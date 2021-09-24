Red Storm sweep Cougars

CHAMPLAIN — Tailor Whitson served 10 points, including eight aces, and added three kills to help lead Saranac Lake to a 3-0 victory over Northeastern Clinton in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference volleyball on Friday.
The Red Storm won by game scores of 25-9, 25-5, 25-19.
Mia Sanford, Bella Burcume, Sydney Leeret and Anica Null all served eight points for Saranac Lake. Sanford also added six kills, Null 11 digs and Azra Michael 10 assists.
Rachel Letourneau had two kills and Sadie Dumas two aces for the Cougars.
—
Saranac Lake 3, NCCS 0
25-9, 25-5, 25-19
SL- Lapierre, 3 points, 1 ace, 3 digs, 1 kill. Sanford, 8 points, 4 aces, 2 digs, 1 assist, 6 kills, 1 block. Small, 1 dig, 4 kills. Burcume, 8 points, 1 kill. Whitson, 10 points, 8 aces, 3 digs, 3 kills. Leeret, 8 points, 3 aces, 4 digs, 5 assists. Hewitt, 4 points, 1 ace, 8 digs. Null, 8 points, 3 aces, 11 digs, 1 kill. Michael, 2 points, 1 ace, 2 digs, 10 assists. White, 1 dig. Ratelle, 4 digs.
NCCS- LaValley, 1 ace. Basmajian, 1 ace, 1 kill. Aubrey, 1 ace, 3 assists. Letourneau, 2 kills. Dumas, 2 aces.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.