Racine, Porter to serve on NYSPHSAA's SAAC

PLATTSBURGH — Northeastern Clinton's Abby Racine and Ticonderoga's Aidan Porter will represent Section VII on a very important committee during the 2020-21 academic year.
The duo has the honor of being Section VII's members on the New York State Public High School Athletic Association's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.
Racine, a senior, returns for her second year as a representative, while this will mark Porter's first experience with the group.
"When you have all these student-athletes on this committee, they want nothing but the best for every single kid around New York as far as high school sports go," said Porter, who is entering his junior year. "There are so many things that sports at the high school level teach that you will never be able to experience the rest of your life.
"To work with everyone on the committee, this is going to be a great opportunity."
THE COMMITTEE
This year, 11 new members will join the SAAC, teaming with the 11 returning members who served as juniors last year.
The SAAC is comprised of two student-athlete representatives from each of the 11 sections in New York state.
“It’s always exciting to welcome the new members and the returning members of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee," NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas said.
“Hearing from students directly about issues they face and using their input to try and help bridge the gap between students and adults is key to our association's growth. We congratulate the members of the SAAC on their selection to this committee and look forward to their ideas and contributions during the upcoming school year.”
HAVING A VOICE
Racine said her first year with the SAAC was an awesome experience.
"I loved being on the committee," Racine said. "Whether it was teleconferences or a big conference we had in Syracuse where I got to meet some of the directors of NYSPHSAA and kids in the committee, the experiences are great.
"I learned so much about NYSPHSAA and how it works, and I thought it was so cool because not every kid gets that opportunity. All the directors were sitting there in the meeting and so engaged in what we were saying and valued our opinions, which meant a lot."
During the 2019-20 school year, the committee continued to promote the NYSPHSAA Mental Health Awareness Week and focused additional efforts on student-athletes' mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Racine stressed there was an extra emphasis established on mental health awareness when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
"It was important before, but it's more important now more than ever," Racine said. "This past spring, I was not planning on playing a spring sport, but I was looking forward to my AAU basketball season, and not having that really can mess with you.
"It's so hard to stay positive, but that's a big thing with mental health."
APPROACHING THE YEAR
At this point, no plan is set in stone for high school sports, but Porter stressed how it's important to stay positive.
"The biggest thing I am concentrating on right now is keeping our heads up and knowing no final decision has been made as far as how we move ahead," Porter said. "As a part of this committee, we want to have sports but want to make sure it's safe to do so."
With COVID-19 still in play, this SAAC will face various challenges, as well as opportunities, no other committee has faced before.
"It's going to be so much different, and I am super excited to be on the committee," Racine said. "I hope that, as a committee, we can get our voices out a little bit more. I really hope that NYSPHSAA takes us and promotes us a little more. I really look forward to sharing everything we know with the student-athletes, too."
CONTINUING TO BUILD
In addition to discussing the novel coronavirus and its impact on sports, the SAAC will look to build upon some of its initiatives from 2019-20.
Last year, the committee provided input in the expansion of NYSPHSAA Coaches Appreciation Day and Officials Appreciation Day. Members also presented a statement against teen vaping to the NYSPHSAA Safety Committee, which will be discussed further this fall.
This year, the committee will continue to promote the mental health initiative. In addition, the SAAC will continue to provide feedback on Executive and Central Committee proposals.
A total of 95 student-athletes applied to be members of this year’s SAAC.
Porter, a member of the Sentinels' football and indoor and outdoor track and field teams, and Racine, a member of the Cougars' soccer and basketball squads, are hopeful for a positive year with the committee and athletics.
WHEN SPORTS START
NYSPHSAA has yet to finalize its plan for sports to resume but has delayed the start of the fall season until Sept. 21.
A condensed season plan is in place if the fall sports seasons are interrupted or impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.
The condensed season includes three tentative 10-week sessions beginning with the winter season (Jan. 4-March 13) followed by the fall season (March 1-May 8) and then the spring season (April 5-June 12).
"At this point for kids in high school, if we can give them some sort of season, even if it's just within our section, that would just be a very huge deal," Porter said. "I have many kids in my school, especially seniors, who would be devastated if they did not have a senior season."
Porter said he knows how much every sports season means to a student-athlete and how that importance grows during an individual's senior year.
Racine who is entering her last year of high school is awaiting the fate of her final year of sports at Northeastern Clinton.
"The first good sign is we got the go-ahead to go back to school," Racine said. "I am just trying to stay positive. We are going back to school, so that's a big plus. We have had some sports during the summer that have not associated with school, but it's been nice to have some sports back like the (North Country Boys and Girls Soccer Summer League).
"We will see what happens moving forward."
