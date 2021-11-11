SYRACUSE — Graduate student defender Luke Rapaport (Mohegan Lake, N.Y./Lakeland), senior forward Yusif Okine (Schenectady, N.Y./Schenectady) and first-year midfielder John Hayes (Pearl River, N.Y./Pearl River) of Plattsburgh State have been named to the 2021 All-State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Men's Soccer Third Team, as announced by the conference office on Thursday.
This is the second All-SUNYAC Third Team selection for Rapaport. It is the first such honor for Okine and Hayes.
Rapaport played in 15 games (14 starts) as part of a defensive unit that limited opponents to 1.25 goals per game and garnered five shutouts. Rapaport, who played 1,085 minutes on the season, recorded an assist on the game-tying goal as Plattsburgh State went on to complete a 2-1 come-from-behind victory at SUNY Geneseo on Oct. 16.
Okine had a career year in 2021. He achieved new career bests in goals (2), assists (4), points (8), games played (16), games started (13), shots on goal (9) and minutes played (832). Okine garnered a season-high three points with a goal and an assist in Plattsburgh State's season-opening road win over Clarkson University.
Hayes had a strong rookie campaign in 2021 — tallying three goals (one game-winning goal), one assist, seven points and 18 shots on goal in 1,146 minutes played over 16 matches (14 starts). For his first collegiate goal, Hayes notched the game-winning tally in Plattsburgh State's 2-1 win over Fredonia on Oct. 9, at the Field House Complex. He also scored the game-tying goal as the Cardinals completed a 2-1 comeback win at SUNY Geneseo on Oct. 16.
Lucas Fecci of SUNY Oneonta was named the Huntley Parker Offensive Player of the Year, Tristan Battistoni of Oneonta was tabbed as the Fred Holloway Defensive Player of the Year, Joseph Dipreta of SUNY New Paltz earned Rookie of the Year honors, and Steve Axtell, Sean Streb and Drew Francisco of SUNY Cortland earned Coaching Staff of the Year plaudits.
