edwards (Falvo), 7:30.
Second Half- 2, BCS, Dubray (Marion), 25:45.
Shots- BCS, 13-12.
Saves- Golden, BCS, 9. Robinson, PCS, 10.
SARANAC 1
PLATTSBURGH 1 (OT)
SARANAC — A tight back-and-forth matchup ended in a tie between the Chiefs and Hornets.
Brian Balch opened the scoring for Saranac late in the first, converting a Dominic Harkness pass at 34:40.
Plattsburgh’s Peter Wylie tied the game shortly into the second half off an Owen Mulligan pass, and that would be it for the game’s scoring.
The Chiefs’ Branden Ashley and the Hornets’ Dalton Tahy “played phenomenal in net,” Saranac coach Calvin Hamel said, and helped end the match in a draw after overtime.
—
Saranac 1, Plattsburgh 1 (OT)
PHS 0 1 0 — 1
SCS 1 0 0 — 1
First half- 1, SCS, Balch (Harkness), 34:40.
Second Half- 2, Wylie (Mulligan), 11:57.
Overtime- No scoring.
Shots- 7-7.
Saves- Ashley, SCS, 6. Tahy, PHS, 6.
CROWN POINT 6
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 3
INDIAN LAKE — Indian Lake/Long Lake made things interesting in the second half, but a two-goal first half from the Panthers proved the difference in the game.
Noah Spaulding and Evan Carey each scored a goal in the first frame to give Crown Point the 2-0 lead going into halftime.
Ryan Russell then made that lead 3-0, 6:19 into the second half, but Indian Lake/Long Lake then asserted themselves, with Alec Frasier and Gabe Stanton cutting the lead to one. Both Frasier and Stanton’s goals were assisted by Jackson Strader.
Alex Stone then made the game 4-2 in favor of the Panthers before Strader’s penalty kick goal brought Indian Lake/Long Lake back within one at the 16:32 mark of the second half.
That is where the comeback would end, though, with Leo Filio scoring and Spaulding getting his second of the game to make the final score 6-3.
—
Crown Point 6, Indian Lake/Long Lake 3
IL/LL 0 3 — 3
CPCS 2 4 — 6
First half- 1, CP, Spaulding, 16:45. 2, CP, Carey, 23:05.
Second Half- 3, CP, Russel (Spaulding), 6:19. 4, IL/LL, Frasier (Strader), 7:10. 5, IL/LL, Stanton (Strader), 10:29. 6, CP. Stone, 14:01. 7, CP, Stone, 14:01. 8, IL/LL, Strader, PK, 16:32. 9, CP, Filio (Spaulding), 26:13. 10, CP, Spaulding, 17:23.
Shots- Not provided.
Saves- Not provided.
SCHROON LAKE/NEWCOMB 5
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 0
SCHROON LAKE — A four-goal game from Isaiah Pelky powered Schroon Lake/Newcomb past Johnsburg/Minerva.
Eric Bush opened the scoring with Schroon Lake/Newcomb’s only other goal, 13:02 into the game, before Pelkey got his game started 22:12 into the first half.
Then, the second half was all Pelky, as he scored three goals to make the game 5-0 in favor of Schroon Lake/Newcomb.
—
Schroon Lake/Newcomb 5, Johnsburg/Minerva 0
JB/M 0 0 — 0
SL/N 2 3 — 5
First half- 1, SL/N, Bush (Lamos), 13:02. 2, SL/N, Pelky, 22:12.
Second Half- 3, SL/N, Pelky, 5:03. 4, SL/N, Pelky (Agoilar), 7:08. 5, SL/N, Pelky.
Shots- Schroon Lake/Newcomb, 20-13.
Saves- Patton, JB/M, 11. Carniglia, SL/N, 7, Armstrong, SL/N, 3.
GIRLS
CROWN POINT 4
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 1
CROWN POINT — The Panthers’ Lauren Kimball‘s two-goal night helped lift Crown Point over Indian Lake/Long Lake.
Abigail LaFountain opened the scoring for the Panthers 5:38 into the game off an assist from Sierra Harris before Harris got her own goal just after the 21-minute mark, assisted by Makenna Munson.
Kimball netted her first goal of the game, unassisted, about a minute and a half later.
Kimball’s second unassisted goal was scored 7:13 into the second half.
Indian Lake/Long Lake’s Pailin Hample got her team on the board 37:57 into the back half of the match, but that would be it for the team.
—
Crown Point 4, Indian Lake/Long Lake 1
IL/LL 0 1 — 1
CPCS 3 1 — 4
First half- 1, CP, LaFountain (Harris), 5:38. 2, CP, Harris (Munson), 21:09. 3, CP, Kimball, 23:40.
Second Half- 4, CP, Kimball, 23:40. 5, IL/LL, Hample (Oliver), 37:57.
Shots- 12-12.
Saves- Duprey, CP, 11. Liddle, IL/LL, 8.
