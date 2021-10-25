PLATTSBURGH — The date was March 7, 2020.
Defending Division III national women's hockey champion Plattsburgh State had just skated past Oswego State, 6-1, at the Stafford Ice Arena to win the Northeast Women's Hockey League's tournament title and punch its ticket to the NCAA Tournament.
The victory sent Kevin Houle's Cardinals, who improved to 26-1 overall, into an NCAA Tournament home quarterfinal against Norwich University, where they were looking to take another step toward the program's eighth national championship.
But the game never happened.
The remainder of the 2019-2020 women's hockey season was canceled due to the COVID pandemic.
And, to make matters even worse, the entire 2020-21 season was wiped out, depriving the Cardinals of another opportunity for a repeat performance.
“Looking back 19 months or so, it was something we saw coming,” Houle said. “But that didn't make it any easier on the coaches or players. We were in unchartered territory, and this had never happened before.
“One-hundred percent, we had something right in front of us, hosting the NCAA quarterfinals and making a run at defending the national title. But then the season came to an end, and that was rough. All we could do is get ready for next year, and next year didn't come.
“Then we realized this wasn't going to be normal. We're entering our third season since winning the national championship. But our 2019 championship banner is still up there.”
Hopefully, there will be a complete 2021-22 season for not only the Cardinals but every collegiate or high school area team.
The Cardinals got back to competition last Friday, with Annie Katonka scoring five goals in an 8-0 exhibition victory in Burlington against St. Michael's College.
Then, on Saturday, Plattsburgh State returned to Stafford Ice Arena competing against an opponent for the first time since the win over Oswego in 2020 with a 2-0 decision over St. Michael's, outshooting its opponent, 47-13.
“Definitely, it was exciting to get on the ice this weekend and be able to compete.” Houle said. “It was kind of surreal because we knew it was going to happen for the girls to get back playing, and they were excited all week in practice.
“We have super seniors, seniors and juniors returning, and that's over half the team. But we have two new groups coming in, and it's more normal for them, especially the freshmen. But, it's definitely good for everyone that the season is finally here.”
An extra season of eligibility was granted for seniors, and Plattsburgh State had some of those players return to chase that eighth national title.
“Losing a season didn't just happen to us, but everyone through athletics,” Houle said. “We got to the point where we accepted it and moved on. Some of the girls came back to finish it out and some didn't in order to move on with their life.
“I feel especially bad for those kids who didn't come back who would have had another chance at the title.”
The Cardinals will open their 2021-22 regular season with a home game against Cortland on Saturday, Nov. 6.
PSU MEN RETURN
Also making its first appearance on Saturday at Stafford following a year's absence was the Plattsburgh State men's hockey team.
The Cardinals, who recorded a 2-1 exhibition win at Castleton State the week before, got goals from Mitchell Hale, Ryan Hogg and Bennett Stockdale in the first 12 minutes of the penalty-filled game and skated to a 3-0 exhibition victory over St. Michael's.
Plattsburgh State head coach Steve Moffat took the good with some of the not so good.
“It was awesome to get back out there after 609 days,” Moffat said. “We got off to a good start in the first period, and the fans were into it. It wasn't a fun game, however, with all the penalties and it took the fans out of it.
“But anytime we don't give up a goal in a game, that's a positive. We were able to find some penalty killers and some players who are good on faceoffs. We still have to work on our power play and find the right players to put out there on it.”
Moffat took over as head coach for Bob Emery during the 2019-20 season and Plattsburgh State was able to get in a complete campaign before the pandemic hit, losing in the second round of the SUNYAC Tournament.
The Cardinals ended the regular season with a 5-1 home victory over Morrisville State. That came on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, and Plattsburgh State has not played a regular season home game since then.
The pandemic wiped out the entire 2020-21 season.
Moffat says it's a learning experience with a roster of 32 players that includes 18 who have never played a regular season game at Plattsburgh State.
“For me, as a coach, with the team coming back after missing all of last season, it's exciting,” Moffat said. “We have a lot of brand new players this season, and it's like starting over. They have to get used to my coaching, and I have to get used to how they like to be coached.
“It's a learning experience for all of us.”
The Cardinals begin regular season play this coming weekend at home against two non-conference foes, Plymouth State on Friday and Castleton State on Saturday at 7 p.m. both nights.
