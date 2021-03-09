CHAMPLAIN — Abby Racine and Marlie Sample continue to thrive in their senior seasons for the Northeastern Clinton girls basketball team.
Racine (26) and Sample (16) combined for 42 points as the Cougars remained undefeated this season thanks to a 68-28 win over Northern Adirondack in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference action.
"Abby and Marlie were good leaders for our team," Northeastern Clinton coach Robb Garrand said.
Ryhlee Poupore led the Bobcats with seven points, and Alexis Belrose came away with six additional markers.
"Poupore caught us standing defensively at times with her explosive speed and drives to the basket," Garrand said. "Coach (Dennis) LaBarge has a young team and does a great job as he continues to build his program.
"Our young players also continue to show growth. Both teams showed great sportsmanship."
In the second half, the Cougars ballooned a 15-point advantage to 40 by the end of regulation.
Northeastern Clinton's Bailee LaFountain also finished in double digits in the points category with 11.
–
Northeastern Clinton 68, Northern Adirondack 28
Northern Adirondack (28)
LaBarge 1-4-6, Belrose 3-0-6, Poupore 2-1-7, Peryea 0-2-2, Charland 1-0-2, Peryea 2-1-5. Totals: 9-8-28.
Northeastern Clinton (68)
Racine 12-0-26, M. Sample 7-0-16, Hollister 2-0-5, Prairie 2-0-5, Trombly 0-1-1, Dubois 1-0-2, LaFountain 5-0-11, Roberts 1-0-2. Totals: 30-1-68.
Halftime- Northeastern Clinton, 30-15.
3 point goals- Northern Adirondack (2) Poupore 2. Northeastern Clinton (7) Racine 2, M. Sample 2, Hollister, Prairie, LaFountain.
BOYS
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 84
AUSABLE VALLEY 80 (OT)
CLINTONVILLE — Wow, Cody Lambert. Just wow.
The Bobcat big man piled up 59 points to lead his squad to an overtime victory over the Patriots in the best individual scoring performance of a Section VII hooper this season.
"It was a great game to watch," Patriots coach Jamie Douglass said. "NAC came out strong, led by Cody Lambert. He scored 59 points on outstanding shooting with strong support from his teammates getting him the ball. It was an overall team win for NAC."
Lambert stole the show with five treys as well as plenty of points in the paint, but he was not the only one to have quite the scoring night as AuSable Valley's Eli Douglas dropped 30 points in addition to 17 apiece by Aidan Lopez and Spencer Daby.
Northern Adirondack held a slim 36-30 advantage at half, but a rally by the Patriots late in the game forced overtime.
"They outplayed us until midway through the third quarter when we tied the game," Douglass said. "Then it was back and forth."
—
Northern Adirondack 84, AuSable Valley 80 (OT)
Northern Adirondack (84)
Bergeron 1-1-4, Boulrice 3-0-6, Murphy 0-0-0, Trombley 2-1-5, LaFountain 0-0-0, Lewis 3-0-8, Coryea 0-0-0, Lambert 17-20-59, Magoon 1-0-2. Totals: 27-22-84.
AuSable Valley (80)
Matilla 0-0-0, Daby 7-3-17, Snow 1-0-2, Doner 3-2-8, McCabe 1-0-2, Lopez 5-3-17, Douglas 12-5-30, Tallman 2-0-4. Totals: 31-13-80.
Halftime- Northern Adirondack, 36-30.
3 point goals- NAC (8) Lambert 5, Lewis 2. AVCS (3) Douglas, Lopez 2.
GIRLS
MORIAH 58
TICONDEROGA 21
TICONDEROGA — Sentinels coach Dan Dorsett said the Vikings did a real nice job passing the ball throughout the game to get some easy baskets inside.
Jayde Trow turned in a team-high 12 points to lead a Moriah scoring attack that saw nine different players contribute at least a bucket.
"They used their size well and defended our shot attempts very well," Dorsett said. "Their experience really shows as they rarely make mistakes. Our girls responded well to our halftime deficit and played much better in the second half."
The halftime deficit Ticonderoga faced was 30-5, but the Sentinels played a close-to-even second half against their opponent.
Senior Molly Price hit a three and totaled a team-high eight points to power Ticonderoga.
—
Moriah 58, Ticonderoga 21
Moriah (58)
Eichen 3-0-6, Marcil 0-0-0, Snyder 3-0-6, Briggs 2-0-4, Allen 3-0-6, Bosarge 2-0-5, Olcott 2-0-4, Trow 6-0-12, Baker 2-1-5, Gaddor 4-2-10. Totals: 26-3-58.
Ticonderoga (21)
J Charboneau 1-0-2, Dorsett 1-0-2, S Zelinski 1-0-2, Mattison 0-0-0, Price 1-5-8, B Charboneau 0-0-0, Pound 0-0-0, Whitford 2-0-5, Decker 0-0-0, Davis 0-2-2, Leerkes 0-0-0. Totals: 6-7-21.
