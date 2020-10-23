Relay sweep helps PHS swimmers past AuSable

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh High girls swim team dominated the relay events and won multiple individual races en route to a 114-46 victory over AuSable Valley, Friday.
Alison Silver was part of two of the Hornets' three victorious relay squads and also won the 100 and 200 freestyles of the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference meet.
Andie Abdallah edged out her Plattsburgh teammate Savanna Briehl in the 50 freestyle by 0.6 seconds, while Marissa Silver (100 backstroke) and Allie Coupal (100 breaststroke) also claimed first-place finishes for the Hornets.
Theadora Welch, Coupal, Abdallah, Briehl and both Silver sisters were winners on at least two of the three relay squads.
Allison McCormick captured victories for the Patriots in the 200 individual medley as well as the 100 butterfly.
Chloe Hodgson was also a winner in the 500 freestyle, showcasing her endurance with a time of 6:32.92.
—
Plattsburgh High 114, AuSable Valley 46
200 medley relay- 1, Plattsburgh High School - (M. Silver, A. Coupal, Briehl, Abdallah), 2:11.55. 2, Plattsburgh High School - (LaValley, Geiger, G. Coupal, Fuller), 2:17.84. 3, Ausable Valley - (McCormick, Hodgson, Greene, Goodman), 2:30.40.
200 freestyle- 1, Silver, Alison, Hornets, 2:21.80. 2, Welch, Theadora, Hornets, 2:29.48. 3, Geiger, Annemarie, Hornets, 2:57.01. 4, Snow, Olivia, AVCS, 3:10.38. 5, Goodman, Alauna, AVCS, 3:38.11.
200 IM- 1, McCormick, Allison, AVCS, 2:30.28. 2, Fuller, Kasey, Hornets, 2:51.62. 3, LaValley, Sophie, Hornets, 2:53.33. 4, Robidoux, Alona, Hornets, 3:07.21. --, Goodman, Mylea, AVCS, DQ.
50 freestyle- 1, Abdallah, Andie, Hornets, 29.20. 2, Briehl, Savanna, Hornets, 29.80. 3, Hodgson, Chloe, AVCS, 30.04. 4, Coupal, Grace, Hornets, 31.15. 5, Tremblay, Hannah, AVCS, 34.06.
100 butterfly- 1, McCormick, Allison, AVCS, 1:08.90. 2, Silver, Marissa, Hornets, 1:12.11. 3, Coupal, Allie, Hornets, 1:17.12.
100 freestyle- 1, Silver, Alison, Hornets, 1:04.06. 2, Abdallah, Andie, Hornets, 1:08.75. 3, Greene, Emma, AVCS, 1:09.74. 4, Tremblay, Hannah, AVCS, 1:18.69. --, Trombley, Megan, Hornets, DQ.
500 freestyle- 1, Hodgson, Chloe, AVCS, 6:32.92. 2, Coupal, Grace, Hornets, 7:11.24. 3, Gilbert, Darien, Hornets, 7:53.28.
200 freestyle relay- 1, Plattsburgh High School - (A. Silver, Briehl, Welch, Abdallah), 2:03.19. 2, Plattsburgh High School (Robidoux, Midgett, Given, Trombley), 2:23.46. 3, Ausable Valley - (M. Goodman, A. Goodman, Snow, Tremblay), 2:38.80.
100 backstroke- 1, Silver, Marissa, Hornets, 1:12.05. 2, Greene, Emma, AVCS, 1:18.93. 3, Fuller, Kasey, Hornets, 1:19.73. 4, Snow, Olivia, AVCS, 1:41.48.
100 breaststroke- 1, Coupal, Allie, Hornets, 1:23.89. 2, Welch, Theadora, Hornets, 1:25.76. 3, Geiger, Annemarie, Hornets, 1:31.16. 4, Goodman, Mylea, AVCS, 2:05.35. --, Goodman, Alauna, AVCS, DQ.
400 freestyle relay- 1, Plattsburgh High School - (A. Silver, M. Silver, A. Coupal, Welch), 4:32.88. 2, Ausable Valley - (McCormick, Tremblay, Greene, Hodgson), 4:40.71. 3, Plattsburgh High School - (Fuller, Gilbert, G. Coupal, Midgett), 5:21.79.
