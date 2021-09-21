RECAPS: Close games aplenty in girls NSL soccer

PERU — Abby Bruce scored two first-half goals on Tuesday to give Peru a 2-0 victory over Beekmantown in Northern Soccer League girls action.
McKenzie Brown assisted on Bruce's first goal and Hannah Meyers on the second.
Tynicia Hendrix was in net for the shutout with 10 saves and Macayla Scofield stopped 10 shots for the Eagles. The Nighthawks held a 12-10 advantage in shots on goal.
“Abby Bruce played a great game and was all over the field tonight,” Peru coach Bill Pafford said. “Rylie Lukens, Mia Marino and Morgan Phillips continue to play a strong back line for us and keep us composed.”
Peru 2, Beekmantown 0
Beekmantown 0 0 — 0
Peru 2 0 — 2
First half- 1, PCS, Bruce (Brown), 17:44. 2, PCS, Bruce (Meyers), 25:35.
Shots- Peru, 12-10.
Saves- Schofield, BCS, 10. Hendrix, PCS, 10.
WILLSBORO 6
WELLS 0
WILLSBORO — Jenna Ford accounted for three goals and two assists — all in the first half — to power the Warriors.
Lexi Nolette added two goals and an assist, while Emma Becker scored the sixth and final Willsboro goal.
“Wells is a young team, and they played hard from start to finish,” Willsboro coach Chris Ford said. “Their coach and team deserve a lot of credit for how they played.”
Willsboro 6, Wells 0
Wells 0 0 — 0
Willsboro 6 0 — 6
First half- 1, WICS, Nolette (Marble), 13:53. 2, WICS, Nolette (Ford), 23:47. 3, WICS, Ford (Nolette), 26:39. 4, WICS, Ford (Lobdell), 30:36. 5, WICS, Ford (Harrison), 38:02. 6, WICS, Becker (Ford), 39:47.
Shots- Willsboro, 30-2.
Saves- Allen, WCS, 19. Bruno, WICS, 1.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 1
AUSABLE VALLEY 0
CHAMPLAIN — All it took was one goal from Gwen Richards at the 19:11 mark of the second half to send the Cougars past the Patriots.
Bailee Lafountain registered the assist on the marker.
Desiree Dubois turned in a 10-save shutout on a busy night in net for the Northeastern Clinton keeper.
AuSable Valley held a 10-6 shot advantage but could not find the back of the net.
Jasmyne Allen made five saves for the Patriots.
Northeastern Clinton 1, AuSable Valley 0
AVCS 0 0 — 0
NCCS 0 1 — 1
Second half- 1, NCCS, Richards (Lafountain), 19:11.
Shots- AuSable Valley, 10-6.
Saves- Allen, AVCS, 5. Dubois, NCCS, 10.
SARANAC 3
PLATTSBURGH 0
PLATTSBURGH — Aislyn Liberty's goal early in the first half would prove to be all the scoring the Chiefs would need.
Sydney Myers and Brenna Ducatte added insurance goals after halftime.
Grace Damiani needed to make just two saves in posting the shutout. Emma Whalen stopped nine shots for the Hornets, who were outshot by a 16-3 margin.
“Olivia Davis and Sydney Myers had strong performances for Saranac,” PHS coach Tim Mulligan said. “Emma Whalen did well in goal and made some saves to keep us in the game.
“We didn't get many chances, but I was still happy with our effort tonight.”
Saranac 3, Plattsburgh 0
Saranac 1 2 — 3
Plattsburgh 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, SCS, Liberty (Davis), 4:10.
Second half- 2, SCS, Myers (Ubl), 17:04. 3, SCS, Ducatte, 23:06.
Shots- Saranac, 16-3.
Saves- Damiani, SCS, 2. Whalen, PHS, 9.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 1
MORIAH 1, OT
ELLENBURG — The Vikings and Bobcats exchanged goals less than a minute apart in the second half while playing to an overtime tie.
Allie Huchro gave Moriah the lead with a penalty kick at the 7:52 mark and then Ashlyn Seguin answered for NAC shortly after at 8:28.
Isabella Gilmore turned aside nine shots in the NAC nets and Hannah Gaddor had 12 stops for Moriah.
“Both teams had scoring opportunities during regulation and overtime,” NAC coach Leslie LaBarge said. “Bella Gilmore had two very nice saves that definitely made the difference for the Bobcats.
“Our midfield and offensive line worked the ball well together and created many good chances. For Moriah, Anna Anderson, Lilly Fields and Amelia Kazlo contributed to keeping the team moving forward.”