Halftime- Moriah, 30-5.
3 point goals- Moriah (1) Bosarge. Ticonderoga (2) Price, Whitford.
SARANAC 49
PERU 30
SARANAC — Chiefs coach Tim Newell called his team's latest win against the Nighthawks its toughest of the year against a very physical opponent.
The typical scorers for Saranac in Sydney Myers (23) and Payton Couture (14) combined for 37 points in the win.
Myers also thrived on the defensive end with four steals and drew the responsibilities of guarding Peru's Kortney McCarthy who scored just four points.
Allison Garman and Grace Riel teamed up on defense throughout the matchup to limit Bri Brousseau of the Nighthawks to eight points.
Kayleigh Jackson notched a team-high 12 points for the Peru offense.
"I thought we were rushing our offense in the first half with too many quick shots from the perimeter," Newell said. "The girls did a much better job spacing out offensively, and we moved the ball more effectively in the second half creating opportunities to attack the basket."
Couture added 11 boards for a double-double, and Allison Garman totaled eight points and seven rebounds.
"The girls are all working hard and are so glad to have the chance to compete this season," Newell said. "Thank you to all who make this possible."
—
Saranac 49, Peru 30
Peru (30)
Sypek 2-0-4, McCarthy 2-0-4, Beattie 1-0-2, Jackson 4-2-12, Lawliss 0-0-0, Hendrix 0-0-0, St. Dennis 0-0-0, Brousseau 4-0-8. Totals: 13-2-30.
Saranac (49)
Mulverhill 1-0-2, Ubl 0-0-0, Parker 0-0-0, Liberty 0-0-0, Myers 9-4-23, Denis 0-0-0, Garman 2-4-8, Reil 1-0-2, Couture 5-4-14. Totals: 18-12-49.
Halftime- Saranac, 17-11.
3 point goals- Peru (2) Jackson 2. Saranac (1) Myers.
BEEKMANTOWN 42
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 21
BEEKMANTOWN — Leading by just a point at halftime, the Eagles outscored the Hornets by 20 in the second half and excelled on defense.
Payton Parliament finished with 12 points to lead all scorers in the Beekmantown victory, and Elizabeth Chapman poured in 11 points off the bench in a performance Eagles coach Kate Duprey called great.
Beekmantown was a bit shorthanded in the matchup as well, but a team effort proved to be important.
"Our starting center, Kiera Regan, was unable to play in this one," Duprey said. "We brought up Lindsay Barnes from the JV squad to fill in, and she did everything that was asked of her."
Kennedi LaValley (7) and Alyssa Hemingway (5) were atop the Plattsburgh scoring totals.
"Our girls played with a lot of heart on both sides of the ball," Duprey said. "Plattsburgh came out strong as they connected for three three-pointers in the first half. After intermission, we stepped up our defense and held Plattsburgh to four points in the second half."
—
Beekmantown 42, Plattsburgh High 21
Plattsburgh High (21)
Long 1-0-3, Yocum 0-0-0, Fuller 2-0-4, Hemingway 2-0-5, Fitzwater 0-0-0, LaValley 3-0-7, Steria 0-0-0, Bilow 1-0-2. Totals: 9-0-21.
Beekmantown (42)
Hailey Williams 1-1-3, Faith Whitney 4-0-9, Grace McCasland 1-0-3, Payton Parliament 6-0-12, Elizabeth Chapman 5-0-11, Lauren Cross 2-0-4, Lindsay Barnes 0-0-0. Totals: 19-1-42.
Halftime- Beekmantown, 18-17.
3 point goals- Plattsburgh High (3) Long, Hemingway, LaValley. Beekmantown (3) Whitney, McCasland, Chapman.
BOYS
NON-CONFERENCE
WARRENSBURG 92
BOLTON 13
BOLTON — The Burgers got out to a hot start and never looked back.
Evan LaPell led the winners with a game-high 28 points, and Steve Schloss, Brady Cheney and Caden Allen all scored 13.
For the Eagles, Tyler Trowbridge turned in a team-high five points.
—
Warrensburg 92, Bolton 13
Warrensburg (92)
Cunniffe 4-1-11, Schloss 5-0-13, Cheney 6-0-13, Allen 5-0-13, Mason 1-0-2, LaPell 13-1-28, O'Sullivan 3-0-6, Powers 3-0-6. Totals: 40-2-92.
Bolton (13)
Tennent 1-0-3, Nieves 0-2-2, Johnson 0-0-0, Dobert 1-0-3, Clesceri 0-0-0, Kelley 0-0-0, C. Becker 0-0-0, L. Becker 0-0-0, Trowbridge 2-1-5. Totals: 4-3-13.
Halftime- Warrensburg, 52-8.
3 point goals- Warrensburg (10) Schloss 3, Allen 3, Cunniffe 2, Cheney, LaPell. Bolton (2) Tennent, Dobert.
