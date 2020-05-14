Ripp first USA Nordic student-athlete to commit to Paul Smith’s

PAUL SMITHS – USA Nordic and Paul Smith’s College (PSC) have announced that Nordic Combined competitor Aidan Ripp of Cloquet, Minn. has committed to the school for the fall semester.
Ripp, 19, will simultaneously attend classes and train at the Paul Smith’s College VIC as part of the school’s burgeoning education and sport initiative.
USA Nordic, based in Park City, Utah, made the school its East Coast Training Center on Oct. 25. Ripp is now preparing for his fourth season as a member of the USA Nordic Junior National Team.
“I like the idea of being out in the woods for school,” said Ripp. “I feel like it will help me focus on training and school. On top of that, the trail system right outside the door of my dorm was a selling point for me. It’s a dream to be able to step right out the door and put my skis on. Furthermore, being in the Adirondacks makes me feel a bit more at home.
“I’m excited to see what this East Coast Training Center has to offer. I think it will be great to divert so much attention from the west and make the U.S. a little more diverse jumping nation. I have yet to jump on either of the updated jumps in Lake Placid, and am super excited to jump there.”
Ripp competed in two Continental Cup events last season, finishing a career best 38th place in Park City. This qualified him to represent the United States at the Junior World Championships in Oberwiesenthal, Germany. Aidan and his teammates finished 13th in the team event at junior worlds. In addition to Nordic Combined, Ripp was also a successful high school cross-country skier and cross-country runner.
“This East Coast Training Center has always been a dream of mine, and I couldn’t be happier to see Aidan become the first USA Nordic athlete to enroll at Paul Smith’s College,” added Bill Demong, Olympic gold and silver medalist, and USA Nordic Executive Director from nearby Vermontville.
“It is so exciting to be welcoming Aidan to Paul Smith's College as the first Nordic Combined athlete,” stated Matt Dougherty, the school’s head Nordic coach. “It feels natural to have ski jumpers walking around our campus as part of our community. Aidan is opening an era of Nordic Combined and ski jumping athletes on our campus and it just is the perfect fit. I know our campus is ready to support Aidan as he soars off the jumps in Lake Placid and into a new era of sports at Paul Smith’s. He is going to be an incredible addition not only to our Nordic programs, but also to the classroom and the campus community.”
Ripp joins USA Biathlon competitors Lina Farra of Heber City, Utah and Garrett Beckrich of Grand Rapids, Minn. at PSC. USA Biathlon forged a similar relationship with the college several months ago.
The trio marks the first athletes to take advantage of the unique education and sport opportunities that are now available. During their winter seasons when all three are traveling, they will be able to maintain their classroom work load with online studies.
John F. Morgan, PSC’s Director of Sport Initiatives, said this education and sport concept is being heralded in Olympic circles. It aims to prepare the student-athletes for life when their competitive days conclude.
