PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh High School's opening girls lacrosse game against Potsdam was suspended, Thursday, with 19:53 left in the second half due to poor field playing conditions.
The Sandstoners led the Hornets 5-4 in the rainy game at the stoppage. The Section VII-X game will be resumed at a later date.
Plattsburgh's first goal of the season was scored by Marina Kane, with an assist from Bella Girard. Kane added a second goal and was joined in scoring by Sophia Amaya-Gutierrez and Reese Gregoire.
"I'm very proud of how our young team came out, playing a gutsy game in very adverse conditions," Hornets coach Shannon Brown said. "The scoring was done by three girls who got their first varsity goals. Marina and Bella were strong in midfield for us, and our defense was spearheaded by Adrienne Gonyo."
The rain rose in intensity into halftime and the second half, giving the field a slip-and-slide landscape.
Danielle Emmerson and Keegan McGaheron contributed two goals each for Potsdam (1-0), with Emma Fields joining in the scoring. Alexis Smith and Maggie Akin recorded assists.
Katelyn Davis had four saves for Potsdam. Sophia Brown contributed nine saves for Plattsburgh.
The Hornets are back again at home on the PHS lower athletic field next Tuesday when they face the Salmon River Shamrocks at 4:30 p.m.
