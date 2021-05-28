Red Storm win CVAC track meets

LAKE PLACID — The Saranac Lake girls took meets against Seton Catholic and Ticonderoga as a part of a multi-team meet in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference track and field action, Thursday.
Results from the match were not submitted in time for print, Thursday.
Against Ticonderoga, the Red Storm had five multiple event winners.
Gwendalyn Mader led the way with three event wins, while Mia Sanford swept the throwing events and Grace Glascock, Megan Wilson and Sara Trabakoulos each won two events.
Madilynn Hubbard was the only Sentinel to take first more than once in the meet, winning the 100- and 200-meter events.
Against Seton Catholic, Glascock and Sandford again had multiple wins, and were joined this time by Claire Fletcher and Bethany Clark, who each had two wins of their own.
Faline Yang again led the way for Seton Catholic in the Knights’ loss, winning three events, and was joined by Madyson Whalen and Abby Pearl, who each had two wins of their own.
—
Girls
Saranac Lake 94, Ticonderoga 26
3200 relay- 1, SLCS (Mader, Wilson, Trabakoulos, Fletcher), 11:25.
100 hurdles- 1, Glasscock, SLCS, 20.2.
100- 1, Hubbard, TCS, 14.1.
1500- 1, Porter, TCS, 5:52.
400 relay- 1, SLCS (Clark, Cirikovic, Kujabi, Glasscock), 1:00.5.
400- 1, Mader, SLCS, 1:09.7.
400 hurdles- 1, Lender, TCS, 1:25.8.
800- 1, Wilson, SLCS, 2:57.
200- 1, Hubbard, TCS, 29.6.
3000- Not contested.
1600 relay- 1, SLCS (Mader, Reardon, Trabakoulos, Fletcher).
High jump- 1, Null, SLCS, 4-3.
Long jump- 1, Clark, SLCS, 12-11.
Triple jump- 1, Leeret, SLCS, 27-6.
Shot put- 1, Sanford, SLCS, 29-11.
Discus- 1, Sanford, SLCS, 82-2.5.
Girls
Saranac Lake 80, Seton Catholic 40
3200 relay- 1, SC (Dejordy, Pearl, Yang, Whalen), 11:19.
100 hurdles- 1, Glasscock, SLCS, 20.2.
100- 1, Whalen, SC, 14.5.
1500- 1, Yang, SC, 5:45.
400 relay- 1, SLCS (Clark, Cirikovic, Kujabi, Glasscock), 1:00.5.
400- 1, Pearl, SC, 1:04.4.
400 hurdles- 1, Fletcher, SLCS, 1:26.5.
800- 1, Yang, SC, 2:51.
200- 1, Glasscock, SLCS, 29.8.
3000- Not contested.
1600 relay- 1, SLCS (Mader, Fletcher, Reardon, Trabakoulos).
High jump- 1, Null, SLCS, 4-3.
Long jump- 1, Clark, SLCS, 12-11.
Triple jump- 1, Leeret, SLCS, 27-6.
Shot put- 1, Sanford, SLCS, 29-11.
Discus- 1, Sanford, SLCS, 82-2.5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.