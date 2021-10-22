WILLSBORO — Records are meant to be broken.
Just ask Jenna Ford.
Willsboro's senior striker now sits atop the Section VII goal-scoring list, and she's not done making her mark on girls soccer in the North Country.
She took over as the top scorer in Section VII when she notched her 150th career goal during a 4-3 win against Seton Catholic, Oct. 9.
The marker surpassed Chazy's Helen Giroux and her total of 149 tallies, and the record-breaking journey created everlasting memories.
"Once the season is over and I can really look back on everything, I am going to be really happy and remember everything that has gotten me to this point," Ford said. "It was kind of awkward in the moment during the game. It was kind of like here's the moment you have been waiting for. Enjoy it for a minute and then get back to playing."
STARTING THE JOURNEY
Ford has played soccer for as long as she can remember.
She was on the pitch as a 4-year old girl and built a passion for the game from there.
Ford started to play for Plattsburgh Football Club when she was 10 and joined Willsboro's varsity team as an eighth-grader
"There is this picture of me kneeling at midfield when I was subbing in for my first varsity game," Ford said. "My heart was beating so fast, and you can see me gesturing and telling a teammate that's how I was feeling."
Those nerves eased away when Ford scored her first varsity goal minutes later against Wells, and for good measure, she scored four more to start off her career in her first game.
Even after five goals in her debut, she finished with just six more for her first season, but as a freshman, she found the back of the net 31 times and started to build more confidence.
"That's when people started to notice me, and that's when I knew I could do something really special," Ford said.
"I just never really thought about any records or anything because I never knew it was some big thing."
MAKING HISTORY
As she continued to have a successful senior year, Ford entered with 148 career goals when the Warriors met the Knights in the two teams' second annual Kick for a Cure breast cancer awareness game.
She tied the record off a free kick from about 30 yards away, which gave Willsboro a 2-0 lead.
"So this was actually really funny, and I am not making this up," Ford said. "I actually got so focused on the game that I actually forgot about the record. Emma Becker, one of my teammates, came up to me and said I needed one more to break the record."
So the stage was then set for Ford to put her name atop the all-time scoring list.
She scored her 150th tally when she buried a deep shot at the 31:45 mark of the first half, and teammates swarmed her.
She was presented with a commemorative plaque, and the game ball was taken out of play and made a keepsake for Ford.
"I will remember that day forever because it was the breast cancer game," Ford said. "After seeing the video and stuff, I can remember what happened in that moment. I can see my teammates running at me more excited than I am, and that really meant a lot."
EGGS, BACON AND HASHBROWNS
While the record will hold a special place in her heart, Ford said the accomplishment would mean nothing without her teammates.
Earlier in the day, the Willsboro team made a stop at Perkins for a team breakfast.
"We had our own room, and everyone was having a lot of fun," Ford said. "Before the game, we were spraying our hair pink and doing all this extra stuff. We were having fun and being kids. That's honestly what I loved about the day and made it that much better."
She finished off her record-breaking performance with her hat-trick goal that lifted the Warriors to a 4-3 win against Seton Catholic, and her scoring output was fueled by a breakfast of eggs, bacon and hashbrowns.
"I guess that's my meal I have to have now," Ford said. "I actually wanted to have waffles, but I knew that was probably a bad idea."
UNDER PRESSURE
Those light-hearted moments like going for a team breakfast and having fun with her teammates is what Ford said she has loved the most about her career.
She values those times because she admitted there's a lot of pressure when she's on the pitch.
"I know when I don't score, there are going to be people making comments," Ford said. "When I don't score, I always feel like people are thinking, 'Oh, she is not really that good.'
"Basketball is actually the more enjoyable sport for me because there is no pressure on me to score goals. Everyone knows I am not this big basketball player, so when it comes to basketball season, it's just kind of fun, but don't get me wrong. The pressure does not ruin my love of soccer."
Ford also acknowledged the narrative that some have created about her scoring and building up to this record against small schools and what some would call weaker competition.
She said all she can do is play the teams on Willsboro's schedule and give her best effort, and while some may not want to acknowledge it, the majority of names atop the goal-scoring list, including Giroux, played against the same schools Ford has faced.
"I am just going out there and playing soccer," Ford said. "I just ignore any of that stuff. The more people talk, the more it drives me."
THE FUTURE
Ford has unofficially committed to play for Plattsburgh State next year and hopes to make everything official in November.
She said she looks forward to the next chapter and playing at the collegiate level, but for now, all her focus is with the Warriors and their quest for a sectional title.
"What makes our team special this year is we are wanting to hang out with each other and texting in our group chat all the time," Ford said. "We have some big goals we want to accomplish."
Ford recalled a few seasons ago when Willsboro was just happy to make it to sectionals when the Warriors beat Johnsburg in double overtime of a preliminary game.
She said Willsboro has come a long way since that time and will work on cleaning up its game and be ready to prove why it's the top seed in Class D.
"I am just worried about helping the team win at this point because the goals will come when they come," Ford said.
"It's funny because I always want to get other people scoring. It's really fun for me to work with my teammates and create opportunities for them. I am fortunate to get the ball in key situations and help the team, but it's really all about working with my teammates. That's what I enjoy the most."
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.