NAC 1, Moriah 1, OT
Moriah 0 1 0 0 — 1
NAC 0 1 0 0 — 1
Second half- 1, MCS, Huchro pk, 7:52. 2, NAC, A. Seguin (LaBarge), 8:28.
Shots- NAC, 15-11.
Saves- Gaddor, MCS, 12. Gilmore, NAC, 8.
BOQUET VALLEY 2
TICONDEROGA 1
WESTPORT — Claire Reynolds' goal late in regulation lifted the Griffins to a win over the Sentinels.
Abbey Schwoebel gave Boquet Valley a 1-0 advantage in the second half with a penalty kick before Andrea Cooke answered for Ticonderoga with 7:19 remaining in regulation.
Reynolds then scored the game-winner three minutes after the Cooke goal.
Ella Lobdell made eight saves for Boquet Valley, and Lizzie Rich had 12 saves in the Ticonderoga nets.
Boquet Valley 2, Ticonderoga 1
Ticonderoga 0 1 — 1
Boquet Valley 0 2 — 2
Second half- 1, BV, Schwoebel pk, no time available. 2, TCS, Cooke (Trudeau), 32:41. 3, BV, Reynolds, 35:41.
Shots- Boquet Valley, 13-8.
Saves- Rich, TCS, 12. Lobdell, BV, 8.
CHAZY 8
SETON CATHOLIC 0
CHAZY — Sam Gonyo and Ava McAuliffe combined for five goals and three assists to power the Eagles.
McAuliffe finished with three goals and an assist, while Gonyo added two goals and two assists.
Audrey Langlois, Lexi Clark and Abby Huchro also scored goals, while Hailey Laurin contributed two assists.
Tess Blair recorded 10 saves for the shutout, including a stop on a penalty kick with 10 minutes remaining in the game.
Chazy 8, Seton Catholic 0
Seton Catholic 0 0 — 0
Chazy 3 5 — 8
First half- 1, CCRS, Gonyo (Laurin), 17:30. 2, CCRS, McAuliffe (Laurin), 30:49. 3, CCRS, Gonyo (McAuliffe), 33:37.
Second half- 4, CCRS, McAuliffe (Langlois), 14:58. 5, CCRS, Langlois (Gonyo), 17:58. 6, CCRS, Clark, 24:12. 7, CCRS, McAuliffe (Gonyo), 35:12. 8, CCRS, Huchro (Pratt), 37:15.
Shots- Chazy, 15-9.
Saves- Johnston, SC, 5. Blair, CCRS, 9.
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 3
SCHROON LAKE/NEWCOMB 1
MINERVA — Hannah McNally recorded her second hat trick of the season to lead the hosts. McNally tallied twice in the first half.
Charlize Bernard turned away 11 shots in net for Johnsburg/Minerva, which played the game with only 10 players and no subs for the third game in a row.
Schroon Lake/Newcomb got on the scoreboard with 7:26 left in the contest on a goal by Dakotah Cutting.
Johnsburg/Minerva 3, Schroon Lake/Newcomb 1
Schroon Lake/Newcomb 0 1 — 1
Johnsburg/Minerva 2 1 — 3
First half- 1, J/M, McNally, 8:54. 2, J/M, McNally (Bayse), 33:06.
Second half- 3, J/M, McNally (Smith), 7:10. 4, SL/N, Cutting, 32:34.
Shots- Schroon Lake/Newcomb, 18-12.
Saves- Arnold, SL/N, 4. Bernard, J/M, 11.
BOYS
MONDAY
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 5
FRANKLIN ACADEMY 3
ELLENBURG — The Bobcats, who trailed by 2-0 and 3-1 margins, rallied to score the final four goals in the non-league contest.
Cameron Perras tallied to give the Huskies a 3-1 advantage with 7:30 gone in the second half.
But Kingston Tucker, Brady Boulrice, Ayden Wrye and Troy Labarge all scored to rally NAC to the win.
Labarge finished with two goals. Evan Miller and Caleb Hall also scored for the Huskies.
NAC 5, Franklin Academy 3
Franklin Academy 2 1 — 3
NAC 1 4 — 5
First half- 1, FA, Miller (Hall), 18:29. 2, FA, Hall (Monette), 21:00. 3, NAC, Labarge, 24:55.
Second half- 4, FA, Perras (Miller), 7:30. 5, NAC, Tucker, 21:00. 6, NAC, B. Boulrice (Magoon), 23:33. 7, NAC, Wrye (Tucker), 33:30. 8, NAC, Labarge (Lagree), 38:36.
Shots- NAC, 27-7.
Saves- Langdon, FA, 12. Stickney, NAC, 4.
