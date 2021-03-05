Quick start leads Beekmantown icers over Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH — Four different members of Beekmantown scored Friday and lifted the Eagles to a 4-1 win against rival Plattsburgh High.
Robert Tetreault, Dalton Kane, Dale Gonyo and Cooper Burdo all lit the lamp once in a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference boys hockey game at Ameri-Can North Sports Center.
Beekmantown jumped out to a hot start with three goals, including two power-play strikes, in the first period.
"We came out flat," Hornets coach Joe Tolosky said. "Credit to Beekmantown, they came out ready to play at puck drop, and we did not."
After the slow start, Jace Lacey put Plattsburgh on the board at the 2:40 mark of the second stanza, but Burdo upped the Eagles' advantage back up to three when he scored unassisted with just under eight minutes to go before the second intermission.
"We became really unglued in the first period, but I am happy with how we pulled it together afterward," Tolosky said. "The way we played later in the game is something we can definitely build off of."
The Hornets two newcomers to this year's team, Hutchinson Ovios and Ben Sherman, assisted on the Hornets' lone tally.
Zach LaPier notched a team-high two assists for Beekmantown, while Reid Fesette and Tetreault both recorded one helper.
Riley Hansen played well in net for the Eagles with 25 saves, and Ty Calkins turned away 22 shots between the Plattsburgh pipes.
Beekmantown 4, Plattsburgh High 1
Beekmantown 3 1 0 — 4
Plattsburgh 0 1 0 — 1
First period- 1, BCS, Tetreault (Fesette), 3:19. 2, BCS, Kane (LaPier, Tetreault), 6:54 PP. 3, BCS, Gonyo (LaPier) 13:11 PP.
Second period- 4, Lacey (Ovios, Sherman), 2:40. 5, BCS, Burdo, 9:14.
Shots- Plattsburgh High 26, Beekmantown 26.
Saves- Calkins, PHS, 22; Hansen, BCS, 25.
