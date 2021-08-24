Quinn-Loeb to take Plattsburgh State baseball helm

PLATTSBURGH — Sam Quinn-Loeb, who has served as the assistant coach for the Cardinals for the past three seasons, has been named the head baseball coach at Plattsburgh State, as announced Monday by Director of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation Mike Howard.
Quinn-Loeb replaces former head coach Kris Doorey, who coached the Cardinals from 2002-21 and is the longest-tenured and winningest coach in program history. Doorey recently accepted a position at Florida Southern College as the director of athletics development.
"We are thrilled to have Sam on board as our next head baseball coach," Howard said. "As an assistant coach with our program for the past three years, he understands our program and our student-athletes extremely well. This connection, combined with the wealth of coaching experience he has gained managing summer teams over the past few years, makes him an ideal candidate to lead Cardinal Baseball."
While serving on Doorey's staff, Quinn-Loeb helped the Cardinals come within at least a game of qualifying for the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Tournament in each of the past two seasons. In 2021, the Cardinals ranked among the top four in the SUNYAC in batting average and on-base percentage.
"I am very humbled and excited to be the new head baseball coach at Plattsburgh State," Quinn-Loeb said. "I look forward to building on the baseball program's rich tradition and working to keep the program competitive year after year. First, I would like to thank my family for supporting me throughout my career. I would also like to thank Mr. Howard and Dr. Enyedi for allowing me to become the next head baseball coach at Plattsburgh State. Finally, I would like to thank Kris Doorey for bringing me in as his assistant three years ago and allowing me to be a part of the baseball program that he built."
Prior to arriving at Plattsburgh State, Quinn-Loeb completed stints as an assistant coach at Salve Regina University in 2018, Cazenovia College from 2014-17 and D'Youville College from 2012-14.
In addition to his collegiate baseball coaching experience, Quinn-Loeb has served as head coach of the Plattsburgh Thunderbirds (Empire Baseball League, 2021), the Geneva Snowcats (Interstate Collegiate Baseball League, 2020), the Newark Pilots (Perfect Games Collegiate Baseball League, 2019), the Wellsville Nitros (New York Collegiate Baseball League, 2017) and the Geneva Red Wings (Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, 2016). He also served as a player-coach for the Road City Explorers of the Empire Pro League in 2015.
Quinn-Loeb has also served as an instructor for Syracuse Baseball Prep (2015-17) and as a head coach and instructor for Academy Stars Baseball (2012-14).
The Hamburg native played collegiate baseball at the SUNY Polytechnic Institute for three years. While playing at SUNYIT (now SUNY Poly), he was named North Eastern Athletic Conference (NEAC) Second Team All-Conference in 2012. SUNYIT reached the NEAC Tournament all three seasons he was there, including reaching the tournament championship game in 2010. The Wildcats were also NEAC West Division regular-season champions in 2011. He was also a member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) for two years. Prior to SUNYIT, Quinn-Loeb played one year of baseball at Delaware Valley College.
Quinn-Loeb graduated from SUNYIT in 2012 with a Bachelor of Science in business administration and a minor in accounting. He is currently pursuing a Master of Science in fitness and wellness leadership at SUNY Plattsburgh.
